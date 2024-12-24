OK - sack the c*nt then



Merry Christmas you filthy animal



I think what Sams said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Ive worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.Whilst Id absolutely never do it, if Id smacked someones arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Id expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.Ill hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Im expecting him to say theres a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Its hard to believe he hasnt done it, this guy is very in peoples personal space and Ive personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someones belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnt perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then well go from there.