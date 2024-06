Has anyone had an electric smart meter fitted?



Any major advantages or disadvantages?



We're with Octopus and had both an electric and a gas smart meter fitted. I like it as we have the display that shows usage, I can scream at the kids about how expensive a shower is and we know all through the day what our energy consumption is. Its been helpful in that I saw the difference between the air fryer and the oven and now stuff that would previously have been cooked in the oven now gets thrown in the air fryer instead. It also proved that the kids being on playstations all day wasn't actually costing a fortune, which I thought it had been.Not found any disadvatages at all.