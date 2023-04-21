« previous next »
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18040 on: April 21, 2023, 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 21, 2023, 03:34:39 pm
Oh shit now I don't know if Arabic is the right language! 

Does anyone know?  They're originally from Uganda.

Could translate it to swahili
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18041 on: April 21, 2023, 03:35:45 pm »
Swahili.

Goggle will do it for you
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18042 on: April 21, 2023, 03:38:56 pm »

Katika hafla hii maalum, ninakuombea kwa Mwenyezi Mungu akujalie afya njema, amani, na mafanikio. Eid Mubarak, rafiki yangu!

Apparently
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18043 on: April 21, 2023, 03:40:24 pm »
Well according to Wikipedia, Luganda is the most spoken language, but Google translate doesn't do that, and the second most spoken language is English....

Swahili isn't a local language, but was adopted as second national language because it is neutral.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18044 on: April 21, 2023, 03:45:05 pm »
Hmmm..... Why are things never simple!

I'm almost certain they don't speak Swahili so do I just wish them happy Eid in English like I normally would or in Arabic and hope for the best 😂

Looking at this, maybe they do 👍

Quote
The Nubi language is spoken in Uganda and Kenya. Nubi is Arabic, since about 90% of its vocabulary is of an Arabic nature. It is often termed a creole, since many of its structural and developmental features resemble those of known creoles.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18045 on: April 21, 2023, 07:25:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2023, 03:28:46 pm
Yeah, its lovely you've made the effort.

Our Kendo sensei wanted Liverpool in Japanese on our crest, you cannot translate Liverpool into Japanese, what they came up with made no sense. 

Could have just used Talking Heads
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18046 on: April 21, 2023, 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 21, 2023, 07:25:04 pm
Could have just used Talking Heads

Same as it ever was.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18047 on: April 21, 2023, 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 21, 2023, 07:26:59 pm
Same as it ever was.
With puns like those you're on a road to nowhere mate...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18048 on: April 22, 2023, 09:29:43 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 21, 2023, 09:42:06 pm
With puns like those you're on a road to nowhere mate...

oo that byrnes
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18049 on: April 22, 2023, 06:40:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 21, 2023, 03:00:52 pm
I think they'll see the funny side if it's gobbledegook but more importantly they'll love that I've at least tried to wish them happy Eid in Arabic 😁

I've just got to make sure I get the day right 🤦
When I use auto-translation, I feedback the translation into English. If that comes out fine, I take the view that the intermediate foreign translation is probably pretty good. If the circular translation is poor, I rephrase until I get something which appears acceptable.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18050 on: April 26, 2023, 06:58:24 pm »
Probably not the right place to ask but has anyone worked out how to change the clock/timings on the new lfctvgo app please?

I've just had a look to see what time the build up started and the timings are an hour out so we're kicking off at 20.45pm not 19.45pm 🤷
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18051 on: April 29, 2023, 02:46:51 pm »
Do I need to do an ISA transfer to move money from an ISA at one bank to a standard savings account at a different bank, or can I just move the money from the ISA into a current account, and then transfer it to the savings account? I know you need to fill in a form to do ISA to ISA, and I know how much of a pain in the arse it is to try actually getting someone on the phone to help
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18052 on: April 30, 2023, 03:33:16 pm »
A long one, but some experienced people leaders have given me really good advice in here that has massively helped in previous situations, so any help would be appreciated.

I lead a department in the Tech firm I work for. Weve grown substantially over the years and have gone from 4 staff when I joined as a start up, to over 200. That has meant that previous headhunting for staff has gone out the window for a more typically wide-net approach and the set up has become more corporate over time.

Largely speaking, its a good place to work with good people.

Anyway, we hired a staff member some months ago that showed a few red flags during probation - could be a bit challenging with her line manager, challenged process without having the experience or knowledge to do so - but performed okay and passed her probation. I was promoted earlier this year and am now not involved in recruitment for the entry-level roles, albeit Im occasionally wheeled out for some of the more delicate conversations where needed.

Theres been a lot of incidents since shes joined. She swore loudly at a manager in another department when he accidentally ate her noodle pot snack thing (which was the same he often brought several of to work at the beginning of the week - honest mistake) and he chose not to complain. It wasnt raised to myself until months later, or her managers and had we known at the time, I wouldve taken decisive action.

