They're bloody good Octopus
Yeah, I rate the service there to be fair. Had such horrific service from Shell Energy that Id already convinced myself I was going to have to go to great lengths to prove their mistake, all while it takes forever. Great customer service.
I have a bit of a conundrum somewhat similar to what Damo put in the thread about a job. My current job is good. Im a Head of Department and the pay is alright, but my boss is fantastic, has done loads for me developmentally and has been a real shaping factor in my career. She is also probably retiring in the next two years. I have three great managers that report into me and good teams below them. I have a lot of autonomy. The industry is up and down and my mid size company isnt likely to give me a salary increase that is in line with what my level should probably be on (I reckon Im around £10k - £20k shy of what I should be on based on location and experience). My companys future prosperity is also based on raising significant debt in the next 6 months. Otherwise well stall as the SME we currently are.
When my boss leaves, her Director position will become available. Im told frequently Im the best for the role and it should be a formality that I get it. This is the only way my pay likes becomes concomitant with what I could get elsewhere. However, the CEO loves to fill positions with people hes worked with in the past, even if they havent industry knowledge or local knowledge. Largely theyve been decent appointments that have been better than internal promotion candidates, but without arrogance I feel Ive earned a chance at my boss role when she retires, and she will heavily recommend that I take over when she retires. She cannot pick her replacement though, and whilst Im working on impressing the CEO, theres no guarantee hell take the easy option of hiring me, especially if he has a crony in the woodwork somewhere.
Anyway, the conundrum. I have been approached by another local company Im acquainted with from the local area to interview for a Director position there, with indication that Im a preferred candidate if I interview plausibly. It would be an entirely new industry for me, but its essentially the same role Im doing now. I dont know the pay but theyre the UK leader in their sector and Id imagine it would represent 60% - 80% more than Im on now, basing my assumptions on what I know of the other directors there.
At the moment, Im of the mind to reach out to the hiring talent manager for an informal chat about the role, the compensation etc rather than a formal interview to begin with. I value the wage rise, but Im torn on whether just to reject. Im maybe too comfortable in my current company, where Ive held two positions in 5 years there (Manager then Head of) and know the role inside out. Ive developed massively and theres still things for me to learn, but its not necessarily a challenge unless they give me the headline role in roughly twelve months from now. I love the autonomy I have, the trust, the belief my boss has in me and the buy in and loyalty I have from my staff, some of whom Id hate to leave - albeit Id be very happy to help one particular manager get my job to move up the ladder. I have all these good things I dont want to risk. But if I leave and take the other directorship, I forgo the chance of a directorship in something Ive put so much into a grown into something excellent over years. Ive shaped the culture, the departments direction and been given so much support in doing so.
So its immediate money now, new challenge, fresh role and a new business, or bide my time at my current role, trust Ive shown enough to be promoted in the next 12 months and live with the fact my pay should be better because it will be *if* I get promoted and *if* the debt raising goes well. Its the culture and people I would miss, and feeling like Im handing over the best thing Ive ever done to others and walking away from it. But it would also probably start to move me towards a c-suite level exec sooner to take the other role - which isnt guaranteed in itself.
Conflicted.