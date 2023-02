Depends how much more you were getting paid surely ?



It would need to be a lot more than 5 days worth of pay!I'd argue that 5 days extra holiday at the very, very minimum is worth triple your weekly salary. Arguably 4 or 5 weeks worth.Therefore I wouldn't sacrifice 5 days holiday for anything less than about 8-10% increase on a compensation package. Even then I probably wouldn't unless I really needed the extra money.