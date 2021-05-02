Haven't watched the 4th season yet and haven't spoiled meself with the Manga either. But have heard that the ending of the Manga is absolutely terrible. Subjective? Or is it more like GOT?



I don't think it's terrible by any means but I did expect better. I feel that they rushed it in the end, and while I don't like series to go too long, there is a certain aspect that they could have expanded on. Ultimately I'm not against the biggest factor of the ending, but I think its fair to say that ita not up to the standard that the series has been leading up to it.