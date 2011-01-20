« previous next »
Author Topic: Anime Anyone?

macca007

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 27, 2021, 12:27:46 pm
Seen demon slayer last night. And although the end got wet as fuck was worth seeing on the big screen.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 28, 2021, 03:46:56 pm
Konate is a massive AoT fan

 ;D

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 2, 2021, 04:53:18 pm
Jujutsu Kaisen is worth watching.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 8, 2021, 01:06:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 19, 2021, 01:17:45 pm

Onto Season 2 of AoT and.... WTF?

Already forming my own theories, which are probably going to be very off the mark, but the series is very good.


Halfway through season 4 (pt1) and fucking hell, it's good. Brilliant world-building and detail.

My theories mostly went to shit.

Spoiler
My eldest daughter keeps telling me not to choose sides, but I'm massively behind the Paradis Eldians  ;D
[close]

Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 14, 2021, 10:46:48 pm
Right, finished to the mid-point of season 4.

Conclusions:

Pretty much every side/group turn out to be utter twats.

Who'd have thought.
macca007

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 15, 2021, 10:46:27 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 14, 2021, 10:46:48 pm
Right, finished to the mid-point of season 4.

Conclusions:

Pretty much every side/group turn out to be utter twats.

Who'd have thought.

This your first anime series you've watched or you seen any others?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 15, 2021, 10:58:31 am
Quote from: macca007 on June 15, 2021, 10:46:27 am
This your first anime series you've watched or you seen any others?

First (at the ripe old age of 49  ;D)

Seen a few anime films, though.


I think the story-telling in AoT is very well done. It sets you up to sympathise with a particular group, only to then have them acting like horrible dicks (or vice-versa).

Spoiler
I hope Levi isn't dead, though; best character in the series
[close]
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 15, 2021, 11:11:11 am
As an aside, I've watched many long-running series that stretched over a few 'seasons', even up to GoT. There's inevitable filler and sub-story cul-de-sacs, and also those 'nearly got a huge victory, only for something to go wrong right at the end and the 'baddie' escapes' set-pieces. But I've generally watched them, even as a kid, on a one-show-per-week-as-it's-aired basis.

I don't know whether it's the nature of AoT or anime in general, or the fact that I've semi-binged all for seasons at the rate of 2 or 3 a night with my daughters, but if I've got one frustration with AoT it's the number of times an Eldian group has dithered for some reason and missed a big opprtunity

Spoiler
like when one of the Marleyan titan warriors was captured and I'm screaming 'eat them!' but due to some delay or fuck-up, they manage to escape
[close]
Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 15, 2021, 01:27:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 15, 2021, 11:11:11 am
As an aside, I've watched many long-running series that stretched over a few 'seasons', even up to GoT. There's inevitable filler and sub-story cul-de-sacs, and also those 'nearly got a huge victory, only for something to go wrong right at the end and the 'baddie' escapes' set-pieces. But I've generally watched them, even as a kid, on a one-show-per-week-as-it's-aired basis.

I don't know whether it's the nature of AoT or anime in general, or the fact that I've semi-binged all for seasons at the rate of 2 or 3 a night with my daughters, but if I've got one frustration with AoT it's the number of times an Eldian group has dithered for some reason and missed a big opprtunity

Spoiler
like when one of the Marleyan titan warriors was captured and I'm screaming 'eat them!' but due to some delay or fuck-up, they manage to escape
[close]

If you can get an English translation somewhere, I highly recommend Touch. The timing is known and inexorable: a high school baseball tournament that takes place in the summer, straight knock out rounds for every qualifier, and 3 years of high school. If you're knocked out, that's it until the next year. And if you can't make it inside the 3 years of high school, you won't get another opportunity.

Guardian article on the RL tournament that inspired the Touch manga/anime

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/22/japans-field-of-dreams-school-baseball-teams-vie-for-koshien-glory
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 18, 2021, 05:13:52 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 15, 2021, 10:58:31 am
First (at the ripe old age of 49  ;D)

Seen a few anime films, though.


I think the story-telling in AoT is very well done. It sets you up to sympathise with a particular group, only to then have them acting like horrible dicks (or vice-versa).

Spoiler
I hope Levi isn't dead, though; best character in the series
[close]

Have your daughters recommended any other animes?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 18, 2021, 02:27:38 pm
Quote from: leinad on June 18, 2021, 05:13:52 am
Have your daughters recommended any other animes?


Not really. They've watched quite a few (before AoT it was The Promised Neverland), but just said they thought I'd love AoT. We were looking for something to watch together after exhausting all the Marvel stuff (the pair of them had already watched AoT up the season 4 midpoint, and also read the Manga to the end)

I sort of got them into it in the first place with watching some Ghibli films (Spirited Away & Howl's Moving Castle) but they're the devotees.

