« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 883294 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17920 on: March 4, 2023, 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on March  4, 2023, 07:15:57 pm
We were evicted from our septic tank - we had to go live in the t' laaaaake..........

😂
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,117
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17921 on: March 10, 2023, 07:40:18 am »
Is there any point getting a memory foam mattress if I sleep in a different position every night?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,537
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17922 on: March 10, 2023, 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on March 10, 2023, 07:40:18 am
Is there any point getting a memory foam mattress if I sleep in a different position every night?

They aren't called "memory" in the sense that they form to one position and then always stay like that. They'll adapt to whatever position you're in at that time to provide better support than a normal mattress would.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,603
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17923 on: March 10, 2023, 11:41:24 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on March 10, 2023, 07:40:18 am
Is there any point getting a memory foam mattress if I sleep in a different position every night?

That's a great opener for a stand-up bit.

My mattress is not very good, it remembers fuck all.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17924 on: March 12, 2023, 06:06:43 pm »
What freebie can I use to create documents on the laptop?

We don't have Word etc but I need to create some information files so any suggestions for something that's free to use.

Nothing fancy in terms of columns, grids etc but better than notebook.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,242
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17925 on: March 12, 2023, 06:09:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 12, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
What freebie can I use to create documents on the laptop?

We don't have Word etc but I need to create some information files so any suggestions for something that's free to use.

Nothing fancy in terms of columns, grids etc but better than notebook.

Try using Notepad++

Or if you want a completely free Office suit try LibreOffice
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17926 on: March 12, 2023, 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 12, 2023, 06:09:35 pm
Try using Notepad++

Or if you want a completely free Office suit try LibreOffice

Cheers mate.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17927 on: March 12, 2023, 06:10:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 12, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
What freebie can I use to create documents on the laptop?

We don't have Word etc but I need to create some information files so any suggestions for something that's free to use.

Nothing fancy in terms of columns, grids etc but better than notebook.

Open Office has a version of word, I've used this myself

https://www.openoffice.org/
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,465
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17928 on: March 12, 2023, 06:14:09 pm »
Yep, LibreOffice, you can something similar to Word, Excel etc. It can read and save as word files too, if you want to send it to anybody.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17929 on: March 12, 2023, 07:39:27 pm »
Thank you folks libre office is exactly what I wanted 👍
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17930 on: March 14, 2023, 10:52:49 am »
I own a Salon that is closing down so I have loads of stuff I need to sell. Display units, reception desk, wash basins, chairs, stools etc. Where would be the best place to advertise them for sale?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,537
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17931 on: March 14, 2023, 11:22:18 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 14, 2023, 10:52:49 am
I own a Salon that is closing down so I have loads of stuff I need to sell. Display units, reception desk, wash basins, chairs, stools etc. Where would be the best place to advertise them for sale?

Facebook marketplace & Gumtree are your best bet because they sound like the sort of items which will need collecting.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17932 on: March 14, 2023, 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 14, 2023, 11:22:18 am
Facebook marketplace & Gumtree are your best bet because they sound like the sort of items which will need collecting.

FB marketplace is great. Big bonus being that it is free.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17933 on: March 15, 2023, 09:04:48 am »
Not sure how to approach this situation.

My daughter split up from her boyfriend (due to his infidelity) - they bought a trip to Iceland together - £1400 in total of which she paid half, problem being he booked it (she transferred him the money) and he wont now cancel it or give her back the money for the trip.

She's tried being reasonable but its not getting anywhere.  What options do we have?  And before anyone suggests violence, we'd like to go through all other avenues before it got to that......
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,968
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17934 on: March 15, 2023, 09:54:24 am »
Threat of violence?

Sorry to hear, but shit all round.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17935 on: March 15, 2023, 10:01:22 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on March 15, 2023, 09:04:48 am
Not sure how to approach this situation.

My daughter split up from her boyfriend (due to his infidelity) - they bought a trip to Iceland together - £1400 in total of which she paid half, problem being he booked it (she transferred him the money) and he wont now cancel it or give her back the money for the trip.

