PaulF

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 11, 2024, 09:47:55 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on June  3, 2024, 03:20:36 pm
They usually have a SIM card in them and don't connect to wifi - do you just mean they don't get a signal?

My display thing for my meter broke after a few weeks so I can't monitor live usag, never bothered to get it fixed. It's nice not having to do meter readings though.

The guy that installed ours implied they joined some kind of private network, linking local smart meters together. I'm not convinced I believe him.  I'm sure it's not using wifi though. A sim does seem most likely (do they just share a couple of 'numbers' on a standard network,eg 3)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 11, 2024, 09:48:55 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June 11, 2024, 05:23:27 pm
You can question it but personally speaking, having dealt with a lot of accountants being self employed for 17 ish years, they normally always charge something for doing letters like that. Some def wont be arsed but most will do.

For sake of £100 or so youd maybe be best just learning a lesson in making sure anything additional like that are included or a fee.

They'll probably charge £100, to send a letter saying he has to pay the £90+Vat.
If he's really unlucky they'll send the letter by car chauffered dog too.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 12, 2024, 06:58:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on June 11, 2024, 09:48:55 pm
They'll probably charge £100, to send a letter saying he has to pay the £90+Vat.
If he's really unlucky they'll send the letter by car chauffered dog too.
this is the gift that keeps giving isn't it  :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 13, 2024, 03:36:24 pm
If we get local election polling cards arrive without asking do we need to register to vote? 

I can't remember having to previously but I keep seeing reminders to register so it got me questioning if I do or not.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 13, 2024, 03:40:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 13, 2024, 03:36:24 pm
If we get local election polling cards arrive without asking do we need to register to vote? 

I can't remember having to previously but I keep seeing reminders to register so it got me questioning if I do or not.

Pretty sure you wouldn't have got a polling card if you weren't on the register and you don't need to re-register if you're already on it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 13, 2024, 03:41:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2024, 03:40:10 pm
Pretty sure you wouldn't have got a polling card if you weren't on the register and you don't need to re-register if you're already on it.

Cheers mate 👍
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 19, 2024, 06:45:17 pm
Anybody used the free drop-off at Manchester Airport recently? Jet Parks 1/Thorley Lane - the one that runs the free shuttle buses to the terminals. I'm seeing conflicting info on whether the buses run to a timetable or will only turn up if you call a number to let the service know you're there and waiting.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 20, 2024, 02:33:03 pm
Irish friends: is it law over there that every Irish person on holiday abroad has to wear their GAA top at all times?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 20, 2024, 02:43:33 pm
Quote from: kellan on June 19, 2024, 06:45:17 pm
Anybody used the free drop-off at Manchester Airport recently? Jet Parks 1/Thorley Lane - the one that runs the free shuttle buses to the terminals. I'm seeing conflicting info on whether the buses run to a timetable or will only turn up if you call a number to let the service know you're there and waiting.

Recently, no. In the past, yes.

The buses run regularly - no need to call.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 20, 2024, 03:13:28 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 20, 2024, 02:33:03 pm
Irish friends: is it law over there that every Irish person on holiday abroad has to wear their GAA top at all times?

No.

I've never worn a GAA top in my life.

I'd imagine those that are wearing them would support the county they're wearing. No different to me wearing a Liverpool top.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 20, 2024, 03:14:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  4, 2024, 03:37:58 pm
Any tax experts on here? I may have asked about this before but can't remember.

With the 40% tax threshold being £50,271, that works out at £4189.25 per month.

At what point do you starting paying 40%?
Our pay deal is being implemented in this month's pay and is backdated to 1st August 23. We're also getting a 1 off non consolidated payment.

All in, it's going to put a lot of people over the £4189.25 gross for the month.

Will we be chinned for the 40% above this amount and have to claim it back or how does it work?
Quote from: Claire. on June  4, 2024, 03:55:19 pm

when I was below that and got a bonus, they'd take the higher and then even it the next month. Don't forget your pension and student loans and stuff, depending on the maths you might end up paying less tax but those will be higher.

Can see what we're getting and the tax on Government Gateway.

Appears it's only the regular 20% tax despite it being over that threshold.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 20, 2024, 03:23:06 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 20, 2024, 02:33:03 pm
Irish friends: is it law over there that every Irish person on holiday abroad has to wear their GAA top at all times?

And why are they usually such ropey colour schemes?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 22, 2024, 01:38:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 20, 2024, 03:13:28 pm
No.

I've never worn a GAA top in my life.

I'd imagine those that are wearing them would support the county they're wearing. No different to me wearing a Liverpool top.
My younger brother has lived in Cork for the last 35 years and whenever I visit him, I see mainly Liverpool, Man U or Celtic tops.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
June 22, 2024, 01:41:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 22, 2024, 01:38:52 pm
My younger brother has lived in Cork for the last 35 years and whenever I visit him, I see mainly Liverpool, Man U or Celtic tops.
I went through Dublin airport twice recently*, connecting flights, and saw only ours and MU shirts.

including one poor little bugger wearing an Antony shirt.  I'm sure his parents are made up with that decision.  :)


* reminds me I have a hannoy to post ....
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 03:51:19 pm
here's a Win11 File Explorer question.

when I look at Explorer, it shows a bunch (20+) files that I've saved on my C:Desktop.

problem is - they don't actually appear on my desktop.

