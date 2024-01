I injured my ankle in May, badly sprained, swelled up and eventually went black with bruising and it's still not right.



I noticed a wobbly bit of possibly bone at the top of my foot just below the ankle bone and my foot has started to ache a lot on the ankle, down my foot and occasionally up my calf.



I didn't see a doctor or physio at the time but think I probably should have so should I go now or have I left it too long?