Ok ta. I was looking at mortgages of £245000 which I guess puts the interest rate of 5.8% at £1.2k per month.
The interest in your first month would be about £1200 and would fall over time but AFAIK mortgage lenders tend to work out an average fixed monthly repayment that covers the compounded interest over the whole term.
I recently remortgaged and set up my own calculator with monthy payments and interest added daily. If I put your numbers into it I get a fixed monthly repayment of £1550
for £245,000 over 25 years at 5.8%. The total interest paid would be £220,162
.
There is a reasonably easy formula to calculate monthly repayments which most of the online calculators seem to use:
Monthly payment = PV × (r(1+r)n) ÷ ((1+r)n -1)where
PV is the present value of the loan (£245,000)
r is the monthly interest rate as decimal (0.058/12)
n is the length of the mortage in months (12 x 25 = 300)
This assumes interest and payments are both added monthly but it comes up with a very similar result to my daily interest calculation of £1548
per month with total interest of £219,617
.