Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19560 on: July 2, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Quote from: Claire. on July  2, 2024, 10:59:32 am
I always see this one recommended, Debs: https://www.entitledto.co.uk

Thanks Claire I'll have a look then send her the link.

She's done the government one but it just gives you a total rather than a breakdown.  She's also increased her hours at work and just guessed at the possible rent she'd pay if going private.
Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,272
  • IFWT
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19561 on: July 2, 2024, 01:19:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  2, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Thanks Claire I'll have a look then send her the link.

She's done the government one but it just gives you a total rather than a breakdown.  She's also increased her hours at work and just guessed at the possible rent she'd pay if going private.

Is there a reason she has to move home?  Just that her being the one with the childen, why isn't the partner moving instead.  Usually, if the Law is involved, judges like to keep children in the family home, if at all possible.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19562 on: July 2, 2024, 01:32:33 pm
Quote from: Millie on July  2, 2024, 01:19:01 pm
Is there a reason she has to move home?  Just that her being the one with the childen, why isn't the partner moving instead.  Usually, if the Law is involved, judges like to keep children in the family home, if at all possible.

I guess because it's her decision to leave and the house and mortgage are in his name.  She's also not the type to go into battle for something she doesn't think is fair to the other person.
Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,272
  • IFWT
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19563 on: July 2, 2024, 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  2, 2024, 01:32:33 pm
I guess because it's her decision to leave and the house and mortgage are in his name.  She's also not the type to go into battle for something she doesn't think is fair to the other person.

Ah OK.

That website Claire recommended is pretty good.  Also she should get, at the very least, a 25% discount on Council Tax.  Hopefully she will get much more than that.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19564 on: July 2, 2024, 05:50:56 pm
Quote from: Millie on July  2, 2024, 01:40:01 pm
Ah OK.

That website Claire recommended is pretty good.  Also she should get, at the very least, a 25% discount on Council Tax.  Hopefully she will get much more than that.

I just hope she can afford everything without getting into debt but she seemed optimistic last night.  The improved contract at work has helped put her mind at rest anyway.
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19565 on: Today at 11:27:38 am
I have a question! Everyday during the week I make a sandwich for my lunch using two slices of bread from a Warburtons thick sliced loaf of bread, although I appreciate other brands are available. Every now and then when I get to the end of the loaf there is only one slice available to make a sandwich from and I have to break into a new loaf to make up the other half of the sandwich. So the question is do they make these loaves with an even number of slices or is the number random or is something else going here?
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19566 on: Today at 11:47:32 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:27:38 am
I have a question! Everyday during the week I make a sandwich for my lunch using two slices of bread from a Warburtons thick sliced loaf of bread, although I appreciate other brands are available. Every now and then when I get to the end of the loaf there is only one slice available to make a sandwich from and I have to break into a new loaf to make up the other half of the sandwich. So the question is do they make these loaves with an even number of slices or is the number random or is something else going here?

Go to the offish.

https://www.warburtons.co.uk/products/bread/
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19567 on: Today at 11:58:07 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:47:32 am
Go to the offish.

https://www.warburtons.co.uk/products/bread/

Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,653
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19568 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:58:07 am
Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\

Because every other time you are using the carry over from the previous loaf?
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19569 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:58:07 am
Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\

Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,653
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19570 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm
Probably for Rob...

When did we stop using the hazard lights for letting us out , either at junctions or into another lane of traffic, and start flicking the left and right indicator alternately?  Is there a correct number of left and rights?
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,653
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19571 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:02:22 pm
Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷

One day a guy is acting kinda weird after work and his wife notices it.She asks him, ‟Honey, whats wrong?. ‟Oh....nothing.Dont worry about it he replies, but she keeps persisting to find out whats bothering him.

