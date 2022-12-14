« previous next »
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17640 on: December 14, 2022, 08:35:15 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on December 14, 2022, 08:18:34 pm
I'm still puzzled though. When I first saw the image, I smiled and said yea I know that. There's absolutely no way I would know the original image as found above. I wonder if the pattern is a part of something bigger that I am remembering??
I think it is human psychology. We could probably put up nearly any (and obscure) repeating pattern, ask if anyone recognises it, and most of will think it 'looks familiar'. It is part of human nature to store and seek pattern matches. It is so basic to survival.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17641 on: December 14, 2022, 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 08:20:23 pm
I reckon we all saw it in an episode of Dallas  ;)
That's it! ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17642 on: December 14, 2022, 08:58:07 pm »
Hmmmm. Where else have I seen more than one symbol placed side by side, looking like a stylised S or lightning strike......  ??? :o :-X
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17643 on: December 14, 2022, 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 14, 2022, 08:58:07 pm
Hmmmm. Where else have I seen more than one symbol placed side by side, looking like a stylised S or lightning strike......  ??? :o :-X

I thought they all fled to Brazil not Texas?   :o
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17644 on: December 14, 2022, 09:04:40 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on December 14, 2022, 08:18:34 pm
I'm still puzzled though. When I first saw the image, I smiled and said yea I know that. There's absolutely no way I would know the original image as found above. I wonder if the pattern is a part of something bigger that I am remembering??

My immediate thought was a game of some kind, maybe a racing game.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17645 on: December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm »
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17646 on: December 14, 2022, 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 09:04:00 pm
I thought they all fled to Brazil not Texas?   :o
Not just Brazil mate...... ;D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sOtYdSDCb5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sOtYdSDCb5A</a>
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17647 on: December 16, 2022, 09:21:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?
Theyre stupidly expensive but Interflora only allow reputable florists onto their platform and they do always get them there in good condition and reasonably close to the picture. M&S not bad either. Some of the budget ones are dire, they look full bouquets online then the person receives a few twigs and some battered flowers.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17648 on: December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?

What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17649 on: December 16, 2022, 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm
What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
That's what I do for me ma's birthday - order from a local florist by phone or on their website. Doesn't take a great deal of research to find a florist near to where your intended recipient lives. Merry Christmas, one and all, and God Bless t'Interwebs! ;)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17650 on: December 17, 2022, 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2022, 09:21:42 am
Theyre stupidly expensive but Interflora only allow reputable florists onto their platform and they do always get them there in good condition and reasonably close to the picture. M&S not bad either. Some of the budget ones are dire, they look full bouquets online then the person receives a few twigs and some battered flowers.
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm
What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 16, 2022, 12:37:30 pm
That's what I do for me ma's birthday - order from a local florist by phone or on their website. Doesn't take a great deal of research to find a florist near to where your intended recipient lives. Merry Christmas, one and all, and God Bless t'Interwebs! ;)
Cheers all.

*Edit just been looking at sites like Interflora - shows I know fudge all about what to get ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17651 on: December 18, 2022, 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 17, 2022, 10:52:20 pm
Cheers all.

*Edit just been looking at sites like Interflora - shows I know fudge all about what to get ;D
Two words for you - "seasonal bouquet" ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17652 on: December 19, 2022, 08:40:54 am »
Was wondering about this during yesterday's final, did Ronaldo 9 ever play at Anfield?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17653 on: December 19, 2022, 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 19, 2022, 08:40:54 am
Was wondering about this during yesterday's final, did Ronaldo 9 ever play at Anfield?

Not in a competitive game (probably not at all unless there was a charity game Ive forgotten about).

Closest he came was maybe the 1997 Cup Winners Cup semis but we drew PSG. Barca were in the other semi.

The following year we were in the UEFA alongside Inter but we went out early. 98/99 they were in the Champions League and us the UEFA. The following season we didnt qualify at all and then he had his injury problems.

After he joined Real we were both in the Champions League for a couple of seasons but our paths never crossed.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17654 on: December 19, 2022, 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 19, 2022, 08:55:58 am
Not in a competitive game (probably not at all unless there was a charity game Ive forgotten about).

Closest he came was maybe the 1997 Cup Winners Cup semis but we drew PSG. Barca were in the other semi.

The following year we were in the UEFA alongside Inter but we went out early. 98/99 they were in the Champions League and us the UEFA. The following season we didnt qualify at all and then he had his injury problems.

After he joined Real we were both in the Champions League for a couple of seasons but our paths never crossed.
Thanks for that. Shame as he would've gotten a great ovation at Anfield just like when he put in that performance vs United.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17655 on: December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm »
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17656 on: December 21, 2022, 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45
Something not right with that, Rob.

