So weve always submitted manual meter readings to Octopus ever since we moved to our current property. This has always generated a bill of around £90 - £200 dependent on time of year, appliance usage etc.



Our last bill, for mid October to Mid November, was £148. Yesterday, we had a smart meter fit and today, our bill for mid Nov to mid December has come through at over £1100, purely for that one month period. Surely an error on their part or something the installer has done when fitting the meter, because this cant be the accumulated underpayments throughout payments from the last year as weve always input both readings and paid what was owed.



Ive contacted Octopus but their phone lines are closed and no doubt theyll take a while to respond to an email. Any thoughts what might have happened? Consistent bills of an understandable amount then one huge one coincidentally the day after we give an engineer access to install a smart meter. Anyone had a similar circumstance? Its claiming weve used 8,000 kWh in 15 days.