Shes challenged her manager and their manager a few times vocally in front of others when she lacks the experience to be stating her opinion so vociferously. Shes been caught lying about others in the team and lying to attempt to push her workload onto others. Shes also ignored her managers direct requests on multiple occasions.

Whats odd is she has some cult of personality thing going on, where half the department cant stand her and the other half seem like theyd get themselves into trouble to support her, because she seems to have ingratiated herself with some of the more naive staff.

Her productivity is awful and she has blamed undiagnosed ADHD. I personally think shes just lazy.

Ive now been brought into the situation because her managers are at their wits end and cant deal with her.

I raised all this to HR and started her on a performance plan for her productivity and advised that wed make reasonable adjustments if she could produce a formal diagnosis of the ADHD. Specific targets have been set.

I feel HR (young, new HR manager fresh out of uni) are only focusing on the performance management and are ignoring the conduct elements and keep slowing me down starting an investigation and giving out a warning. Its like shes terrified of doing any formal disciplinary. I cant go over HRs head but meanwhile, the staff member becomes more vocal and disruptive and is getting shitty now shes being performance managed. I understand the need for the PIP but think there should be a coinciding investigation into conduct and the incident with the noodles.

On top of this, when Ive addressed the issues, she plays dumb and super mild, toning down the argumentative nature shes shown with her immediate superiors. Shes apparently a handful with her direct managers when Im not there. Ive also learnt that she may have been dismissed from a previous company for assaulting her manager, though I cant get concrete proof of this and as is typical, the reference simply stated her role and dates of employment.

Any guidance? Im tempted to gather statements from individuals shes had run ins with and escalate over the HR managers head to the HR Director and try and meet this head on. My managers are distracted from what they need to do by this staff member and its clearly gotten out of hand.

Any advice from HR professionals or experienced managers or leaders would be appreciated.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18053 on: April 30, 2023, 03:51:10 pm »
I'm not HR or a manager, but since she's clearly shown herself to be a disruption and her output of work is lacking, can you not just get rid of her?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18054 on: April 30, 2023, 03:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 30, 2023, 03:51:10 pm
I'm not HR or a manager, but since she's clearly shown herself to be a disruption and her output of work is lacking, can you not just get rid of her?
Thats my preference. Im sick of the managers coming into our meetings and making this an agenda point.

The issue is, HR dont seem to want to make this a conduct issue until after the performance plan has been done, but theyre distinct of one another in my eyes. We have the standard corporate structure of informal verbal warning, written warning, final warning, sacked. In my eyes, calling a manager in another department a fucking bastard for eating her pot noodle is gross misconduct and she shouldnt have a job.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18055 on: April 30, 2023, 04:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 30, 2023, 03:58:45 pm
Thats my preference. Im sick of the managers coming into our meetings and making this an agenda point.

The issue is, HR dont seem to want to make this a conduct issue until after the performance plan has been done, but theyre distinct of one another in my eyes. We have the standard corporate structure of informal verbal warning, written warning, final warning, sacked. In my eyes, calling a manager in another department a fucking bastard for eating her pot noodle is gross misconduct and she shouldnt have a job.

Exactly. Work is held to a higher standard in most places, that wouldn't be acceptable anywhere really.

Someone needs to grow a pair and get rid of her.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18056 on: April 30, 2023, 04:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 30, 2023, 03:58:45 pm
Thats my preference. Im sick of the managers coming into our meetings and making this an agenda point.

The issue is, HR dont seem to want to make this a conduct issue until after the performance plan has been done, but theyre distinct of one another in my eyes. We have the standard corporate structure of informal verbal warning, written warning, final warning, sacked. In my eyes, calling a manager in another department a fucking bastard for eating her pot noodle is gross misconduct and she shouldnt have a job.

I'd have put her straight onto a written or final warning for violent and abusive language, which in a lot of workplaces would be an immediate sacking as it's classed as gross misconduct.  Or at least it was when I was last a manager.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18057 on: May 2, 2023, 06:13:16 pm »
In my current workplace it's not an easy process, they like most places are much more conservative when someone has passed probation.