If you're inside a lit stadium, then it's going to 'look' darker, from the perspective of being inside the stadium, than it really is outside. When you're outside, your field of vision is wider and also not compromised by floodlights.

Your memory might also be *ahem* "clouded" - when the sky is clear, the twilight effect is felt for longer - it might be that your memory as a kid isn't taking cloud cover into account - or your eyesight was worse than it is now. I know which one my money's on  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17657 on: December 21, 2022, 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 21, 2022, 04:48:27 pm
Something not right with that, Rob.

If you're inside a lit stadium, then it's going to 'look' darker, from the perspective of being inside the stadium, than it really is outside. When you're outside, your field of vision is wider and also not compromised by floodlights.

Your memory might also be *ahem* "clouded" - when the sky is clear, the twilight effect is felt for longer - it might be that your memory as a kid isn't taking cloud cover into account - or your eyesight was worse than it is now. I know which one my money's on  ;D

The most vivid memory I have is Spurs fans lashing coins from the old away end into the Kemlyn and them glinting in the floodlights and then coming out and they were trying to force the gates and the police horses were up against the gates, then some fella lying in the gutter on the corner of priory and it was full on dark. Maybe it was cloud.

I also remember it being dark coming out of the Kop and when walking through Stanley Park, with all the loons waiting on the walls for the away fans to get out

I wear contacts now, I've 20/20 vision 😎
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17658 on: December 21, 2022, 05:24:14 pm »
One of my clients, who's been to hell and back this year, is about to be made homeless on the 16th Jan. 

She's worrying that she's not got the funds to pay for removals when the time comes and although I've found a couple of organisations who could help I'm wondering if anyone could give some better advice.

She's in West Yorkshire if that makes a difference.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17659 on: December 21, 2022, 08:45:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45

I also left Anfield as a kid in winter and it was never fully dark. Pretty close to it though. Usually dark by the time we walked home though.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17660 on: Yesterday at 08:53:38 am »
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17661 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 08:53:38 am
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?

Great fireworks.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17662 on: Yesterday at 11:00:27 am »
I can't find a suitable thread. I know it's supposed to be a private question but I need more inputs, more answers to the problem so it's purely stupid to private message lots of people here.

With the full of respect, is it find to ask it here, to gather more knowledge? Experience from real humans here, compared to a blog that's just to attract viewers for advert (increasing the income).

Is it fine to ask? It's related to health of manhood, if I'm trying to be subtle here.
 
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17663 on: Yesterday at 11:21:24 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
I can't find a suitable thread. I know it's supposed to be a private question but I need more inputs, more answers to the problem so it's purely stupid to private message lots of people here.

With the full of respect, is it find to ask it here, to gather more knowledge? Experience from real humans here, compared to a blog that's just to attract viewers for advert (increasing the income).

Is it fine to ask? It's related to health of manhood, if I'm trying to be subtle here.
 
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17664 on: Today at 07:35:21 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 08:53:38 am
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?
If that number includes 'guests', then web crawlers (search engine bots) probably account for most of the total. The number of bots can vary by a lot.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17665 on: Today at 08:37:50 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 11:21:24 am
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!

Good job Chopper doesn't post on here these days ;)

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17666 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 11:21:24 am
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!
Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...

Sir Harvest Fields: "sarcastic comments welcome as well cos knowing Rawk someone is itching to drop one lol."  ;D  ;D

=============

I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.

Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.

But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.

Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?

I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.

It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17667 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:20:24 am
Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...

Sir Harvest Fields: "sarcastic comments welcome as well cos knowing Rawk someone is itching to drop one lol."  ;D  ;D

=============

I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.

Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.

But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.

Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?

I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.

It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.

Personally I didn't have any problems at that age and still manage ok at 56 and being a few stone overweight, but he can let me down from time to time. Usually its down to stress or just feeling worn out and the more you stress about it, the worse it gets. The only time I couldn't get it up was when I had major heart issues and the heart just couldn't pump enough blood, but I knew I was ill as I was struggling with day to day things, so it wasn't a worry.

Get a check up from the GP/Docs to check that nothing untoward is going on.


Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17668 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm »
Might be symptomatic of anxiety or depression. Also depends how you define performing. If you get erect but have problems achieving ejaculation, that's called "delayed", as opposed to premature. It also happens when on certain SSRI meds and a common side effect of general states of depression. It doesn't always have to relate to drink or to age. That said, a quick check up to see if bloodwork shows any signs in the prostate area of possible issues is a good idea.


Hope all goes well.
