What's the excess on the insurance policy Nick? Coz if it's £200 you'll only likely get paid out a fiver, what all your gear worth in the lost baggage?



H&M stuff is tacky-cheap isn't it



£2,000 from what I can tell. My wife had hair straighteners in there. I had a few new things Iíve not even worn before.Funny you should mention H&M (or did I mention it first?), thatís where I went with my $100. After that I went to somewhere far lower budget then even there where I think having a mullet is a condition of entry but they took pity on me. Holiday of a lifetime, memories to last forever etc etc and all while dressed like an absolute c*nt.Singapore Airlines did email me 2 days ago to say that they might have a match on my luggage but not a peep since. No hurry lads.