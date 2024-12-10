



They're bloody good Octopus



Yeah, I rate the service there to be fair. Had such horrific service from Shell Energy that Id already convinced myself I was going to have to go to great lengths to prove their mistake, all while it takes forever. Great customer service.I have a bit of a conundrum somewhat similar to what Damo put in the thread about a job. My current job is good. Im a Head of Department and the pay is alright, but my boss is fantastic, has done loads for me developmentally and has been a real shaping factor in my career. She is also probably retiring in the next two years. I have three great managers that report into me and good teams below them. I have a lot of autonomy. The industry is up and down and my mid size company isnt likely to give me a salary increase that is in line with what my level should probably be on (I reckon Im around £10k - £20k shy of what I should be on based on location and experience). My companys future prosperity is also based on raising significant debt in the next 6 months. Otherwise well stall as the SME we currently are.When my boss leaves, her Director position will become available. Im told frequently Im the best for the role and it should be a formality that I get it. This is the only way my pay likes becomes concomitant with what I could get elsewhere. However, the CEO loves to fill positions with people hes worked with in the past, even if they havent industry knowledge or local knowledge. Largely theyve been decent appointments that have been better than internal promotion candidates, but without arrogance I feel Ive earned a chance at my boss role when she retires, and she will heavily recommend that I take over when she retires. She cannot pick her replacement though, and whilst Im working on impressing the CEO, theres no guarantee hell take the easy option of hiring me, especially if he has a crony in the woodwork somewhere.Anyway, the conundrum. I have been approached by another local company Im acquainted with from the local area to interview for a Director position there, with indication that Im a preferred candidate if I interview plausibly. It would be an entirely new industry for me, but its essentially the same role Im doing now. I dont know the pay but theyre the UK leader in their sector and Id imagine it would represent 60% - 80% more than Im on now, basing my assumptions on what I know of the other directors there.At the moment, Im of the mind to reach out to the hiring talent manager for an informal chat about the role, the compensation etc rather than a formal interview to begin with. I value the wage rise, but Im torn on whether just to reject. Im maybe too comfortable in my current company, where Ive held two positions in 5 years there (Manager then Head of) and know the role inside out. Ive developed massively and theres still things for me to learn, but its not necessarily a challenge unless they give me the headline role in roughly twelve months from now. I love the autonomy I have, the trust, the belief my boss has in me and the buy in and loyalty I have from my staff, some of whom Id hate to leave - albeit Id be very happy to help one particular manager get my job to move up the ladder. I have all these good things I dont want to risk. But if I leave and take the other directorship, I forgo the chance of a directorship in something Ive put so much into a grown into something excellent over years. Ive shaped the culture, the departments direction and been given so much support in doing so.So its immediate money now, new challenge, fresh role and a new business, or bide my time at my current role, trust Ive shown enough to be promoted in the next 12 months and live with the fact my pay should be better because it will be *if* I get promoted and *if* the debt raising goes well. Its the culture and people I would miss, and feeling like Im handing over the best thing Ive ever done to others and walking away from it. But it would also probably start to move me towards a c-suite level exec sooner to take the other role - which isnt guaranteed in itself.Conflicted.