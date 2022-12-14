Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...



I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.



Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.



But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.



Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?



I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.



It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.



Personally I didn't have any problems at that age and still manage ok at 56 and being a few stone overweight, but he can let me down from time to time. Usually its down to stress or just feeling worn out and the more you stress about it, the worse it gets. The only time I couldn't get it up was when I had major heart issues and the heart just couldn't pump enough blood, but I knew I was ill as I was struggling with day to day things, so it wasn't a worry.Get a check up from the GP/Docs to check that nothing untoward is going on.