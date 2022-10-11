« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17440 on: October 11, 2022, 03:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 02:54:58 pm
No that should be fine as long as they dont require me to have a current account with them too

Who are they GT?

Thank you

I opened up an account with Revolut in about 5 minutes and was very straight forward. Presume the likes of Monzo would be similar too.

Just looking online as have my current account with Lloyds Bank. Says on their website that if youre new to the bank you have to provide a couple of things as proof of identity. Doesnt say whether that has to be done in branch or just online somehow without me actually starting the application process.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17441 on: October 11, 2022, 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 11, 2022, 02:58:11 pm
Various ones here: https://www.comparebanks.co.uk/banktype/online/

I have Monzo and Starling and they're fine. No doubt the others are all decent as well otherwise they'd not be allowed. First Direct has a very good rep, I think.

But most do tend to offer current accounts as the first point. Do you need a non-current account?

Yes unless you can have two current accounts?  I want to keep my current account and need an account with an unrelated bank
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17442 on: October 11, 2022, 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 03:21:59 pm
Yes unless you can have two current accounts?  I want to keep my current account and need an account with an unrelated bank

Kenny's laundering funds for Omar Navarro...
Offline Maxxx17

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17443 on: October 11, 2022, 03:26:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 14, 2022, 02:52:43 pm
If you ask somebody out then you pay for the date,the trick is to always get them to ask you out (means you're fucked Barney ;D )

It's a pity not everyone understands this. My acquaintance was so often dumped on it. They called for a date and they paid evenly for the food.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17444 on: October 11, 2022, 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 03:21:59 pm
Yes unless you can have two current accounts?  I want to keep my current account and need an account with an unrelated bank
You can have as many current accounts as you want, at different banks or even more than one at the same bank (some banks might disallow it but that'll be their own rule, not an industry one). People often have separate accounts for different uses for their money - one for bills, one for charity donations, one for holidays etc

I wouldn't go too overboard and have twenty, say, but there's no issues having a few
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17445 on: October 11, 2022, 03:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2022, 03:00:10 pm
I opened up an account with Revolut in about 5 minutes and was very straight forward. Presume the likes of Monzo would be similar too.

Just looking online as have my current account with Lloyds Bank. Says on their website that if youre new to the bank you have to provide a couple of things as proof of identity. Doesnt say whether that has to be done in branch or just online somehow without me actually starting the application process.

Mate according to the fscs website Revolut are not protected if they go bust.  Just wanted to let you know.

https://www.fscs.org.uk/check/check-your-money-is-protected/


Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17446 on: October 11, 2022, 03:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 02:54:58 pm
No that should be fine as long as they dont require me to have a current account with them too

Who are they GT?

Thank you

Chase do 1% cashback on all spending (with some exceptions) with their current account.

One downside though is they have no method of paying in cash.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17447 on: October 11, 2022, 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 11, 2022, 03:38:24 pm
Chase do 1% cashback on all spending (with some exceptions) with their current account.

One downside though is they have no method of paying in cash.

Im just looking for a savers though. Also Ive just learned that e-money institutions are not protected by the fscs
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17448 on: October 11, 2022, 04:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 03:41:30 pm
Im just looking for a savers though. Also Ive just learned that e-money institutions are not protected by the fscs
Most online banks are protected by the FSCS. It's just a few 'e-money' applications that aren't. Revolut and Monese aren't protected, but the likes of First Direct, Chase, Monzo, Starling etc are fully protected. Just check the bank in question either at the FSA or the bank's own website to see if they are protected.

One other issue is that sometimes two banks owned by the same group can share a banking licence so that protection is shared across them, so if you had an account at both banks you'd only get 85k protection in total across both accounts, not 85k per account. E.g Halifax and Bank of Scotland, who share a licence.

There's no obvious way of guessing which linked banks share a licence; you need to do the research. There are online tools that can help you.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17449 on: October 11, 2022, 04:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 03:41:30 pm
Im just looking for a savers though. Also Ive just learned that e-money institutions are not protected by the fscs

If it's just for savings I think Zopa have amongst the best rates going just now. They are FSCS protected and online only.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17450 on: October 11, 2022, 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2022, 03:35:31 pm
Mate according to the fscs website Revolut are not protected if they go bust.  Just wanted to let you know.

https://www.fscs.org.uk/check/check-your-money-is-protected/




I have about 20 quid in there. I wont be losing sleep over it! Apparently theyre useful for using abroad and were going away soon so might transfer some money into it before we go but otherwise barely use it. But thanks for the heads up. Ill be sure to mention it to my brother in law who was singing its praises!
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17451 on: October 18, 2022, 12:20:47 pm »
I'm debating getting a cleaner to come to my gaff once a week or once a fortnight. I live on my own and I am a clean person. The problem is I just don't have the time to keep on top of it, I'm either at work, away or out.

