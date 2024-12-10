« previous next »
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19920 on: December 10, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Elmo has aned turned it down.
I agree with John - if you dont take it someone else will. Either way killings will continue

At least you're in a position to over charge them.

Ful disclosure. Ive indirectly worked for Saudi Aramco and Ras Gas.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19921 on: December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm »
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19922 on: December 10, 2024, 11:06:37 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

All the best either way mate.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19923 on: December 12, 2024, 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
Take the job.

None of us have the true freedom that great wealth brings and were all complicit or at the very least guilty of begrudging, quiet acceptance of all sorts of moral wrongs, so I dont really think its anyones business to judge. No ones whiter than white. If it will open doors for you, and improve yours and by extension any loved ones lives and futures, take it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19924 on: December 12, 2024, 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

I wouldn't tell you whether to take the job or not, but in  my circumstance, I was able to turn it down because really for me it was a marginal decision, with positives and negatives to both decisions, I didn't list all of those in my post. I wouldn't judge you for taking it. I was friends with a lot of mechanical engineers at uni and many of them went on to work in the defense industry.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19925 on: December 13, 2024, 05:35:50 pm »
So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.

Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.

Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19926 on: December 13, 2024, 06:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 13, 2024, 05:35:50 pm
So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.

Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.

Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.

Thats an error that, likely by the installer. Did you take photos of your manual meters before you had them removed? I did that and sent them to Octopus when we had our smart meters installed a couple of years ago and had no issues with the new bills
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19927 on: December 13, 2024, 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 06:00:24 pm
Thats an error that, likely by the installer. Did you take photos of your manual meters before you had them removed? I did that and sent them to Octopus when we had our smart meters installed a couple of years ago and had no issues with the new bills
Yeah weve got photos, it looks like we had a dodgy reading from what was last checked by Octopus themselves, that doesnt align, and its gone from there. Basically now need Octopus to accept we havent used roughly 500kWh per day in that period of time.

Update: Fair play to Octopus, I sent them the pictures of our last reading, theyve accepted an incorrect input by the engineer and reset the bill to its correct amount. Came back to me in less than an hour. The All sorted.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19928 on: December 13, 2024, 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 13, 2024, 06:26:46 pm
Yeah weve got photos, it looks like we had a dodgy reading from what was last checked by Octopus themselves, that doesnt align, and its gone from there. Basically now need Octopus to accept we havent used roughly 500kWh per day in that period of time.

Update: Fair play to Octopus, I sent them the pictures of our last reading, theyve accepted an incorrect input by the engineer and reset the bill to its correct amount. Came back to me in less than an hour. The All sorted.

:thumbup

They're bloody good Octopus
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19929 on: December 13, 2024, 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 06:52:02 pm
:thumbup

They're bloody good Octopus
Yeah, I rate the service there to be fair. Had such horrific service from Shell Energy that Id already convinced myself I was going to have to go to great lengths to prove their mistake, all while it takes forever. Great customer service.

I have a bit of a conundrum somewhat similar to what Damo put in the thread about a job. My current job is good. Im a Head of Department and the pay is alright, but my boss is fantastic, has done loads for me developmentally and has been a real shaping factor in my career. She is also probably retiring in the next two years. I have three great managers that report into me and good teams below them. I have a lot of autonomy. The industry is up and down and my mid size company isnt likely to give me a salary increase that is in line with what my level should probably be on (I reckon Im around £10k - £20k shy of what I should be on based on location and experience). My companys future prosperity is also based on raising significant debt in the next 6 months. Otherwise well stall as the SME we currently are.

When my boss leaves, her Director position will become available. Im told frequently Im the best for the role and it should be a formality that I get it. This is the only way my pay likes becomes concomitant with what I could get elsewhere. However, the CEO loves to fill positions with people hes worked with in the past, even if they havent industry knowledge or local knowledge. Largely theyve been decent appointments that have been better than internal promotion candidates, but without arrogance I feel Ive earned a chance at my boss role when she retires, and she will heavily recommend that I take over when she retires. She cannot pick her replacement though, and whilst Im working on impressing the CEO, theres no guarantee hell take the easy option of hiring me, especially if he has a crony in the woodwork somewhere.

Anyway, the conundrum. I have been approached by another local company Im acquainted with from the local area to interview for a Director position there, with indication that Im a preferred candidate if I interview plausibly. It would be an entirely new industry for me, but its essentially the same role Im doing now. I dont know the pay but theyre the UK leader in their sector and Id imagine it would represent 60% - 80% more than Im on now, basing my assumptions on what I know of the other directors there.

