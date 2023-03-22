I've got a Carrera Vengance mountain bike, 27.5" wheels, it looks like 1" wide rims. Obviously mountain bike tyres.



Would I be able to but & fit 1.5" roadwheels (I don't think I want slim 1") to it and if so will I need new tubes also?



Ta folks.



Do you just want to be able to use slick (or at least with less profile) tyres? Or is there another reason for wanting new wheels?You should be able to find non-knobbly tyres for your current wheels. I have some cheapo lifeline ones in 26" for my old commuter bike.If you want new wheels, you'd have to work out (or measure) the diameter (with tyres) of the current ones and of the new ones. . 27.5" wheels are also called 650B, and some bikes are designed to take both 29"/700c (road) wheels and the smaller 650B with a larger tyre. But usually those come with the larger wheel, so I wouldn't be sure that you can swap a 700c wheel with a skinny tyre into a 650B frame too...)Alternatively - do you have a wheel ypu can put in to test it?Does the bike have disc brakes, or rim brakes? Rim might be more difficult, because you'll have to make sure the brake track is in the right spot, not just the diameter of the wheels.