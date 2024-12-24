« previous next »
Offline Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19960 on: December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 24, 2024, 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D
I think what Sams said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Ive worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.

Whilst Id absolutely never do it, if Id smacked someones arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Id expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.

Ill hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Im expecting him to say theres a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Its hard to believe he hasnt done it, this guy is very in peoples personal space and Ive personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someones belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnt perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then well go from there.
Logged


Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19961 on: December 24, 2024, 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 24, 2024, 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D

same to you you arse-slapping, fight-starting, obnoxious workplace gobshite.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19962 on: December 24, 2024, 01:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm
I think what Sams said is very pertinent.

steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19963 on: December 24, 2024, 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 24, 2024, 01:29:44 pm
steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Logged


Offline Kennys Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19964 on: December 24, 2024, 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:38:05 pm
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign

Logged



Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19965 on: December 24, 2024, 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 24, 2024, 01:41:09 pm
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign
and they end up suing you!
Logged

Offline Kennys Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19966 on: December 24, 2024, 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 24, 2024, 01:42:50 pm
and they end up suing you!
Good point, just make sure you have your ducks in a row before you do
Logged



Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19967 on: December 24, 2024, 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm
owner of the slapped arse

Yess lesser known follow up?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19968 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
The garage hasn't got lights but has got plug sockets and rafters - I want to get some plug-in lights that I can hang up on the rafters, but have no idea what to search for. Do they have a name?
Logged


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19969 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm
The garage hasn't got lights but has got plug sockets and rafters - I want to get some plug-in lights that I can hang up on the rafters, but have no idea what to search for. Do they have a name?

You could get LED work lights. I just bought some flourescents and some cable and linked them together with the cable and ran them from the sockets
Logged


Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19970 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
what shops sell a tape measure?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19971 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
what shops sell a tape measure?
hardware stores.  DIY stores.  pound (dollar) shops.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19972 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm »
Yeah, was in town today, either shut or missed em - Wilko shut, Home and Bargains didn't have em (!)
Same Asda

Maybe I am blind or

Maybe it is a speciality item :D

I want to measure space for an online purchase; I don't wanna use online to... use online...
Logged

Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19973 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
what shops sell a tape measure?
Walk up to the chandlers on Allerton Rd mate.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19974 on: Today at 08:20:36 am »
B&M sell them cos I've bought one in there before, was near paint and stuff like that.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19975 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
Yeah, was in town today, either shut or missed em - Wilko shut, Home and Bargains didn't have em (!)
Same Asda

Maybe I am blind or

Maybe it is a speciality item :D

I want to measure space for an online purchase; I don't wanna use online to... use online...

Pinch a paper one from Ikea ;D


In town, there's machine mart on London Rd. They should have them.

Closer to home for you, there's a small shop selling building stuff on Aigburth road, sort of one of the last shops coming from the Vale.

If it's a one-off, you could also just measure with a piece of string and compare against a ruler or even just against a known length, such as a piece of A4 paper
Logged


Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19976 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
Back when I first got taken to footie as a kid I recall driving past cars with scarves out the windows, with fans travelling up and down the country

Does this still happen? I never see it whenever I drive up for a game now
Logged

