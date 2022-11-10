« previous next »
Ask - RAWK replies

SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 10, 2022, 02:37:49 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 10, 2022, 07:09:14 am
Thank you, mate... Always knew you are the one who is most of the kindest here. Lovely lad.

Appreciate your suggestion, will take a look.
I think you're on there, Ghost.  :)
rowan_d

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
Can anyone recommend me a good body torch, with four hours+ of battery life?

Or failing that, a decent standard torch with a similar battery. Would like to go for a night hike over Christmas, haven't done it since I was in the Scouts about twenty years ago.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 13, 2022, 05:27:22 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
Can anyone recommend me a good body torch, with four hours+ of battery life?

Or failing that, a decent standard torch with a similar battery. Would like to go for a night hike over Christmas, haven't done it since I was in the Scouts about twenty years ago.

Petzl head torches were always our goto when we were kayaking/camping mate.  Still use them now for walking the dogs at night.
rowan_d

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 13, 2022, 05:27:22 pm
Petzl head torches were always our goto when we were kayaking/camping mate.  Still use them now for walking the dogs at night.
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 13, 2022, 06:35:24 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D

December's not too bad, February on the other hand 🥶
Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 14, 2022, 01:45:01 am
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D
I do a fair bit of hiking inc night hiking and I find head torches much better than body torches or hand held. Generally you want the light to shine in the direction you are looking.

I can't really give any recommendations as I just use bog standard LED head torches - nothing too bright. I want to see where I'm going and what's in front of me but don't want to flood the area with light and ruin the night ambience for others or wild creatures etc.

Most LED units usually last a fair few hours on even cheapo batteries. Obviously take extra batteries, like :)
F-T-9

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 15, 2022, 08:59:07 pm
Anyone recommend a sturdy wall bracket for a 65 inch TV? Just bought an LG C2 and I'd like something robust and strong to keep it up. Maybe something that can extend although not overly fussed about having that.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 15, 2022, 09:15:06 pm
Did anyone see the fire in Snowdonia last night?

We could see it on Anglesey but not sure if it was visible from Liverpool.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 17, 2022, 09:21:57 am
Quote from: F-T-9 on November 15, 2022, 08:59:07 pm
Anyone recommend a sturdy wall bracket for a 65 inch TV? Just bought an LG C2 and I'd like something robust and strong to keep it up. Maybe something that can extend although not overly fussed about having that.
Try this:

https://www.boots-uk.com/newsroom/features/viagra-connect-available-without-a-prescription-from-today/
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 17, 2022, 09:30:16 am
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 10:58:07 am
Flat owners are they liable for repair of lifts if they no longer work? The owners (including myself) are being quoted between £20k to £30k to repair it roughly £900 per person. It's been inactive for best part of the year.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 11:06:42 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2022, 10:58:07 am
Flat owners are they liable for repair of lifts if they no longer work? The owners (including myself) are being quoted between £20k to £30k to repair it roughly £900 per person. It's been inactive for best part of the year.

If the building is leasehold and you pay to a management company for maintenance then I'd have thought they were responsible?

All communal areas and the building itself where my flat is is covered by the freeholder.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 11:16:00 am
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 11:06:42 am
If the building is leasehold and you pay to a management company for maintenance then I'd have thought they were responsible?

All communal areas and the building itself where my flat is is covered by the freeholder.
Management company are passing on the cost to ourselves. Just started renting place out so abit annoying that the service charge is nearly doubling next year (first payment due in Jan) only told this month.

It is leasehold but apparently any repairs like lift fall on ourselves. Freeholder only responsible for external issues.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 11:36:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2022, 11:16:00 am
Management company are passing on the cost to ourselves. Just started renting place out so abit annoying that the service charge is nearly doubling next year (first payment due in Jan) only told this month.

It is leasehold but apparently any repairs like lift fall on ourselves. Freeholder only responsible for external issues.

Who organised the quote for the repairs?  Was it the residents/owners or the management company?

If it was the management company why would they do that if they're not responsible? 

Have you checked the lease to make sure it's down to the residents as it's not unheard of for them to get out of spending money.

Who is responsible for internal decoration to communal areas?  Or for cleaning, lighting, plumbing etc?

I'd have thought if those aren't covered in the management fees somebody needs to set up a residents/leaseholders agreement for them or nothing will ever get resolved.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 12:07:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 11:36:56 am
Who organised the quote for the repairs?  Was it the residents/owners or the management company?

If it was the management company why would they do that if they're not responsible? 

Have you checked the lease to make sure it's down to the residents as it's not unheard of for them to get out of spending money.

Who is responsible for internal decoration to communal areas?  Or for cleaning, lighting, plumbing etc?

I'd have thought if those aren't covered in the management fees somebody needs to set up a residents/leaseholders agreement for them or nothing will ever get resolved.
Management company initially obtained quotes. They were so slow I took it upon myself to get some organised even though they had to go via management company.

The cleaning etc (who subcontracts them) is by mgt also. We just pay that as part of service charge. Do need to check contract when I get home tomorrow.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 01:16:57 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2022, 12:07:38 pm
Management company initially obtained quotes. They were so slow I took it upon myself to get some organised even though they had to go via management company.

The cleaning etc (who subcontracts them) is by mgt also. We just pay that as part of service charge. Do need to check contract when I get home tomorrow.

If it is the leaseholders responsibility maybe the insurance would pay? 

Although having thought about it my insurance only covers my actual property and any damage caused to the rest of the building from things like leaks, fires etc.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 01:34:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 01:16:57 pm
If it is the leaseholders responsibility maybe the insurance would pay? 