She's tried being reasonable but its not getting anywhere.  What options do we have?  And before anyone suggests violence, we'd like to go through all other avenues before it got to that......

I'd ring the holiday company and while they usually will only deal with the lead passenger, they may be sympathetic to her and cancel her half. Failing that, try the holiday insurance company, they'll have had this before
« Last Edit: March 15, 2023, 02:11:35 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17936 on: March 15, 2023, 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on March 15, 2023, 09:04:48 am
Not sure how to approach this situation.

My daughter split up from her boyfriend (due to his infidelity) - they bought a trip to Iceland together - £1400 in total of which she paid half, problem being he booked it (she transferred him the money) and he wont now cancel it or give her back the money for the trip.

She's tried being reasonable but its not getting anywhere.  What options do we have?  And before anyone suggests violence, we'd like to go through all other avenues before it got to that......

maybe trying to get the bank transfer returned because she feels/knows that she was a victim of a scam

i mean, in a way she was because there is a clause in the banking protection code that a scam could be one of many things - including one of a 'romantic' nature

if she 'believed' he was an honest trustworthy man and sent him money and he turned out not to be then there could be a case

it would have to be decided by her bank - and depends on the time passed - but she did give the money under the impression that it was for both of them to enjoy romantically

might be worth your while just telling him this and to say you're going to take that action if he doesn't return the money - and to add that this could also mean a criminal investigation into his actions and police involvement would take place

might be enough for him to think again
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,300
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17937 on: March 15, 2023, 02:04:53 pm »
You're unlikely to get any recourse from the bank.

Best option would be:

1. Try to keep things cordial so she gets the result she wants (does she want to go or have the money back minus any cancellation fees?)
2. Get it down in writing (e.g. text messages) that he has agreed that she paid for half of the trip and that he is being unreasonable in refunding her/cancelling the trip.

If she ends up not getting her money back or being able to go on the trip, she then has the evidence needed to pursue him through the small claims court at a later date.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17938 on: March 16, 2023, 12:46:37 pm »
She is trying to keep it cordial, but he's being a dick at times, apparently they met up last night to talk it over but i've not heard an of the outcome.

I've told her to get her affairs in order, keep messages/bank statements etc, just in case it goes down the small claims route.

I've even said i'll buy his half of the trip off him - for a suitably reduced price of course - if it closes all this off.

My wife and I both think he's just doing this to try and control my daughter and will give in the end, when he realises he cant win.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,537
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17939 on: March 16, 2023, 12:51:13 pm »
I mean ultimately he isnt required to refund her - they both bought a holiday together and shes entitled to go on the holiday still. Now if hes refusing that then thats when there is an issue.

Now obv if he wasnt being a twat then the answer is either he sells his to you lot, or she sells hers to him - or they come to an agreement to totally cancel it and split whatever that costs.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,300
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17940 on: March 16, 2023, 01:17:38 pm »
I've got an old Belfast sink in my kitchen. It was looking a bit tired (I think it was a salvage when it was installed by the people who lived in the house before us) so I decided to restore it.

Filled in any small cracks and chips with epoxy which I sanded down and then bought this stuff to re-enamel it.

https://www.paints4trade.com/renotub--premium-bath-resurfacing-enamel-paint-265187-p.asp?_=&variantid=265192

It looked good as new and I was very happy with the result after plenty of coats.

The problem is that this enamel paint is nowhere near as durable as proper porcelain. A couple of years later I'm now left with odd chips here or there where the paint has been chipped, exposing the porcelain underneath. In some cases, the water has then got underneath the paint and started to develop into a full tear of the paint.

I plan to fill these chips with another bit of epoxy then do some more coats of this stuff to bring it all back to uniform white.

My question is, does anyone know of a top coat I can apply which will dry over the top of the enamel paint and will be durable to chips?

I was thinking polyurethene enamel paint but it looks like that should be sprayed on and I know I'd end up fucking it up.

Suggestions would be welcome.

If I can't find a solution, I might just buy a silicone/rubber mat type of thing to sit inside the sink to protect it against and dropped cutlery/dishes etc.