At the moment, Im of the mind to reach out to the hiring talent manager for an informal chat about the role, the compensation etc rather than a formal interview to begin with. I value the wage rise, but Im torn on whether just to reject. Im maybe too comfortable in my current company, where Ive held two positions in 5 years there (Manager then Head of) and know the role inside out. Ive developed massively and theres still things for me to learn, but its not necessarily a challenge unless they give me the headline role in roughly twelve months from now. I love the autonomy I have, the trust, the belief my boss has in me and the buy in and loyalty I have from my staff, some of whom Id hate to leave - albeit Id be very happy to help one particular manager get my job to move up the ladder. I have all these good things I dont want to risk. But if I leave and take the other directorship, I forgo the chance of a directorship in something Ive put so much into a grown into something excellent over years. Ive shaped the culture, the departments direction and been given so much support in doing so.

So its immediate money now, new challenge, fresh role and a new business, or bide my time at my current role, trust Ive shown enough to be promoted in the next 12 months and live with the fact my pay should be better because it will be *if* I get promoted and *if* the debt raising goes well. Its the culture and people I would miss, and feeling like Im handing over the best thing Ive ever done to others and walking away from it. But it would also probably start to move me towards a c-suite level exec sooner to take the other role - which isnt guaranteed in itself.

Conflicted.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19930 on: December 13, 2024, 08:54:21 pm »
Please Does anyone know of a step free Barbers near lime street?

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19931 on: December 13, 2024, 10:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 13, 2024, 08:54:21 pm
Please Does anyone know of a step free Barbers near lime street?



They all insist on them round there.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19932 on: December 14, 2024, 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 13, 2024, 08:54:21 pm
Please Does anyone know of a step free Barbers near lime street?



I think there is one next to the Crown, in the new building, which I think is step free. I'm not totally sure though. Maybe somebody else can confirm?

I also have no idea if they are any good!
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19933 on: December 14, 2024, 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 13, 2024, 07:10:52 pm

Conflicted.

Drag out the chats with the hiring manager at the other company, tell them you have really long notice, etc, see if you get promoted, if not, you might still be able to go to the other company.

It sounds a bit like the grass is always greener....


To me, job satisfaction is worth much more than good pay (as long as you get by, obviously).
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19934 on: December 14, 2024, 09:52:56 am »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on December 14, 2024, 09:30:32 am
Drag out the chats with the hiring manager at the other company, tell them you have really long notice, etc, see if you get promoted, if not, you might still be able to go to the other company.

It sounds a bit like the grass is always greener....


To me, job satisfaction is worth much more than good pay (as long as you get by, obviously).

Wise advice.

 I focussed more on being there for my kids than chasing money as a contractor and so glad I did, that time I had with them is so much more precious
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19935 on: December 14, 2024, 01:41:13 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on December 14, 2024, 09:30:32 am
Drag out the chats with the hiring manager at the other company, tell them you have really long notice, etc, see if you get promoted, if not, you might still be able to go to the other company.

It sounds a bit like the grass is always greener....


To me, job satisfaction is worth much more than good pay (as long as you get by, obviously).
My boss isnt retiring until this time next year, so as much as that would be the play, the timeframes wont align. I absolutely agree that job satisfaction is worth more than money, albeit this new role is probably life-changing money (£30k+ more) and to Robs point about spending time with family, I dont have children yet but the extra money would certainly make that easier.

I have a great relationship with my boss and even considered asking her, but it would be an odd question to pose when ultimately she represents the company.

Switching off to head to the game now, will have a think over the weekend about whether a big salary jump now is worth risking a good chance at that same salary jump in 12 - 18 months in an environment I already know and do well in.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19936 on: December 14, 2024, 01:45:30 pm »
my wife's BIL has used an Apple smart watch for a few years and he swears by it for the health monitoring/warnings.

she's now bugging the crap out of me to get one.

but I'm as skeptical as hell about the claims made, esp related to BP, blood oxygen and stuff that doctors and hospitals use sophisticated machinery for.
plus I'm not in a hurry to spend hundreds of $$ on something that may well end up in a drawer within 6 months.

anyone use one (Apple or Google, I prefer Google)?  recommended?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19937 on: December 14, 2024, 05:22:23 pm »
I've had an Apple Watch for years, they're not made by some fly by night organisation mate, it can measure what they say it does because they have to prove it does.

You need an iPhone to have an Apple Watch - you can't use it on its own. There are others, but I don't think there's any that do the things you've mentioned to the same high standard, as mostly, Garmin etc are fitness devices.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19938 on: December 14, 2024, 07:21:36 pm »
Garmin are significantly more accurate for GPS and heart rate than an Apple Watch. Virtually everything else, Apple will do better.