Although having thought about it my insurance only covers my actual property and any damage caused to the rest of the building from things like leaks, fires etc.
Yeah lift isn't part of the insurance cover. Just annoying that circa service charge and lift repair will come in at under 4k.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2022, 01:34:13 pm
Yeah lift isn't part of the insurance cover. Just annoying that circa service charge and lift repair will come in at under 4k.

 :o
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 02:04:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 01:36:15 pm
:o
Haha annoying right. They want to increase service charge from £1300 to £2200 and want first payment in January. Way to tell us in advance.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 02:49:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2022, 02:04:59 pm
Haha annoying right. They want to increase service charge from £1300 to £2200 and want first payment in January. Way to tell us in advance.
Have you not read the leasehold agreement? What does it state about increases to the service charge?

Did you get the quotes directly from the lift servicing companies? Or have they come through the management company?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 19, 2022, 08:28:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 19, 2022, 02:49:34 pm
Have you not read the leasehold agreement? What does it state about increases to the service charge?

Did you get the quotes directly from the lift servicing companies? Or have they come through the management company?
Service charge changes is something that was told this month. There is no contract which suggests they will change yearly or whatever. There is no contract signed between owners of flats and management company. They weren't put in charge by owners of the building.

I provided different lift companies that could quote. They had to go via management company and provide quote to them not me directly.
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 08:45:56 am
Since Adobe Flash has stopped being supported by Mac, how do we embed YT videos now?? I was using [ flash ] tags and deleting some code and using /.../ charaters as before. but now it produces a grey box saying Flash is not supported.
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 09:36:01 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 21, 2022, 08:45:56 am
Since Adobe Flash has stopped being supported by Mac, how do we embed YT videos now?? I was using [ flash ] tags and deleting some code and using /.../ charaters as before. but now it produces a grey box saying Flash is not supported.

Take the original link :-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1zCN0YhW1s

Remove the watch? and the = so it looks like the below

https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUb450Alpps

https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps</a>
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 10:05:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2022, 09:36:01 am
Take the original link :-
So, you just change the code and post the link and the flash tags are automagic now??
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 10:05:54 am
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 10:08:56 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 21, 2022, 10:05:25 am
So, you just change the code and post the link and the flash tags are automagic now??

No, hit preview and the first icon on the left of the bottom row is the flash tag

Click on that and you get opening bracket flash=200,200 closing bracket opening bracket/flash closing bracket  Paste your link in between the closing and opening brackets, edit the 200,200 to change the size and post

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel</a>
redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 10:19:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2022, 10:08:56 am
No, hit preview and the first icon on the left of the bottom row is the flash tag

Click on that and you get opening bracket flash=200,200 closing bracket opening bracket/flash closing bracket  Paste your link in between the closing and opening brackets, edit the 200,200 to change the size and post

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel=InspiredMusic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel=InspiredMusic</a>

That didn't work!

Think you need to remove the whole "watch" bit.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw</a>


Make it like this code: [flash=540,460]https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw[/flash]
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 10:31:05 am
Testing...

[flash]http://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&[/flash]
redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 11:09:50 am
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 21, 2022, 10:31:05 am
Testing...

https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&ab_channel=InspiredMusic

Remove the stuff behind the last &
And add the flash tags. The size option is not crucial, it'll just make it look nicer.
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 12:27:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel</a>

This is how you want the link to look

https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&ab_channel   
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 12:41:40 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 21, 2022, 10:19:17 am
That didn't work!

Think you need to remove the whole "watch" bit.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw</a>


Make it like this code: [flash=540,460]https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw[/flash]


I'd said that previously.

Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2022, 09:36:01 am
Take the original link :-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1zCN0YhW1s

Remove the watch? and the = so it looks like the below

https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B1zCN0YhW1s</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUb450Alpps

https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VUb450Alpps</a>
redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 02:18:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2022, 12:41:40 pm

I'd said that previously.


Yes, but then you posted an example where you hadn't done it, and it just came up as a grey box.
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 02:24:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2022, 12:27:46 pm
https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&ab_channel   

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ye2wWf07Lw&amp;ab_channel</a>


I genuinely don't get it - I could swear I'm doing nothing different from the last decade or more......!
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 02:30:22 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 21, 2022, 02:18:51 pm
Yes, but then you posted an example where you hadn't done it, and it just came up as a grey box.

I was getting rushed to go out for brekkie by the missus, I didn't intend to post it the way it was posted, now corrected  :wave
redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
November 21, 2022, 02:56:42 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 21, 2022, 02:24:38 pm

I genuinely don't get it - I could swear I'm doing nothing different from the last decade or more......!

Nothing has changed. There was a big uproar about dropping support for flash, so I think they've just adapted the flash tags to work with the new player format..
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:25:23 pm
I've noticed that some of the garden furniture is in need of painting as bits of the paint has peeled and now the metal is going rusty.

I'm guessing they were originally powder coated as most outdoor metal furniture is.

What do you guys recommend for me to repaint them with?
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:35:30 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:25:23 pm
What do you guys recommend for me to repaint them with?
A brush?
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:45:46 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 06:35:30 pm
A brush?

Hmmm....  There's always one 🤦

Clearly it wasn't obvious enough that I meant the type of paint but thanks for the response 👍
SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:48:25 pm
Tremclad.  In can or spray.
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:50:06 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:45:46 pm
Hmmm....  There's always one 🤦

Clearly it wasn't obvious enough that I meant the type of paint but thanks for the response 👍
Soz - was an open goal - couldn't miss......more serious responses will be along presently.
