Ive had three dates with a woman after being set up by a mutual friend. Each date has gone fine, good laugh, conversation, a degree of mutual attraction, but please dont think of this as me being big headed, she has openly told me she has fallen for me and that we have a connection. I was more happy to take things slower but thats not the issue.



Not once on all three dates has this woman put her hand in her pocket. Now Im a gentleman and dont mind paying for most things, but it would be nice to offer surely? She only drinks Courvoisier or cocktails, so our first date I paid for the entire night, including getting an Uber home and dropping her off the complete opposite part of the city from my gaff.



Second date, same again, no offers of getting a round in. Third date we went to a posh gaff by our work and the bill for a few drinks come to £60. When the waitress dropped the bill off this woman looked at it and winced before putting it down! The next pub it was all on me again, even the cab home.



To be honest, I was starting to get a bit annoyed even after that, but tonight she was coming to ours and I was gonna cook for her, a few drinks, watch the game etc. I spoke to her before and said, ahhh the only think I havent got is a bottle of your Courvoisier, would you mind picking one up?

Honestly, the stunned silence on the other end of the phone and finally the errrrrrr, okaaaaaaaaay was the last straw for me.



Is it a case of me being a mingebag (my favourite thread on here), or am I right to expect at least an offer? This woman has a really good job too so its not a cash flow issue.