ORIGINAL:



RESTORED:



CHIP:



CHIP:



CHIP BECOMING FULL PEEL:

« Last Edit: March 16, 2023, 01:23:23 pm by .adam »
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17941 on: March 16, 2023, 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 16, 2023, 12:51:13 pm
I mean ultimately he isnt required to refund her - they both bought a holiday together and shes entitled to go on the holiday still. Now if hes refusing that then thats when there is an issue.

Now obv if he wasnt being a twat then the answer is either he sells his to you lot, or she sells hers to him - or they come to an agreement to totally cancel it and split whatever that costs.

its more that he isn't giving her any options apart from they both still go on the trip - it seems his reasoning is its a way to get back together.

ideally its one of the options you say, he sells or she sells or they cancel - its just getting to get him to a point of agreeing to do something - because she wont be going with him.

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17942 on: March 16, 2023, 02:13:31 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 15, 2023, 02:04:53 pm
You're unlikely to get any recourse from the bank.

Best option would be:

1. Try to keep things cordial so she gets the result she wants (does she want to go or have the money back minus any cancellation fees?)
2. Get it down in writing (e.g. text messages) that he has agreed that she paid for half of the trip and that he is being unreasonable in refunding her/cancelling the trip.

If she ends up not getting her money back or being able to go on the trip, she then has the evidence needed to pursue him through the small claims court at a later date.
I was going to mention small claims. If the small claims hearing is successful or not, he might well prefer to avoid a public record of his behaviour.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17943 on: March 16, 2023, 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 16, 2023, 01:17:38 pm
I've got an old Belfast sink in my kitchen. It was looking a bit tired (I think it was a salvage when it was installed by the people who lived in the house before us) so I decided to restore it.

Filled in any small cracks and chips with epoxy which I sanded down and then bought this stuff to re-enamel it.

https://www.paints4trade.com/renotub--premium-bath-resurfacing-enamel-paint-265187-p.asp?_=&variantid=265192

It looked good as new and I was very happy with the result after plenty of coats.

The problem is that this enamel paint is nowhere near as durable as proper porcelain. A couple of years later I'm now left with odd chips here or there where the paint has been chipped, exposing the porcelain underneath. In some cases, the water has then got underneath the paint and started to develop into a full tear of the paint.

I plan to fill these chips with another bit of epoxy then do some more coats of this stuff to bring it all back to uniform white.

My question is, does anyone know of a top coat I can apply which will dry over the top of the enamel paint and will be durable to chips?

I was thinking polyurethene enamel paint but it looks like that should be sprayed on and I know I'd end up fucking it up.

Suggestions would be welcome.

If I can't find a solution, I might just buy a silicone/rubber mat type of thing to sit inside the sink to protect it against and dropped cutlery/dishes etc.
...

hmmm...   you don't mention using a primer/adhesive primer

the instructions don't mention that either but one reviewer says it's difficult to use before finally having success

looking at your photos i'd say that there is no adhering at all - especially if water is getting into it

you sanded the repaired chips and cracks but did you Thoroughly abrade the surface with a suitable P600 abrasive sandpaper. Remove loose paint and rust with a wire brush. as it does say in the instructions?

you may have to strip it again as just painting on paint is usually like papering over the cracks - preparation is key for any successful job

sorry i can't help more
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,300
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17944 on: March 16, 2023, 03:09:58 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 16, 2023, 02:55:30 pm
hmmm...   you don't mention using a primer/adhesive primer

the instructions don't mention that either but one reviewer says it's difficult to use before finally having success

looking at your photos i'd say that there is no adhering at all - especially if water is getting into it

you sanded the repaired chips and cracks but did you Thoroughly abrade the surface with a suitable P600 abrasive sandpaper. Remove loose paint and rust with a wire brush. as it does say in the instructions?

you may have to strip it again as just painting on paint is usually like papering over the cracks - preparation is key for any successful job

sorry i can't help more

No worries, thanks for the input.

