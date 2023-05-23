Lads here, good people of Liverpool... I'm going to London this September.



My plan is to go to Paris. My first time and I have zero idea how, but only just by reading it online.



Is it easy to go to Paris from London? Just by train, right?



I read that I need to buy a train ticket and just departs from St Pancras International railway station.



If I buy it online from the website, do I need to print the ticket and show it to the officer for the boarding?



Or is just from any Android or iOS apps, I just need to show it to the officer / ticketer there?



What if I go there and buy it manually? Or I can simply buy it at London Liverpool Street station?



Please, please any information would be really really helpful to me. I have no idea how.