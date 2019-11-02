« previous next »
Unemployed Rawkites

Re: Unemployed Rawkites
November 2, 2019, 08:49:38 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on November  1, 2019, 08:48:55 pm
Had my first day today!

6 years since I was last employed. Market tanked and was hard to find a job, a year on unemployment benefit, went back to school and uni. Got a 2 year course in business management and finished my bachelors this may.

Now landed a job I've been after for quite some time. HELL YEAH!

Keep it up lads'n lasses, it's gonna happen!


Top effort that. Congratulations

Love your style starting on a Friday too ;)
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
November 2, 2019, 09:04:02 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on November  1, 2019, 08:48:55 pm
Had my first day today!

6 years since I was last employed. Market tanked and was hard to find a job, a year on unemployment benefit, went back to school and uni. Got a 2 year course in business management and finished my bachelors this may.

Now landed a job I've been after for quite some time. HELL YEAH!

Keep it up lads'n lasses, it's gonna happen!


There is nothing more attractive to a business than a candidate who has got off their arse and done something themselves and based on a recognition of circumstances to improve or better themselves. Well done you mate.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
November 2, 2019, 09:26:57 pm
Thanks for the kind words folks, appreciated.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
November 4, 2019, 07:46:20 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on November  1, 2019, 08:48:55 pm
Had my first day today!

6 years since I was last employed. Market tanked and was hard to find a job, a year on unemployment benefit, went back to school and uni. Got a 2 year course in business management and finished my bachelors this may.

Now landed a job I've been after for quite some time. HELL YEAH!

Result! Well done mate.

Keep it up lads'n lasses, it's gonna happen!

Re: Unemployed Rawkites
December 9, 2019, 01:57:15 pm
Anyone in Northern Ireland unemployed/ looking a new job/career

https://irecruit-ext.hrconnect.nigov.net/jobs/vacancies-details.aspx?ID=9bc92786-820a-450f-bffe-ff49393f4e08

AO trawl. Says 300 people but that's just the initial stage. I'd be surprised if they dont take 1500 or more over the next year or 2 from this competition. There's about 6-700 agency staff in our building alone that will need replaced with permanent staff.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
March 24, 2020, 11:56:49 am
Got made redundant in the run up to Christmas last year. Used some of my redundancy money to try and turn a hobby into a paid freelance job with little success, so looking to go back into full time employment.  With the corona virus affecting the job market, I'm struggling to find something, so decided to turn to JSA to help cover some of my bills

Never claimed before so don't really know how it works.  I'm applying for jobs online most days.  Is this enough evidence to show I am 'seeking' work?  Am I within my rights to turn down a job that is offered to me by the job centre (e.g. too few hours, commute too far, poor pay compared to what I've been earning throughout my career)?
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
April 22, 2020, 02:43:47 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on March 24, 2020, 11:56:49 am
Got made redundant in the run up to Christmas last year. Used some of my redundancy money to try and turn a hobby into a paid freelance job with little success, so looking to go back into full time employment.  With the corona virus affecting the job market, I'm struggling to find something, so decided to turn to JSA to help cover some of my bills

Never claimed before so don't really know how it works.  I'm applying for jobs online most days.  Is this enough evidence to show I am 'seeking' work?  Am I within my rights to turn down a job that is offered to me by the job centre (e.g. too few hours, commute too far, poor pay compared to what I've been earning throughout my career)?

Admittedly it was a while ago for me, but yes that's all I needed.
I kept copies of application forms and noted CV's I sent.

With regards to refusing jobs, I went along to one "open day" and canned it. It was basically ambulance chasing. They were useless (the job centre) at trying to suggest jobs to me. I think they realised there was nothing they could do realistically to "help" me as it was clear that my sort of jobs would never be advertised in the job centre and they basically just let me get on with it.

I was able to claim travel for an interview in London I went to. So think about that too.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
April 22, 2020, 02:46:23 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 22, 2020, 02:43:47 pm
Admittedly it was a while ago for me, but yes that's all I needed.
I kept copies of application forms and noted CV's I sent.

With regards to refusing jobs, I went along to one "open day" and canned it. It was basically ambulance chasing. They were useless (the job centre) at trying to suggest jobs to me. I think they realised there was nothing they could do realistically to "help" me as it was clear that my sort of jobs would never be advertised in the job centre and they basically just let me get on with it.

I was able to claim travel for an interview in London I went to. So think about that too.

Cheers. Still waiting to hear back from them. Nearly been a month since I applied but appreciate they will have a lot to get through at the moment. Will it get backdated to when I applied?
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
April 28, 2020, 08:48:30 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on April 22, 2020, 02:46:23 pm
Cheers. Still waiting to hear back from them. Nearly been a month since I applied but appreciate they will have a lot to get through at the moment. Will it get backdated to when I applied?

It was for me. Again this was a while ago, but it was under a Tory government.

Nothing wrong with giving them a nudge (if you can get through to anyone).
A well meaning well placed call whatever company you're dealing with can suddenly spring things into life. I found this on both sides with the Financial Ombudsman
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
May 31, 2020, 07:32:21 pm
Finally got a response to my JSA claim. Its being paid but they have refused my request to back date payments from when I was made redundant.  Should I appeal? I had read/heard conflicting info that stated I wouldnt be eligible to receive JSA based on my redundancy payout. It was only as lockdown happened that I found sufficient info that suggested I was still eligible to claim.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 12:29:40 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on May 31, 2020, 07:32:21 pm
Finally got a response to my JSA claim. Its being paid but they have refused my request to back date payments from when I was made redundant.  Should I appeal? I had read/heard conflicting info that stated I wouldnt be eligible to receive JSA based on my redundancy payout. It was only as lockdown happened that I found sufficient info that suggested I was still eligible to claim.

