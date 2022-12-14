Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!
Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...Sir Harvest Fields:
"sarcastic comments welcome as well cos knowing Rawk someone is itching to drop one lol."
=============
I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.
Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.
But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.
Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?
I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.
It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.