Finally got a response to my JSA claim. Its being paid but they have refused my request to back date payments from when I was made redundant. Should I appeal? I had read/heard conflicting info that stated I wouldnt be eligible to receive JSA based on my redundancy payout. It was only as lockdown happened that I found sufficient info that suggested I was still eligible to claim.
It would only be paid from when you applied I believe, not from when you were made redundant.
Your redundancy payment should only affect your JSA claim if it was pay in lieu of notice, or an amount that is above the threshold for receiving JSA (income based) which is £6k or over. If you have between £6k-£16k, your JSA would be reduced. Anything over £16k you wouldnt be entitled to anything.
If you got pay in lieu of notice, it would only be payable from when the notice period expires, as technically you are still receiving income from your employer until then.
If your claim is for contributions based JSA, savings dont affect it but it is only payable for 6 months.