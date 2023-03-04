I've got an old Belfast sink in my kitchen. It was looking a bit tired (I think it was a salvage when it was installed by the people who lived in the house before us) so I decided to restore it.Filled in any small cracks and chips with epoxy which I sanded down and then bought this stuff to re-enamel it.It looked good as new and I was very happy with the result after plenty of coats.The problem is that this enamel paint is nowhere near as durable as proper porcelain. A couple of years later I'm now left with odd chips here or there where the paint has been chipped, exposing the porcelain underneath. In some cases, the water has then got underneath the paint and started to develop into a full tear of the paint.I plan to fill these chips with another bit of epoxy then do some more coats of this stuff to bring it all back to uniform white.My question is, does anyone know of a top coat I can apply which will dry over the top of the enamel paint and will be durable to chips?I was thinking polyurethene enamel paint but it looks like that should be sprayed on and I know I'd end up fucking it up.Suggestions would be welcome.If I can't find a solution, I might just buy a silicone/rubber mat type of thing to sit inside the sink to protect it against and dropped cutlery/dishes etc.ORIGINAL:RESTORED:CHIP:CHIP:CHIP BECOMING FULL PEEL: