« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1030568 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19280 on: February 17, 2024, 11:07:19 am »
Anyone know anything about the Nissan Connect systems and whether an auto audio type place could fix them or if I need to take it to a dealership.

The satnav and radio have gone a bit haywire and the factory reset hasn't fixed it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19281 on: Today at 05:14:09 pm »
I broke my ipone which was on contract and took it for repair, they guy said it wont last and my best option is to  buy a 2nd hand handset

It has to be an iphone, I remember from experience apple deliberately slow down older models.
whats the oldster model I can have that ewill satill function well
how easy is it to transfer the sim cards
Will  I still be able to transfer data easily by holding the broken phone next to the 2nd hand new one phone

What are good websites to use and anything else I should be aware of before buying refurbished handset

Thanks Guys


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Up
« previous next »
 