Yes, the site was thoroughly prepared before application. The enamel paint is coming away due to impact. It is not peeling due to lack of adhesion. For example my mother-in-law dropped a knife in the sink causing one of the first chips. It's just not particularly robust.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17945 on: March 19, 2023, 04:31:40 pm »
Anyone know of a good notice period calculator online?
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,646
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17946 on: March 19, 2023, 04:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on March 19, 2023, 04:31:40 pm
Anyone know of a good notice period calculator online?
For employment, accommodation or RAWK? For the latter, it doesn't exist. You'll Never Walk Away. Unless you're shoved 🤔😊
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17947 on: March 19, 2023, 05:36:48 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 16, 2023, 01:17:38 pm


Ive not read your post as I don't understand DIY, however your tiles are absolutely beautiful

good luck with your problem, whatever it is  :wave
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17948 on: March 19, 2023, 06:37:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 19, 2023, 04:58:33 pm
For employment, accommodation or RAWK? For the latter, it doesn't exist. You'll Never Walk Away. Unless you're shoved 🤔😊

Haha I should of been more clearer. I started a job last August in the civil service but want to leave. Just dont know how notice works because my contract has vague language.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17949 on: March 19, 2023, 08:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on March 19, 2023, 06:37:15 pm
Haha I should of been more clearer. I started a job last August in the civil service but want to leave. Just dont know how notice works because my contract has vague language.

Have you passed probation yet?

You should definitely have a notice period. If not it could be one week by default
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17950 on: March 19, 2023, 08:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 19, 2023, 08:01:27 pm
Have you passed probation yet?

You should definitely have a notice period. If not it could be one week by default

Yes I passed it in February at 6 month point.

I was of the assumption it was one month notice? With 1 week if they were dismissing me for example.
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,646
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17951 on: March 19, 2023, 09:00:48 pm »
Usually a month either way, unless it's gross misconduct on your part. If in doubt, try calling Citizen's Advice Bureau for contract language de-vaguing protocols  :D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,465
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17952 on: Yesterday at 06:39:12 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on March 19, 2023, 08:43:57 pm
Yes I passed it in February at 6 month point.

I was of the assumption it was one month notice? With 1 week if they were dismissing me for example.

It should say in your contract, usually 1 month, but in my work 3 months is also common.  It's the same time for both you and them.

When writing your notice, pick a date that is at least as far away as your notice period, and say you want to end your contract to that date. You don't have to put exactly the notice period, you could for example also say you want to leave at the end of the year, but obviously your employer could then come back and tell you to leave earlier.

If your line manager isn't a twat and the reason you're leaving, talk to them about it first. Sometimes you can negotiate an earlier leaving date thats good for both sides.

If you have any annual leave left, that doesn't reduce the notice period, you just don't work those days. Most people take it right at the end, so they're basically finishing early. (For example, if you have 4 weeks notice and 2 weeks leave left, you would say you're leaving in 4 weeks, but then only work the next 2.)
Usually you can't start a new job until the notice period is over, even if you are on leave, but in practice its hard to check (the tax people might know).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:27 am by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,737
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17953 on: Yesterday at 12:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on March 19, 2023, 08:43:57 pm
Yes I passed it in February at 6 month point.

I was of the assumption it was one month notice? With 1 week if they were dismissing me for example.

Just call HR and ask?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17954 on: Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on March 19, 2023, 08:43:57 pm
Yes I passed it in February at 6 month point.

I was of the assumption it was one month notice? With 1 week if they were dismissing me for example.

I was also assuming,  ;D   assuming you were still on probation (therefore 1 week)
Its very strange to not have a written down notice period.

Theses guys shoulfd offer good advice
Acas helpline
Telephone: 0300 123 1100
Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

https://www.acas.org.uk/advice
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17955 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 16, 2023, 02:13:31 pm
I was going to mention small claims. If the small claims hearing is successful or not, he might well prefer to avoid a public record of his behaviour.

it looks like we've got resolution, she told him that if he didn't start co-operating that she would go down the small claims court - which she told him would affect his future finances (whether true or not) and its seems to have hit the mark, he's cancelled the holiday and they've lost £120 deposit but got the rest back.

Gentle co-ersion did the trick!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Up
« previous next »
 