Next up (not anime, sorry)  is a re-watch of Stranger Things (watched seasons 1-3 with the eldest as they came out, but want to re-watch from the start with the youngest as well)

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 18, 2021, 02:36:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 18, 2021, 02:27:38 pm

Not really. They've watched quite a few (before AoT it was The Promised Neverland), but just said they thought I'd love AoT. We were looking for something to watch together after exhausting all the Marvel stuff (the pair of them had already watched AoT up the season 4 midpoint, and also read the Manga to the end)

I sort of got them into it in the first place with watching some Ghibli films (Spirited Away & Howl's Moving Castle) but they're the devotees.

Next up (not anime, sorry)  is a re-watch of Stranger Things (watched seasons 1-3 with the eldest as they came out, but want to re-watch from the start with the youngest as well)

If they haven't seen it already, Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood is a must.
red1977

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 24, 2021, 02:35:00 pm
So, after reading about attack on titan on here, I thought i would give it a go. Watched all of series one. It is excellent. Best anime i've seen. just starting series 2. does it get even better?  addicted.
F-T-9

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 24, 2021, 02:43:57 pm
Not a massive anime fan but seen a few and Death Note has always been my favourite...that was until I recently binged Attack on Titan. WOW is all I'll say, just WOW.
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 25, 2021, 01:28:15 pm
Quote from: red1977 on June 24, 2021, 02:35:00 pm
So, after reading about attack on titan on here, I thought i would give it a go. Watched all of series one. It is excellent. Best anime i've seen. just starting series 2. does it get even better?  addicted.
The first 3 seasons are amazing, just those seasons make it one of my favorite shows.
Season 4 is twice as good as those first 3. You are in for a ride. ;D
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 27, 2021, 04:22:26 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q15CRdE5Bv0

Trailer for the Chainsaw man anime. This is the 5th top selling manga of 2021, without an anime to boost it. Can see it being hugely popular when it's out.
Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 27, 2021, 08:16:37 pm
Quote from: leinad on June 27, 2021, 04:22:26 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q15CRdE5Bv0

Trailer for the Chainsaw man anime. This is the 5th top selling manga of 2021, without an anime to boost it. Can see it being hugely popular when it's out.

A manga I'd like to see translated is Historie, by Hitoshi Iwaaki (Parasyte). It tells the story of Phillip and Alexander via the protagonist Eumenes of Cardia. Unfortunately, Iwaaki seems to be ever more infrequent with his updates (18 years so far and Phillip has just been assassinated). It's unlikely that we'll ever see the most intriguing parts of Eumenes's life, his career as one of the successor warlords and the only one approaching Alexander in brilliance.

As a comparison, his much praised Parasyte manga ran for 7 years (1988-95). Historie has run for 18 so far (2003-).
RJH

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 28, 2021, 09:31:39 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 18, 2021, 02:36:36 pm
If they haven't seen it already, Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood is a must.

Netflix UK has Full Metal Alchemist, and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood which apparently are two different adaptations of the same series.
Is Brotherhood the better one?
That's the one I've been watching, as it's going from Netflix in July so I decided to try and get through it all by then.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 28, 2021, 11:31:43 pm
The first show was made and the studio outpaced the source material, much like Game of Thrones. Better ending though ;)

Brotherhood is the source-material accurate show that came later.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 29, 2021, 02:14:55 am
Quote from: RJH on June 28, 2021, 09:31:39 pm
Netflix UK has Full Metal Alchemist, and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood which apparently are two different adaptations of the same series.
Is Brotherhood the better one?
That's the one I've been watching, as it's going from Netflix in July so I decided to try and get through it all by then.

Brotherhood imo by a mile, it follows the manga exactly.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 4, 2021, 06:49:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q15CRdE5Bv0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q15CRdE5Bv0</a>

Chainsaw Man looking pretty nice. I've only heard of the manga recently, got no idea what its about or what happens.
Disregarder

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 5, 2021, 08:25:00 pm
My lad (12) is getting really into anime. He's watched and re-watched Haikyu and is starting My Hero Academy. Are Attack on Titan and Full Metal Alchemist suitable for him? I'm okay with some mild swearing and some blood and guts.
Redcap

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 12:55:52 am
Quote from: Disregarder on July  5, 2021, 08:25:00 pm
My lad (12) is getting really into anime. He's watched and re-watched Haikyu and is starting My Hero Academy. Are Attack on Titan and Full Metal Alchemist suitable for him? I'm okay with some mild swearing and some blood and guts.

Attack on Titan is way bloodier than My Hero Academia. It's fairly brutal. I'd suggest testing the first episode yourself first to see if it's a level of brutality that you're comfortable with.

Full Metal Alchemist is a bit less bloody, but it has some fairly full on themes. Loss of parents, child/animal abuse, genocide etc. It's the sort of thing I think would make a deep impression on a 12 year old, but it might be helpful to watch it with them so you can help him to process some of the themes - depending on how sensitive they are to these things.