Finally he says, ‟Ok, ok....at work today, I had this sudden urge to stick my....my dick...into the pickle slicer. ‟WHAT!? his wife said, ‟Thats...thats....not normal! I think you need to see a therapist or someone to talk about this. No, no‟ said the husband, Ill be ok.I just...it was a one time thing.It will be fine.‟

A few weeks go by.One day the husband comes home from work in the middle of the day. His wife greets him at the door.Hes ashen-faced and she can tell that somethings very wrong.

Honey, whats wrong?‟ she asked him.Well....remember a few weeks ago when I told you about the pickle slicer?‟ Ya,‟ she replies ...wait, NO! No you did not!!?‟ Yes‟ he replies, Yes....I did.I stuck my dick in it.‟ Oh my god!‟ his wife says, What happened!?!?‟ ....I got fired‟ he sheepishly replies.

No, no.I mean, what happened with the pickle slicer?‟ she asked him.

Oh.Well, she got fired too‟
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19572 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:02:22 pm
Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷

Yes I've noticed that. If its not always 17 then maybe a QA issue in the bakery.
 ;D
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19573 on: Today at 01:23:36 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:45:17 pm
Yes I've noticed that. If its not always 17 then maybe a QA issue in the bakery.
 ;D

If I still did her hair I'd ask Mrs Warburton what the hell's going on 😊

I do like a mega thick crust of bread though with loads of butter and homemade strawberry jam 🥰
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19574 on: Today at 04:52:16 pm
We want solar downlighters either side of our front door, but we have a canopy about 2ft out by 6ft wide. The front of the house gets loads of sun in the morning and is east facing. Would they get enough energy on the wall under the canopy do you reckon?
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,027
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19575 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm
why do cyclists ride on the pavement?
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19576 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
We want solar downlighters either side of our front door, but we have a canopy about 2ft out by 6ft wide. The front of the house gets loads of sun in the morning and is east facing. Would they get enough energy on the wall under the canopy do you reckon?

Should be fine in summer, if you buy decent ones that enable you to remove the batteries, you could always boost them when needed.

You might be able to get some split ones, they usually come with a long cable, so you could position that above your awning.

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19577 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm
Another one: been quoted £2,500+vat to replace the guttering and downspout just on the back of the house - it's 3 storeys and over an extension so it'll need scaffolding. Seems a bit steep that for some gutters? The scaffolding alone is £1300 net.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19578 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 05:09:39 pm
Another one: been quoted £2,500+vat to replace the guttering and downspout just on the back of the house - it's 3 storeys and over an extension so it'll need scaffolding. Seems a bit steep that for some gutters? The scaffolding alone is £1300 net.

Ask around if anybody you know, knows a scaffolder, one of them will happily throw that up on a day off, I'd then replace the guttering myself, piece of piss to do.

Depending on access, you could hire a tracked cherry picker for half that & have it done in a day.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19579 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:17:50 pm
Ask around if anybody you know, knows a scaffolder, one of them will happily throw that up on a day off, I'd then replace the guttering myself, piece of piss to do.

Depending on access, you could hire a tracked cherry picker for half that & have it done in a day.

I was going to suggest hiring a cherry picker too. 

We were quoted £650 for scaffolding to paint the flats window outside which is 1st floor so that's what the decorator suggested.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19580 on: Today at 05:56:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:51:06 pm
I was going to suggest hiring a cherry picker too. 

We were quoted £650 for scaffolding to paint the flats window outside which is 1st floor so that's what the decorator suggested.


They're the cheapest option for quick jobs, especially if you're working off hard ground.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19581 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:56:02 pm

They're the cheapest option for quick jobs, especially if you're working off hard ground.

Yep.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19582 on: Today at 06:55:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:59:22 pm
why do cyclists ride on the pavement?
because they are arrogant selfish lazy dangerous twats.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,826
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19583 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:55:57 pm
because they are arrogant selfish lazy dangerous twats.

And its all age groups now. At one time it was young lads and the occasional zoned out bag head but the other day I was narrowly missed by a late middle aged cyclist wearing some of the gear and a helmet.

He was a fat twat as well so maybe he didnt like going on the road as hed have to pedal faster to avoid the traffic.