It would only be paid from when you applied I believe, not from when you were made redundant.
Your redundancy payment should only affect your JSA claim if it was pay in lieu of notice, or an amount that is above the threshold for receiving JSA (income based) which is £6k or over. If you have between £6k-£16k, your JSA would be reduced. Anything over £16k you wouldnt be entitled to anything.
If you got pay in lieu of notice, it would only be payable from when the notice period expires, as technically you are still receiving income from your employer until then. 
If your claim is for contributions based JSA, savings dont affect it but it is only payable for 6 months.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2020, 12:29:40 am
It would only be paid from when you applied I believe, not from when you were made redundant.
Your redundancy payment should only affect your JSA claim if it was pay in lieu of notice, or an amount that is above the threshold for receiving JSA (income based) which is £6k or over. If you have between £6k-£16k, your JSA would be reduced. Anything over £16k you wouldnt be entitled to anything.
If you got pay in lieu of notice, it would only be payable from when the notice period expires, as technically you are still receiving income from your employer until then. 
If your claim is for contributions based JSA, savings dont affect it but it is only payable for 6 months.

Appreciate the reply but not sure if correct.

I am entitled to the new style JSA. I was made redundant in December but didnt claim for JSA until lockdown was announced at the end of March. When I completed the claim form online I asked them to backdate payments to the end of December. They have told me I havent given a valid reason for not claiming until March, so wont pay me between December and March. The only reason I have for not claiming straightaway is reading conflicting information on whether or not I was even entitled to JSA.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 01:34:30 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2020, 01:29:38 pm
Appreciate the reply but not sure if correct.

I am entitled to the new style JSA. I was made redundant in December but didnt claim for JSA until lockdown was announced at the end of March. When I completed the claim form online I asked them to backdate payments to the end of December. They have told me I havent given a valid reason for not claiming until March, so wont pay me between December and March. The only reason I have for not claiming straightaway is reading conflicting information on whether or not I was even entitled to JSA.

I had similar about 4 years ago. Was made redundant but didnt apply to claim for JSA til about 6 weeks later. Applied to back date it but didnt really have a valid reason as such, apart from I was just looking for work myself at first. Lesson learnt the hard way annoyingly.

Good luck!
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 01:36:39 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2020, 01:29:38 pm
Appreciate the reply but not sure if correct.

I am entitled to the new style JSA. I was made redundant in December but didnt claim for JSA until lockdown was announced at the end of March. When I completed the claim form online I asked them to backdate payments to the end of December. They have told me I havent given a valid reason for not claiming until March, so wont pay me between December and March. The only reason I have for not claiming straightaway is reading conflicting information on whether or not I was even entitled to JSA.

Were you given that advice by anyone?
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 01:40:48 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  1, 2020, 01:36:39 pm
Were you given that advice by anyone?

No, just tied myself up in knots reading online information. In hindsight I should have just called Citizens Advice or something!
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 01:47:09 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2020, 01:40:48 pm
No, just tied myself up in knots reading online information. In hindsight I should have just called Citizens Advice or something!

From a quick read online it appears youd need to have written evidence you were given the wrong advice that a claim would not be successful so didnt try.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
June 1, 2020, 02:38:52 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2020, 01:29:38 pm
Appreciate the reply but not sure if correct.

I am entitled to the new style JSA. I was made redundant in December but didnt claim for JSA until lockdown was announced at the end of March. When I completed the claim form online I asked them to backdate payments to the end of December. They have told me I havent given a valid reason for not claiming until March, so wont pay me between December and March. The only reason I have for not claiming straightaway is reading conflicting information on whether or not I was even entitled to JSA.

Yeah, unless you have a valid reason, you'll not get it backdated. If you say "The information you provide online isn't clear" then their response will simply be "Did you ask us to clarify it for you"
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
Yesterday at 10:09:15 am
Quote from: carl123uk on September 26, 2019, 11:36:28 am
Looking at getting my class 2 HGV within the next 6 months. Anyone on here work as a class 2 driver? What sort or pay is realistic per week?

Well it wasn't 6 months but passed my class 2 test on Monday. Going to do my ADR course in September. Thankfully being close to the M1/M6 join there's quite a few places for me to start applying to.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
Yesterday at 12:39:46 pm
Quote from: carl123uk on Yesterday at 10:09:15 am
Well it wasn't 6 months but passed my class 2 test on Monday. Going to do my ADR course in September. Thankfully being close to the M1/M6 join there's quite a few places for me to start applying to.
Congrats mate, got my test booked but couldn't get anything closer than the end of Sept! Good luck with the job search, apparently there's a huge driver shortage.
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
Yesterday at 01:16:36 pm
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 12:39:46 pm
Congrats mate, got my test booked but couldn't get anything closer than the end of Sept! Good luck with the job search, apparently there's a huge driver shortage.

Thanks.

There constantly saying that but currently there does actually seem to be. Load of old boys at our place on class 1 didn't come back after the first lockdown so I imagine a few places will be the same
Re: Unemployed Rawkites
Today at 07:06:28 am
Heard something on the radio yesterday about a severe skills shortage in the haulage sector.

You should soon be sorted, good luck