I reckon Demon Slayer is actually a really good anime for a 12 year old. It'd be challenging enough in that there are some of those themes, and certainly has enough blood (without being quite the level of Attack on Titan). It's currently only 1 season and a movie with a season to come, so it's not a massive commitment.

Death Note could also be an interesting one that would still be interesting to him until he's a few years older as well.

Alternatively if he wants to watch something that just goes on and on and on, there's always your Hunter X Hunter, One Piece etc.
Disregarder

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 07:38:03 am
Quote from: Redcap on July  6, 2021, 12:55:52 am
Attack on Titan is way bloodier than My Hero Academia. It's fairly brutal. I'd suggest testing the first episode yourself first to see if it's a level of brutality that you're comfortable with.

Full Metal Alchemist is a bit less bloody, but it has some fairly full on themes. Loss of parents, child/animal abuse, genocide etc. It's the sort of thing I think would make a deep impression on a 12 year old, but it might be helpful to watch it with them so you can help him to process some of the themes - depending on how sensitive they are to these things.

I reckon Demon Slayer is actually a really good anime for a 12 year old. It'd be challenging enough in that there are some of those themes, and certainly has enough blood (without being quite the level of Attack on Titan). It's currently only 1 season and a movie with a season to come, so it's not a massive commitment.

Death Note could also be an interesting one that would still be interesting to him until he's a few years older as well.

Alternatively if he wants to watch something that just goes on and on and on, there's always your Hunter X Hunter, One Piece etc.

Thanks. That's really helpful. I'll check some of those suggestions out myself before letting him watch them.
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 08:57:26 am
Quote from: Disregarder on July  5, 2021, 08:25:00 pm
My lad (12) is getting really into anime. He's watched and re-watched Haikyu and is starting My Hero Academy. Are Attack on Titan and Full Metal Alchemist suitable for him? I'm okay with some mild swearing and some blood and guts.
Haikyu!! is great. Can learn a lot about hard work, learning to fight back in the event of failure, honing your passion, and friendship.
Disregarder

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 04:14:12 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on July  6, 2021, 08:57:26 am
Haikyu!! is great. Can learn a lot about hard work, learning to fight back in the event of failure, honing your passion, and friendship.

He's obsessed by it to the extent where everything is now about volleyball for him.  He won't come in from the garden to watch any footy in the Euros because he's too interested in pinging a volleyball about to even watch England.  Glad he's into something with decent characters, plots and morals at its core.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 04:44:01 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on July  5, 2021, 08:25:00 pm
My lad (12) is getting really into anime. He's watched and re-watched Haikyu and is starting My Hero Academy. Are Attack on Titan and Full Metal Alchemist suitable for him? I'm okay with some mild swearing and some blood and guts.

My youngest (daughter, aged 13) was fine with AoT.

She watched The Promised Neverland at age 12, which is apparently less gory but has equally deep themes.

Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 05:03:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  6, 2021, 04:44:01 pm
My youngest (daughter, aged 13) was fine with AoT.

She watched The Promised Neverland at age 12, which is apparently less gory but has equally deep themes.



Presumably she's already consumed the Ghibli oeuvre.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 6, 2021, 05:18:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  6, 2021, 05:03:05 pm
Presumably she's already consumed the Ghibli oeuvre.


Parts of it. Spirited Away was the one that planted the seed.

(my eldest, now 17, wouldn't watch it for years after we watched it together when she was about 5 y/o. I was marvelling at its weirdness; she was quietly freaking out  :-\   Even the mention of No Face or the witch would set her off, up until a few years ago)
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 04:47:33 am
Binged the first season of Demon Slayer and the movie. Was fantastic, especially the final hour of the movie! Can't wait for season 2.

Spoiler
My only worry is that they've made these upper demon moons so insanely powerful, it's going to be an incredible stretch to see Tanjiro get close to killing them within another 20-25 episodes.
[close]
red1977

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 07:18:15 am
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on June 25, 2021, 01:28:15 pm
The first 3 seasons are amazing, just those seasons make it one of my favorite shows.
Season 4 is twice as good as those first 3. You are in for a ride. ;D

Thanks mate. And so I got to the end of season 4. You weren't wrong, what a ride!! One of the best series I have ever seen. of any kind. I cant wait for the 2nd part of season four which is rumoured to come out in January 2022.

How do you follow that?. Any recommendations? Ive been spoiled a little by AOT now, I hope theres something around thats as good, even nearly as good? Demon Slayer seems popular on here.
Redcap

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 07:34:57 am
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:47:33 am
Binged the first season of Demon Slayer and the movie. Was fantastic, especially the final hour of the movie! Can't wait for season 2.

Spoiler
My only worry is that they've made these upper demon moons so insanely powerful, it's going to be an incredible stretch to see Tanjiro get close to killing them within another 20-25 episodes.
[close]

Spoiler
Going purely by the length of the manga, I don't think they'll quite get to taking down too many upper moons next season.

And don't forget, there's always another level of super saiyan.
[close]