I suspect it's the fear of a tribunal or public noise about the company.

It took months of this for another team to essentially get a resignation from a member of staff (subsequently found to have been misappropriating company phone and also.... How can I put this ... Engaging in less than legal cash in hand activity on company premises).

How long is the PIP?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18058 on: May 2, 2023, 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 04:43:48 pm
Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.

Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.

It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.

Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name :D

Posted this last year, got pretty ridiculed for it by a few people. Probably doesnt read the best and didnt get my point across but loads of you had a go at me for it.

Anyway turns out hes living here under a fake name. Apparently he likes watching videos of kiddies being raped whilst serving as a Catholic priest and got done for it.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18059 on: May 2, 2023, 07:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May  2, 2023, 06:39:14 pm
Posted this last year, got pretty ridiculed for it by a few people. Probably doesnt read the best and didnt get my point across but loads of you had a go at me for it.

Anyway turns out hes living here under a fake name. Apparently he likes watching videos of kiddies being raped whilst serving as a Catholic priest and got done for it.

Didn't see this at the time. Other than the plain clothes coppers, this sounds like someone who is just quiet, but obviously something has triggered your 6th sense that he was a wrong one.

You need to be really careful what you say and who to, as once the vigilantes find out he is there, there will be murder (possibly literally). No way would I want that dirty c*nt living opposite me though, but it sounds like you're stuck with him, unless there is a child at immediate risk.

Catholic church looking after a paedo, who'd have guessed.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18060 on: May 2, 2023, 10:21:14 pm »
Appreciate the responses.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  2, 2023, 06:13:16 pm
In my current workplace it's not an easy process, they like most places are much more conservative when someone has passed probation.

I suspect it's the fear of a tribunal or public noise about the company.

It took months of this for another team to essentially get a resignation from a member of staff (subsequently found to have been misappropriating company phone and also.... How can I put this ... Engaging in less than legal cash in hand activity on company premises).

How long is the PIP?
The PIP was three months. I initially did a 1 month plan, which she failed, and HR were less than useless, wanting a new 3 month plan where she got a weekly catch up as she was playing dumb that the original PIP was even explained to her properly (it was).

Anyway today, after spending two hours writing up all the incidents and taking statements from multiple staff members of issues, I sent her an email (she was WFH) inviting her to an investigation meeting as I decided the conduct needed something other than a PIP and within 20 minutes she sent an email resigning, with generic platitudes etc. Was struggling to hide my smile when I told my Director.

Annoying that its been stuck in my head all weekend but just glad to cut an issue out of an otherwise good department. I really feel HR were utterly toothless on this one and of little to no help.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18061 on: May 3, 2023, 07:00:09 am »
That's great news Drinks Sangria.

As frustrating as it's undoubtedly been it seems like you've handled this very well.

She knew her days were numbered and was relying on knowing the HR policy inside out and what she could get away with.
Again, seems like she realised you had her number and went before she was pushed (we all know why).

Hopefully the positive result will bring some good karma for you in the sub 17 quest.

😁
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18062 on: May 3, 2023, 08:49:34 am »
If I recall, she's been a pain in your proverbial arse from the off mate. 

Managers have enough crap to deal with without having to babysit other professionals.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18063 on: May 3, 2023, 08:57:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  2, 2023, 10:21:14 pm
Appreciate the responses.
The PIP was three months. I initially did a 1 month plan, which she failed, and HR were less than useless, wanting a new 3 month plan where she got a weekly catch up as she was playing dumb that the original PIP was even explained to her properly (it was).

Anyway today, after spending two hours writing up all the incidents and taking statements from multiple staff members of issues, I sent her an email (she was WFH) inviting her to an investigation meeting as I decided the conduct needed something other than a PIP and within 20 minutes she sent an email resigning, with generic platitudes etc. Was struggling to hide my smile when I told my Director.

Annoying that its been stuck in my head all weekend but just glad to cut an issue out of an otherwise good department. I really feel HR were utterly toothless on this one and of little to no help.

I had responsibilities for sacking people and its a horrible task even when you dont like the person, so Im glad she resigned to save you the job,

As it happens calling someone a fucking bastard for nicking a pot noodle was common at our place.

