Got made redundant in the run up to Christmas last year. Used some of my redundancy money to try and turn a hobby into a paid freelance job with little success, so looking to go back into full time employment. With the corona virus affecting the job market, I'm struggling to find something, so decided to turn to JSA to help cover some of my bills



Never claimed before so don't really know how it works. I'm applying for jobs online most days. Is this enough evidence to show I am 'seeking' work? Am I within my rights to turn down a job that is offered to me by the job centre (e.g. too few hours, commute too far, poor pay compared to what I've been earning throughout my career)?



Admittedly it was a while ago for me, but yes that's all I needed.I kept copies of application forms and noted CV's I sent.With regards to refusing jobs, I went along to one "open day" and canned it. It was basically ambulance chasing. They were useless (the job centre) at trying to suggest jobs to me. I think they realised there was nothing they could do realistically to "help" me as it was clear that my sort of jobs would never be advertised in the job centre and they basically just let me get on with it.I was able to claim travel for an interview in London I went to. So think about that too.