« Reply #19920 on: December 10, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Elmo has aned turned it down.
I agree with John - if you dont take it someone else will. Either way killings will continue

At least you're in a position to over charge them.

Ful disclosure. Ive indirectly worked for Saudi Aramco and Ras Gas.
« Reply #19921 on: December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm »
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
« Reply #19922 on: December 10, 2024, 11:06:37 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

All the best either way mate.
« Reply #19923 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.
Take the job.

None of us have the true freedom that great wealth brings and were all complicit or at the very least guilty of begrudging, quiet acceptance of all sorts of moral wrongs, so I dont really think its anyones business to judge. No ones whiter than white. If it will open doors for you, and improve yours and by extension any loved ones lives and futures, take it.
« Reply #19924 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 10, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Thanks both, it sounds like its going over old ground and Ive now found where Elmo had something a bit similar so thats been helpful.

I wouldn't tell you whether to take the job or not, but in  my circumstance, I was able to turn it down because really for me it was a marginal decision, with positives and negatives to both decisions, I didn't list all of those in my post. I wouldn't judge you for taking it. I was friends with a lot of mechanical engineers at uni and many of them went on to work in the defense industry.
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.

Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.

Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.
