« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 911597 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18240 on: June 16, 2023, 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 16, 2023, 07:19:43 pm
How cool, someone asks quite an obscure question about signs and gets an answer from a signmaker

Must have been Robs day off.

That dont reminds me of Robinsons brewery. Think it was based in Stockport but a lot of the pubs around me had them.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18241 on: June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 10, 2023, 08:09:38 am
if you find that they're shitting in the same places - usually places that are relevant to them - then what i did is to put loose gravel down in those areas - because i read somewhere that they don't like the sharp gravel under their feet (kitty litter isn't sharp) - and that seemed to work

i still get the odd poop here and there when a 'new' cat is sussing the territory, but i just do the same - and remember to move the gravel when its worked or leave it in place if you decide that maybe a gravel area looks good

Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18242 on: June 16, 2023, 11:40:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm
Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(

Try her with the tigerino premium from zooplus, it's expensive but last forever & isn't that much more when you get 2x 12kg for £20.

It smells great as well or at least the baby powder one does.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18243 on: June 17, 2023, 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2023, 07:25:08 pm
Must have been Robs day off.

That dont reminds me of Robinsons brewery. Think it was based in Stockport but a lot of the pubs around me had them.

Yeah loads of Robbies pubs still had that signage in the 90s.

Cheers Nitramdorf.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,698
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18244 on: June 18, 2023, 12:44:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm
Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(

My cat only likes the cheap clay stuff from Lidl. I tried buying other stuff in the past, wasn't getting used.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18245 on: June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm »
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18246 on: June 19, 2023, 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

I would imagine so! Unless theyre trying to pull a fast one.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,961
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18247 on: June 19, 2023, 05:53:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

It should do. If the bank holidays were included, it should say 26 days including bank holidays.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18248 on: June 19, 2023, 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

If thats how its written, yes
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18249 on: June 19, 2023, 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

Yes, so you'd get 26 days off, plus the normal Bank Holidays, I get 25 days plus Bank Holidays.

Some companies, including a company my missus worked for, put the Bank Holidays in your entitlement. With her doing 30 hours she ended up with about 8 days holiday once BH were taken off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18250 on: June 19, 2023, 06:28:21 pm »
I get 32 days, including bank holidays. Whether we get bank holidays off by default are only the ones the client we work with close on, so I have to take off December 25-26th and Jan 1st-2nd as the client I work with closes on those days. The rest I work unless I ask for them off and I can take the holidays when I choose.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18251 on: June 19, 2023, 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

Yes
The Plus is the important word
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18252 on: June 19, 2023, 06:36:35 pm »
Thanks all. Yeah plus is the key word here, a lot of companies put down "29 days including bank holidays" so essentially it's only 22 days
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,961
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18253 on: June 26, 2023, 03:39:16 pm »
Are there any car hire paces at Cairnryan terminal or near it? Looking at Expedia here and bringing back no results.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18254 on: June 26, 2023, 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 03:39:16 pm
Are there any car hire paces at Cairnryan terminal or near it? Looking at Expedia here and bringing back no results.

Mate theres absolutely fuck all at Cairnryan. :D

Im not sure its even a place, just somehow has two ferry terminals. I imagine Stranraer would have car rental options but youd have to get a bus there, theres probably a couple a week.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,822
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18255 on: June 26, 2023, 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 03:49:27 pm
Mate theres absolutely fuck all at Cairnryan. :D

Im not sure its even a place, just somehow has two ferry terminals. I imagine Stranraer would have car rental options but youd have to get a bus there, theres probably a couple a week.

Nick, I know you travel over to Belfast loads

Isn't it better to go from Holyhead to Dublin, then drive?

That drive home from Stranraer is brutal. HolyHead<>Dublin for me next time
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,961
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18256 on: June 26, 2023, 04:34:57 pm »
I looked at Stranraer and seemingly none there either. I got one from there about 10 years ago but it seems none of the boats from here go there anymore.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18257 on: June 26, 2023, 04:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 04:34:57 pm
I looked at Stranraer and seemingly none there either. I got one from there about 10 years ago but it seems none of the boats from here go there anymore.

Yeah the ferries have all moved up the loch a bit now.

Quote from: Buck Pete on June 26, 2023, 04:34:25 pm
Nick, I know you travel over to Belfast loads

Isn't it better to go from Holyhead to Dublin, then drive?

That drive home from Stranraer is brutal. HolyHead<>Dublin for me next time

Try doing it all the way back to London! That road to the top of the M6 goes on forever. Especially when stuck behind a caravan or lorry.

Pete, what you say makes completes sense. Alas, this is the way my wifes family have always done it and therefore must be the only logical option.

We did go from Birkenhead to Belfast during lockdown times. Quite enjoyed it, overnighted with a cabin. But the ferry part was too long.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,961
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18258 on: June 26, 2023, 04:49:20 pm »
I do that ferry for the majority of games I go over for. I don't get a cabin though. A few pints and you're there in the blink of an eye  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18259 on: June 26, 2023, 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 04:49:20 pm
I do that ferry for the majority of games I go over for. I don't get a cabin though. A few pints and you're there in the blink of an eye  :D

I can imagine. :D
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18260 on: June 26, 2023, 04:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 04:46:59 pm
Yeah the ferries have all moved up the loch a bit now.

Try doing it all the way back to London! That road to the top of the M6 goes on forever. Especially when stuck behind a caravan or lorry.

Pete, what you say makes completes sense. Alas, this is the way my wifes family have always done it and therefore must be the only logical option.

We did go from Birkenhead to Belfast during lockdown times. Quite enjoyed it, overnighted with a cabin. But the ferry part was too long.

It's all duel carriageway now mate no getting stuck behind anything.  Plus there are direct trains from
London-Holyhead now too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18261 on: June 26, 2023, 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 26, 2023, 04:50:33 pm
It's all duel carriageway now mate no getting stuck behind anything.  Plus there are direct trains from
London-Holyhead now too.

Sorry, meant the road from Stranraer to civilisation!

We should give the Holyhead ferry a go. Think the logic of not doing it is you dont get to the final destination much quicker. How long does that crossing take? Then its about a 3 hour drive rather than half an hour the other side.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18262 on: June 26, 2023, 05:08:36 pm »
Driving down to Stranraer from Aberdeen is brutal enough, with worse roads than coming from London, though admittedly not as many miles.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18263 on: June 26, 2023, 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 04:52:41 pm
Sorry, meant the road from Stranraer to civilisation!

We should give the Holyhead ferry a go. Think the logic of not doing it is you dont get to the final destination much quicker. How long does that crossing take? Then its about a 3 hour drive rather than half an hour the other side.

About 3hrs 15mins on average mate.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18264 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
Do our players get allocated a number denoting the orderly representation number like in cricket and other sports?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,535
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18265 on: Today at 11:02:05 am »
I have a very vague memory of a movie or TV show from the 80s(?) where someone falls in their house at the start of it, knocks their head and then when they come around, everyone has disappeared because of some apocalyptic event.  And only people who were unconscious at the time survived it.  Pretty sure it was British.

Does that ring any bells for anyone?  It's entirely possible I've got several shows/movies mixed up into one here.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:03 am by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18266 on: Today at 11:09:17 am »
Sounds a bit like Day of the Triffids.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,535
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18267 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:09:17 am
Sounds a bit like Day of the Triffids.

Definitely not that, and I think it was way lower in budget.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 