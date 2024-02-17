I broke my ipone which was on contract and took it for repair, they guy said it wont last and my best option is to buy a 2nd hand handset



It has to be an iphone, I remember from experience apple deliberately slow down older models.

whats the oldster model I can have that ewill satill function well

how easy is it to transfer the sim cards

Will I still be able to transfer data easily by holding the broken phone next to the 2nd hand new one phone



What are good websites to use and anything else I should be aware of before buying refurbished handset



Thanks Guys





