Apple (or other) watches



Ive been turned off by electronic watches as I like having a real watch and I like having one less thing I dont have to charge. Starting to wonder if there is a benefit to having one. Unless you are a fitness type person Im not sure I see the benefit.



For those RAWKites that have them what do you like about them ?



I hadn't worn a watch for decades till I got mine so it was weird having one again.I don't use it for messages or phone calls though I probably should for when I'm driving so I can check if I can ignore it.What it has shown me though is things like my sleep pattern, resting heart rate and stress levels are a hell of a lot better than I thought they were.I'm not a fitness fanatic but I do use the app to map walks especially if it's a new place we've visited.I wouldn't gush about everyone should get one or omg I can't live without it but I'd probably replace it when it stops working.Oh yeah it's handy at night if you need the loo and don't want to put the light on. They make great torches 👍