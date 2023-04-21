A long one, but some experienced people leaders have given me really good advice in here that has massively helped in previous situations, so any help would be appreciated.



I lead a department in the Tech firm I work for. Weve grown substantially over the years and have gone from 4 staff when I joined as a start up, to over 200. That has meant that previous headhunting for staff has gone out the window for a more typically wide-net approach and the set up has become more corporate over time.



Largely speaking, its a good place to work with good people.



Anyway, we hired a staff member some months ago that showed a few red flags during probation - could be a bit challenging with her line manager, challenged process without having the experience or knowledge to do so - but performed okay and passed her probation. I was promoted earlier this year and am now not involved in recruitment for the entry-level roles, albeit Im occasionally wheeled out for some of the more delicate conversations where needed.



Theres been a lot of incidents since shes joined. She swore loudly at a manager in another department when he accidentally ate her noodle pot snack thing (which was the same he often brought several of to work at the beginning of the week - honest mistake) and he chose not to complain. It wasnt raised to myself until months later, or her managers and had we known at the time, I wouldve taken decisive action.



Shes challenged her manager and their manager a few times vocally in front of others when she lacks the experience to be stating her opinion so vociferously. Shes been caught lying about others in the team and lying to attempt to push her workload onto others. Shes also ignored her managers direct requests on multiple occasions.



Whats odd is she has some cult of personality thing going on, where half the department cant stand her and the other half seem like theyd get themselves into trouble to support her, because she seems to have ingratiated herself with some of the more naive staff.



Her productivity is awful and she has blamed undiagnosed ADHD. I personally think shes just lazy.



Ive now been brought into the situation because her managers are at their wits end and cant deal with her.



I raised all this to HR and started her on a performance plan for her productivity and advised that wed make reasonable adjustments if she could produce a formal diagnosis of the ADHD. Specific targets have been set.



I feel HR (young, new HR manager fresh out of uni) are only focusing on the performance management and are ignoring the conduct elements and keep slowing me down starting an investigation and giving out a warning. Its like shes terrified of doing any formal disciplinary. I cant go over HRs head but meanwhile, the staff member becomes more vocal and disruptive and is getting shitty now shes being performance managed. I understand the need for the PIP but think there should be a coinciding investigation into conduct and the incident with the noodles.



On top of this, when Ive addressed the issues, she plays dumb and super mild, toning down the argumentative nature shes shown with her immediate superiors. Shes apparently a handful with her direct managers when Im not there. Ive also learnt that she may have been dismissed from a previous company for assaulting her manager, though I cant get concrete proof of this and as is typical, the reference simply stated her role and dates of employment.



Any guidance? Im tempted to gather statements from individuals shes had run ins with and escalate over the HR managers head to the HR Director and try and meet this head on. My managers are distracted from what they need to do by this staff member and its clearly gotten out of hand.



Any advice from HR professionals or experienced managers or leaders would be appreciated.