I opened one, then saved it (C:Desktop) under a new name.  nope.

that said, any changes I make to those docs do get saved but I can only access them via FE.

any ideas?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 03:58:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:51:19 pm
here's a Win11 File Explorer question.

when I look at Explorer, it shows a bunch (20+) files that I've saved on my C:Desktop.

problem is - they don't actually appear on my desktop.

I opened one, then saved it (C:Desktop) under a new name.  nope.

that said, any changes I make to those docs do get saved but I can only access them via FE.

any ideas?

Are there any icons at all on your desktop? If not, right click on the desktop, go to View > tick Show Desktop Icons.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 04:01:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:58:36 pm
Are there any icons at all on your desktop? If not, right click on the desktop, go to View > tick Show Desktop Icons.
yep there's bunch on there, working fine.

that option is ticked.

a little while back I backed up my machine, then removed One Drive (halla-effing-lullah!) and afterward copied the FE / Desktop content back.

all works fine though, and have just noticed this problem.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 04:08:23 pm
Wouldn't the desktop you see be under c:/user's/samlad/desktop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 04:43:45 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:08:23 pm
Wouldn't the desktop you see be under c:/user's/samlad/desktop
No. I use c/Desktop

Like I said all the files I'm talking about are listed there,  both the visible ones and the ones that don't  show up.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 04:59:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:43:45 pm
No. I use c/Desktop

Like I said all the files I'm talking about are listed there,  both the visible ones and the ones that don't  show up.

Well thats why you don't see it on your desktop.

Your desktop specifically shows the contents on what is in C:\Users\SamLad\Desktop (slightly different if using OneDrive but basically the same).
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:09:06 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:59:53 pm
Well thats why you don't see it on your desktop.

Your desktop specifically shows the contents on what is in C:\Users\SamLad\Desktop (slightly different if using OneDrive but basically the same).
But why do some listed files show on the desktop ,, but not others? 
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:11:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:09:06 pm
But why do some listed files show on the desktop ,, but not others?

It's probably a copy of the files from before? Browse to C:\Users\SamLad\Desktop and I bet you you will see those files there.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:12:35 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:11:09 pm
It's probably a copy of the files from before? Browse to C:\Users\SamLad\Desktop and I bet you you will see those files there.
Will do when I get home and let yku know.  Thanks Elmo and Paul.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:54:20 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:11:09 pm
It's probably a copy of the files from before? Browse to C:\Users\SamLad\Desktop and I bet you you will see those files there.

erm ... nope.  that location shows only the files (12) that I see on the desktop

FE shows those 12 plus another 15 or so in my Desktop folder.

I just created a test Excel sheet, saved it to c:Desktop (my default):
- it shows up on the desktop screen
- also shows in FE
- and shows in the Users location.

sorry lads but I forgot to mention:
the "Desktop" file I'm talking about (c/Desktop) is a file I created with that name.  not a Win-generated folder.

maybe that's the issue? I'm a bit baffled right now to be honest......
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:57:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:54:20 pm
erm ... nope.  that location shows only the files (12) that I see on the desktop

FE shows those 12 plus another 15 or so.

I just created a test Excel sheet, saved it to c:desktop (my default):
- it shows up on the desktop
- also in FE
- and in the Users location.

sorry lads but I forgot to mention:
the "Desktop" file I'm talking about (c/Desktop) is a file I created with that name.  not a Win-generated folder.

maybe that's the issue? I'm a bit baffled right now to be honest......

That does sound a bit weird.


So that sounds like what you created was a shortcut? Does it look like a folder but with an arrow in the bottom left of the icon?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:00:30 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:57:47 pm
That does sound a bit weird.


So that sounds like what you created was a shortcut? Does it look like a folder but with an arrow in the bottom left of the icon?
no, no arrow.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:02:40 pm
just tried this - copied a file from the Users location into my Desktop folder .... copied fine, and its icon now shows on my desktop screen.

:)

edit: so I've done that with all of "missing files".  dunno whether to be happy or still confused.  I'll try both.  for new  :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:21:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:40 pm
just tried this - copied a file from the Users location into my Desktop folder .... copied fine, and its icon now shows on my desktop screen.

:)

edit: so I've done that with all of "missing files".  dunno whether to be happy or still confused.  I'll try both.  for new  :)

Lesson to be learned here. Stop using your Desktop for files. if it was up to me the desktop would be blank on everyones computer. Maybe some application shortcuts but nothing else.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:21:45 pm
Lesson to be learned here. Stop using your Desktop for files. if it was up to me the desktop would be blank on everyones computer. Maybe some application shortcuts but nothing else.

old habits die hard.

or not all in some cases I guess :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:46:43 pm
I always plonk files on my desktop, easier to find 
