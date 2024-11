I've claimed JSA in the past and if it still existed then I'd be needing to claim it again. I understand I will instead be claiming Universal Credit. How does receiving this benefit differ from the old JSA system? I think I used to be paid every fortnight and had to go to the Job Centre to show my job search efforts to my advisor that frequently as well. I expect they still ask something of claimants but I've no idea how much of the old system carried over to the new.