Some of these agencies are charging mega bucks, but to be honest I'd rather either give the money to someone I know, or have a recommendation of someone coming in for an hour or two once a week or fortnight.

I considered putting it on my Facebook, but I'd get absolutely rinsed by people saying 'do it yourself' or 'stop wasting your money'.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17452 on: October 18, 2022, 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 18, 2022, 12:20:47 pm
I'm debating getting a cleaner to come to my gaff once a week or once a fortnight. I live on my own and I am a clean person. The problem is I just don't have the time to keep on top of it, I'm either at work, away or out.

Some of these agencies are charging mega bucks, but to be honest I'd rather either give the money to someone I know, or have a recommendation of someone coming in for an hour or two once a week or fortnight.

I considered putting it on my Facebook, but I'd get absolutely rinsed by people saying 'do it yourself' or 'stop wasting your money'.

Have you got a local shop/post office where you could put a postcard up?
I employed the lady who did our office.  Is that a possibility?
Word of mouth?
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17453 on: October 18, 2022, 01:05:00 pm »
And hide the family silver ;)
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17454 on: October 18, 2022, 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 18, 2022, 12:41:05 pm
Have you got a local shop/post office where you could put a postcard up?
I employed the lady who did our office.  Is that a possibility?
Word of mouth?


Top man, thats a good shout
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17455 on: October 18, 2022, 01:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2022, 01:05:00 pm
And hide the family silver ;)

Stash my porn more like it :)
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17456 on: October 18, 2022, 01:08:15 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 18, 2022, 01:06:49 pm
Stash my porn more like it :)

nah - mention it during interviews, you might get a cut rate deal.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17457 on: October 18, 2022, 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 18, 2022, 01:08:15 pm
nah - mention it during interviews, you might get a cut rate deal.
Might get a cute cleaner who waits with her feather duster for you to get home.

Hmm, I'm sure I've seen that porn film already...
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17458 on: October 18, 2022, 02:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2022, 01:10:48 pm
Might get a cute cleaner who waits with her feather duster for you to get home.

Hmm, I'm sure I've seen that porn film already...

i once said to my girl - do you fancy something different tonight? i have this french maid fantasy y'know

she said - oh la la - i'll meet you in the bedroom in 10 minutes

she nearly threw me out when she saw me standing there in a frilly apron and hat
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,935
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17459 on: October 18, 2022, 02:43:24 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 18, 2022, 02:09:12 pm
i once said to my girl - do you fancy something different tonight? i have this french maid fantasy y'know

she said - oh la la - i'll meet you in the bedroom in 10 minutes

she nearly threw me out when she saw me standing there in a frilly apron and hat

The stuff custom titles are made of :D
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,904
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17460 on: October 18, 2022, 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 18, 2022, 12:20:47 pm
I'm debating getting a cleaner to come to my gaff once a week or once a fortnight. I live on my own and I am a clean person. The problem is I just don't have the time to keep on top of it, I'm either at work, away or out.

Some of these agencies are charging mega bucks, but to be honest I'd rather either give the money to someone I know, or have a recommendation of someone coming in for an hour or two once a week or fortnight.

I considered putting it on my Facebook, but I'd get absolutely rinsed by people saying 'do it yourself' or 'stop wasting your money'.


The nextdoor neighbourhood app is full of people looking for recommendation for cleaners, handymen, etc.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17461 on: Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm »
What is the formula/calculation to work out how much interest you pay every month on a mortgage?
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17462 on: Yesterday at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
What is the formula/calculation to work out how much interest you pay every month on a mortgage?

Is this any use?

Tells you monthly repayment amount based on value, deposit and interest rate which you can flex. Theres an interest only tab too which I think would give you what you need?

https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en/homes/buying-a-home/use-our-mortgage-calculator
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17463 on: Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
What is the formula/calculation to work out how much interest you pay every month on a mortgage?