Josie the vegan would often send an office wide email asking which selfish c*nt has drank my almond milk?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18064 on: May 3, 2023, 07:41:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2023, 07:00:09 am
That's great news Drinks Sangria.
Hopefully the positive result will bring some good karma for you in the sub 17 quest.

😁
Cheers Mark!

Quote from: reddebs on May  3, 2023, 08:49:34 am
If I recall, she's been a pain in your proverbial arse from the off mate. 

Managers have enough crap to deal with without having to babysit other professionals.
Not wrong Deb, since covid theres definitely been a lot more bizarre and downright unexplainable behaviour from people at work. Id sacked one person in 7 years managing people in the lead up to covid, since then, 5 in a year and this one whos jumped. Most for really stupid, petty things that were so avoidable.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  3, 2023, 08:57:14 am
I had responsibilities for sacking people and its a horrible task even when you dont like the person, so Im glad she resigned to save you the job,

As it happens calling someone a fucking bastard for nicking a pot noodle was common at our place.

Josie the vegan would often send an office wide email asking which selfish c*nt has drank my almond milk?

It is vile, its awful like you say regardless of personal feelings. With this lady, it would have been fully deserved, but I didnt want her to exercise the option of bringing representation (because I know it would have been son or Husband) and then sitting in that meeting and putting piece after piece of irrefutable evidence of lies and conduct issues in front of her with a family member present. Very few deserve that.

Josie sounds lovely.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18065 on: May 3, 2023, 07:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May  2, 2023, 06:39:14 pm
Posted this last year, got pretty ridiculed for it by a few people. Probably doesnt read the best and didnt get my point across but loads of you had a go at me for it.

Anyway turns out hes living here under a fake name. Apparently he likes watching videos of kiddies being raped whilst serving as a Catholic priest and got done for it.

Ha, your spider senses were right on the money

If Id read your original comment Id have said that way back when I was in school, my upstairs neighbor was burgled, and plainclothes CID knocked on my door the next day. I remember it vividly because my parents were away and Id had a bit of a party the night before that some local scallies crashed. Im no Columbo but they may have been involved. I was stoned out of my gourd when I opened the door and almost collapsed when I saw it was the bizzies :lmao
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18066 on: May 6, 2023, 03:05:54 am »
I just read and knew it today, from Scottish football thread, bent as a nine bob note is referring to fraudulent, someone, or an organisation with criminally intended execution.

Am I right? But why NINE bob note? Ten shilling is equal to a BOB, right?

Pardon me, this is my first time, in my whole life heard about this. Hahahhaha.  ;D  ;D

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18067 on: May 6, 2023, 04:00:49 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on May  6, 2023, 03:05:54 am
I just read and knew it today, from Scottish football thread, bent as a nine bob note is referring to fraudulent, someone, or an organisation with criminally intended execution.

Am I right? But why NINE bob note? Ten shilling is equal to a BOB, right?

Pardon me, this is my first time, in my whole life heard about this. Hahahhaha.  ;D  ;D


Because there never was a nine bob note - ie a nine shilling note - ever issued in the UK. So if you ever came across one it would obviously be a fake.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18068 on: May 6, 2023, 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  6, 2023, 04:00:49 am
Because there never was a nine bob note - ie a nine shilling note - ever issued in the UK. So if you ever came across one it would obviously be a fake.
Or worth a few bob....
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18069 on: May 6, 2023, 10:35:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  6, 2023, 04:00:49 am
Because there never was a nine bob note - ie a nine shilling note - ever issued in the UK. So if you ever came across one it would obviously be a fake.

at sixes and sevens over a nine bob note, as it were...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18070 on: May 6, 2023, 03:40:56 pm »
I feel a showtune coming on...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18071 on: Today at 05:14:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  6, 2023, 04:00:49 am
Because there never was a nine bob note - ie a nine shilling note - ever issued in the UK. So if you ever came across one it would obviously be a fake.
Aaahh... Thank you for the answer, Ghost Town. Appreciate that. Now I know, hahahaha!!  :)  :)

p/s: I'm not sure why but suddenly I am thinking about Ebenezer Scrooge when I remember you. Don't get me wrong, in a good and cute way of course.