Heart rate on any watch can be as bad as 20% out. You need an arm strap monitor or preferably a chest strap monitor for more accuracy, albeit watches are indicative and fairly accurate. When I had a physiology test, my Apple Watch was 12% off my actual HR, my Garmin 8% out.

Good bit of kit though Apple Watches and the health suite stuff is generally pretty good.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19939 on: December 14, 2024, 08:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 14, 2024, 07:21:36 pm
Garmin are significantly more accurate for GPS and heart rate than an Apple Watch. Virtually everything else, Apple will do better.

Heart rate on any watch can be as bad as 20% out. You need an arm strap monitor or preferably a chest strap monitor for more accuracy, albeit watches are indicative and fairly accurate. When I had a physiology test, my Apple Watch was 12% off my actual HR, my Garmin 8% out.

Good bit of kit though Apple Watches and the health suite stuff is generally pretty good.

So, basically Sam has to go tell his missus she needs to get him a strap on?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19940 on: December 14, 2024, 08:50:01 pm »
Xiami watch s1 represent

With a hacked store for custom faces

Is amusing putting Rolex on it, as I bought a silver strap

Alas, I want my GIZMOS like blood pressure, wind, dew point etc.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19941 on: December 14, 2024, 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 14, 2024, 08:48:29 pm
So, basically Sam has to go tell his missus she needs to get him a strap on?
another one?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19942 on: December 15, 2024, 01:58:37 pm »
Ended up in a Turkish place - quite  a small manageable step

Its fucking well short. He asked me if I wanted a line, like Coutinho. Errr no mate
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19943 on: December 15, 2024, 02:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 15, 2024, 01:58:37 pm
Ended up in a Turkish place - quite  a small manageable step

Its fucking well short. He asked me if I wanted a line, like Coutinho. Errr no mate

Has anyone seen Coutinho in the last 3 years? His hair could look like anything these days and we wouldnt know!
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19944 on: December 15, 2024, 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 15, 2024, 02:08:52 pm
Has anyone seen Coutinho in the last 3 years? His hair could look like anything these days and we wouldnt know!
just googled - on loan from AV with Vasco de Gama and yep you wouldn't recognize him if that photo is recent.  :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19945 on: December 15, 2024, 02:16:42 pm »


Hes going for the pantomime villain look
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19946 on: December 15, 2024, 02:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 15, 2024, 02:16:42 pm


Hes going for the pantomime villain look
Mexican barman.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19947 on: December 15, 2024, 07:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 15, 2024, 02:16:42 pm


Hes going for the pantomime villain look

Oh no he isnt.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19948 on: December 15, 2024, 11:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 15, 2024, 07:44:39 pm
Oh no he isnt.

'5 hours Brian, what took you?

Ill set em up, you knock em down
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19949 on: Today at 11:29:14 am »
Shouldnt have been checking my work email, as Im off til Jan, but Ive noticed that Ive been asked to lead an investigation into an incident at our office. Interested to know peoples opinions. Of course, its an investigation so I cant presuppose too much, but theres some pieces Im already aware of.

A staff member who is on a final written warning for a litany of ridiculous conduct issues was moved to a different office and put under another manager after his team essentially stated working with him was untenable and they were all considering leaving because of him.

This particular staff member - from my experience with him - has a huge ego and displays a lot of traits of narcissistic personality disorder. Cod psychology aside, he recently showed up at the office he was previously based at, unannounced, uninvited, with his manager having no knowledge of this and with pretty weak sounding reason for being there. This was during the staff Christmas quiz which is a bit of an annual event.

Hes burnt a lot of bridges but some do still like him, so he was greeting some people and he is very tactile generally and a bit too comfortable in other peoples personal space. Anyway, his old manager reportedly said a begrudging hello and this employees response was a gentle slap on the managers arse.

The manager didnt challenge at the time but has submitted a complaint to HR. Would you treat this as a sexual harassment kind of thing, or look at it through the lens of the potentially harmless intentions of the problematic employee? The manager feels it was done to provoke him, the employee will deny it happened or say it wasnt the bum, it was his arm etc.

Ive done plenty of investigations but not one that could stray on the side of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact in the office. The manager is also wary as the only witness to this was a staff member who has previously submitted grievances against the arse-slapper, so he feels they may not be believed as theyve both previously submitted grievances about this individual.

Any thoughts? My feeling is if its two v one saying it, I have to go with the balance of probability and also take into consideration the previous inappropriate conduct of the staff member that has him on a final written. This could lose the bloke his job, and although hes a tosser thats never a nice thing.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19950 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Seriously, one bloke slaps another on the arse and its sexual harassement? :lmao

If the manager was that offended, he should of just said "oy bollocks, don't slap my arse" at the time.

