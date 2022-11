Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.



Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though



I do a fair bit of hiking inc night hiking and I find head torches much better than body torches or hand held. Generally you want the light to shine in the direction you are looking.I can't really give any recommendations as I just use bog standard LED head torches - nothing too bright. I want to see where I'm going and what's in front of me but don't want to flood the area with light and ruin the night ambience for others or wild creatures etc.Most LED units usually last a fair few hours on even cheapo batteries. Obviously take extra batteries, like