Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19920 on: December 10, 2024, 08:39:46 pm
Elmo has aned turned it down.
I agree with John - if you dont take it someone else will. Either way killings will continue

At least you're in a position to over charge them.

Ful disclosure. Ive indirectly worked for Saudi Aramco and Ras Gas.
damomad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19921 on: December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19922 on: December 10, 2024, 11:06:37 pm
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

All the best either way mate.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19923 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
Take the job.

None of us have the true freedom that great wealth brings and were all complicit or at the very least guilty of begrudging, quiet acceptance of all sorts of moral wrongs, so I dont really think its anyones business to judge. No ones whiter than white. If it will open doors for you, and improve yours and by extension any loved ones lives and futures, take it.
Elf MoFo

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19924 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

I wouldn't tell you whether to take the job or not, but in  my circumstance, I was able to turn it down because really for me it was a marginal decision, with positives and negatives to both decisions, I didn't list all of those in my post. I wouldn't judge you for taking it. I was friends with a lot of mechanical engineers at uni and many of them went on to work in the defense industry.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19925 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm
So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.

Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.

Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19926 on: Today at 06:00:24 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:35:50 pm
So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.

Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.

Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.

Thats an error that, likely by the installer. Did you take photos of your manual meters before you had them removed? I did that and sent them to Octopus when we had our smart meters installed a couple of years ago and had no issues with the new bills
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19927 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 06:00:24 pm
Thats an error that, likely by the installer. Did you take photos of your manual meters before you had them removed? I did that and sent them to Octopus when we had our smart meters installed a couple of years ago and had no issues with the new bills
Yeah weve got photos, it looks like we had a dodgy reading from what was last checked by Octopus themselves, that doesnt align, and its gone from there. Basically now need Octopus to accept we havent used roughly 500kWh per day in that period of time.

Update: Fair play to Octopus, I sent them the pictures of our last reading, theyve accepted an incorrect input by the engineer and reset the bill to its correct amount. Came back to me in less than an hour. The All sorted.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19928 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:26:46 pm
Yeah weve got photos, it looks like we had a dodgy reading from what was last checked by Octopus themselves, that doesnt align, and its gone from there. Basically now need Octopus to accept we havent used roughly 500kWh per day in that period of time.

Update: Fair play to Octopus, I sent them the pictures of our last reading, theyve accepted an incorrect input by the engineer and reset the bill to its correct amount. Came back to me in less than an hour. The All sorted.

:thumbup

They're bloody good Octopus
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19929 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 06:52:02 pm
:thumbup

They're bloody good Octopus
Yeah, I rate the service there to be fair. Had such horrific service from Shell Energy that Id already convinced myself I was going to have to go to great lengths to prove their mistake, all while it takes forever. Great customer service.

I have a bit of a conundrum somewhat similar to what Damo put in the thread about a job. My current job is good. Im a Head of Department and the pay is alright, but my boss is fantastic, has done loads for me developmentally and has been a real shaping factor in my career. She is also probably retiring in the next two years. I have three great managers that report into me and good teams below them. I have a lot of autonomy. The industry is up and down and my mid size company isnt likely to give me a salary increase that is in line with what my level should probably be on (I reckon Im around £10k - £20k shy of what I should be on based on location and experience). My companys future prosperity is also based on raising significant debt in the next 6 months. Otherwise well stall as the SME we currently are.

When my boss leaves, her Director position will become available. Im told frequently Im the best for the role and it should be a formality that I get it. This is the only way my pay likes becomes concomitant with what I could get elsewhere. However, the CEO loves to fill positions with people hes worked with in the past, even if they havent industry knowledge or local knowledge. Largely theyve been decent appointments that have been better than internal promotion candidates, but without arrogance I feel Ive earned a chance at my boss role when she retires, and she will heavily recommend that I take over when she retires. She cannot pick her replacement though, and whilst Im working on impressing the CEO, theres no guarantee hell take the easy option of hiring me, especially if he has a crony in the woodwork somewhere.

Anyway, the conundrum. I have been approached by another local company Im acquainted with from the local area to interview for a Director position there, with indication that Im a preferred candidate if I interview plausibly. It would be an entirely new industry for me, but its essentially the same role Im doing now. I dont know the pay but theyre the UK leader in their sector and Id imagine it would represent 60% - 80% more than Im on now, basing my assumptions on what I know of the other directors there.

At the moment, Im of the mind to reach out to the hiring talent manager for an informal chat about the role, the compensation etc rather than a formal interview to begin with. I value the wage rise, but Im torn on whether just to reject. Im maybe too comfortable in my current company, where Ive held two positions in 5 years there (Manager then Head of) and know the role inside out. Ive developed massively and theres still things for me to learn, but its not necessarily a challenge unless they give me the headline role in roughly twelve months from now. I love the autonomy I have, the trust, the belief my boss has in me and the buy in and loyalty I have from my staff, some of whom Id hate to leave - albeit Id be very happy to help one particular manager get my job to move up the ladder. I have all these good things I dont want to risk. But if I leave and take the other directorship, I forgo the chance of a directorship in something Ive put so much into a grown into something excellent over years. Ive shaped the culture, the departments direction and been given so much support in doing so.

So its immediate money now, new challenge, fresh role and a new business, or bide my time at my current role, trust Ive shown enough to be promoted in the next 12 months and live with the fact my pay should be better because it will be *if* I get promoted and *if* the debt raising goes well. Its the culture and people I would miss, and feeling like Im handing over the best thing Ive ever done to others and walking away from it. But it would also probably start to move me towards a c-suite level exec sooner to take the other role - which isnt guaranteed in itself.

Conflicted.