Take your outstanding balance and interest rate and work out the total interest per year, then divide by 12/

For example for an outstanding balance of £100k, and an interest rate to 2%, the total interest per year is £2k. Divide that by 12 to get £167 per month.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17464 on: Yesterday at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm
Take your outstanding balance and interest rate and work out the total interest per year, then divide by 12/

For example for an outstanding balance of £100k, and an interest rate to 2%, the total interest per year is £2k. Divide that by 12 to get £167 per month.

Do mortgages work out interest by years over a term? So for example, 200k over 25 years is the yearly interest worked on the balance divided by the number of years?
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17465 on: Yesterday at 06:13:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:01:39 pm
Do mortgages work out interest by years over a term? So for example, 200k over 25 years is the yearly interest worked on the balance divided by the number of years?

Gernerally the interest is calculated daily I think. Mine certainly is.

So for a £100k balance at 2%, the interest on day 1 would be £2000/365 = £5.48 which will be added on to your balance. The next day they calculate 2% of £100,005.48 which is £2000.10, for a daily interest of £5.48 (due to rounding it is still the same but the exact amount will be fractionally higher). And so on.

Wehn your monthly payment goes in, the daily interest will drop a bit. The amounts it changes daily are miniscule but technically the interest you are charged per day go up slight as the month goes on and then drop once your payment goes in so the overall trend is very slowly downwards.

You can just check the balance daily and see how it is changing to figure it out.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17466 on: Yesterday at 06:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:13:14 pm
Gernerally the interest is calculated daily I think. Mine certainly is.

So for a £100k balance at 2%, the interest on day 1 would be £2000/365 = £5.48 which will be added on to your balance. The next day they calculate 2% of £100,005.48 which is £2000.10, for a daily interest of £5.48 (due to rounding it is still the same but the exact amount will be fractionally higher). And so on.

Wehn your monthly payment goes in, the daily interest will drop a bit. The amounts it changes daily are miniscule but technically the interest you are charged per day go up slight as the month goes on and then drop once your payment goes in so the overall trend is very slowly downwards.

Ok ta. I was looking at mortgages of £245000 which I guess puts the interest rate of 5.8% at £1.2k per month.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17467 on: Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:19:40 pm
Ok ta. I was looking at mortgages of £245000 which I guess puts the interest rate of 5.8% at £1.2k per month.

Yeah that's rightm or £39 per day.
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 02:21:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:19:40 pm
Ok ta. I was looking at mortgages of £245000 which I guess puts the interest rate of 5.8% at £1.2k per month.
The interest in your first month would be about £1200 and would fall over time but AFAIK mortgage lenders tend to work out an average fixed monthly repayment that covers the compounded interest over the whole term.

I recently remortgaged and set up my own calculator with monthy payments and interest added daily. If I put your numbers into it I get a fixed monthly repayment of £1550 for £245,000 over 25 years at 5.8%. The total interest paid would be £220,162.

There is a reasonably easy formula to calculate monthly repayments which most of the online calculators seem to use:

Monthly payment = PV × (r(1+r)n) ÷ ((1+r)n -1)
where
PV is the present value of the loan (£245,000)
r is the monthly interest rate as decimal (0.058/12)
n is the length of the mortage in months (12 x 25 = 300)

This assumes interest and payments are both added monthly but it comes up with a very similar result to my daily interest calculation of £1548 per month with total interest of £219,617.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17469 on: Today at 06:16:08 pm »
Thanks very much for your help.

I have decided to lock in a 2 year fix. I decided against gambling on a variable rate but didnt want to take on a 5-year fix.
Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17470 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Yes, I went for a two year fix. Hopefully we will be rid of these shysters by then and interest rates will have settled. Five/ten years seems way too long for the sort of rates on offer.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,935
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17471 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:16:08 pm
Thanks very much for your help.

I have decided to lock in a 2 year fix. I decided against gambling on a variable rate but didnt want to take on a 5-year fix.

Prob best decision currently, think I'd have gone down the same route.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17472 on: Today at 07:19:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:13:02 pm
Prob best decision currently, think I'd have gone down the same route.

Thats after having to extend my 17 years left back to 25 to make it meet affordability criteria. This next 12 months will be brutal for many.
