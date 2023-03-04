Yes I passed it in February at 6 month point.
I was of the assumption it was one month notice? With 1 week if they were dismissing me for example.
It should say in your contract, usually 1 month, but in my work 3 months is also common. It's the same time for both you and them.
When writing your notice, pick a date that is at least as far away as your notice period, and say you want to end your contract to that date. You don't have to put exactly the notice period, you could for example also say you want to leave at the end of the year, but obviously your employer could then come back and tell you to leave earlier.
If your line manager isn't a twat and the reason you're leaving, talk to them about it first. Sometimes you can negotiate an earlier leaving date thats good for both sides.
If you have any annual leave left, that doesn't reduce the notice period, you just don't work those days. Most people take it right at the end, so they're basically finishing early. (For example, if you have 4 weeks notice and 2 weeks leave left, you would say you're leaving in 4 weeks, but then only work the next 2.)
Usually you can't start a new job until the notice period is over, even if you are on leave, but in practice its hard to check (the tax people might know).