Ask - RAWK replies

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 28, 2022, 11:30:09 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 28, 2022, 11:27:25 pm
Mmm. Last year on this day, the rawk domain name expired...

Maybe ask in the feedback forum?




Also once when something similar happened, someone suggested to set the DNS server to I think Google's, which might be 2.2.2.2 That's from memory from a while ago, so might be wrong!

Googles DNS is 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4,

Cloudflare is 1.1.1.1
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 28, 2022, 11:35:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August 28, 2022, 11:30:09 pm
Googles DNS is 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4,

Cloudflare is 1.1.1.1

Ta, just checked and was going to edit, hah!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 29, 2022, 07:39:15 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 28, 2022, 11:35:39 pm
Ta, just checked and was going to edit, hah!
Cheers mate, all fixed now. I did wonder if it was my ISP who needed to make the change as theyll typically run the DNS services.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 11:25:00 am
Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days. 

The company is called Parkingeye.  My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.

 The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park.  When we got back to the car there was no  ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.

The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today.   Is this enforceable ? 
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 11:37:39 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 11:25:00 am
Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days. 

The company is called Parkingeye.  My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.

 The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park.  When we got back to the car there was no  ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.

The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today.   Is this enforceable ?

If you used credit/debit cards when you were shopping you should be able to get the transactions from you account as proof.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 03:51:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 11:25:00 am
Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days. 

The company is called Parkingeye.  My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.

 The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park.  When we got back to the car there was no  ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.

The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today.   Is this enforceable ?

If they're a private company just bin it and any subsequent letter they send you.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 11:25:00 am
Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days. 

The company is called Parkingeye.  My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.

 The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park.  When we got back to the car there was no  ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.

The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today.   Is this enforceable ?

as barney says you could bin it but these companies do take a small amount of unpaid fines to court so it's your call

i had a parking fine issued to me at a hotel i was visiting - they take your reg as you drive in and out - and it became quite a nasty affair actually as a debt collecting company had taken over the unpaid fine and that led to the usual threats from those knuckle draggers

i finally got proof from the hotel that i was to be treated as a visiting guest of the hotel (so different from your circumstances) and so the fine wasn't enforceable

this didn't stop the debt collection agency from issuing more threats until they finally accepted an email from the hotel manager himself - but i had been through weeks of horrible shit so it can be stressful

as Barry says though - your credit card company will have proof of times or the fact that you were shopping and not using it just for parking if that's the case

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 05:18:20 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September  5, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
as barney says you could bin it but these companies do take a small amount of unpaid fines to court so it's your call

Parkingeye 100% do take some to court, as they did it with my GF but used all her old address details (we'd moved) so she never found out until she applied for something and found she had 2 CCJs from them.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 08:11:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 11:25:00 am
Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days. 

The company is called Parkingeye.  My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.

 The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park.  When we got back to the car there was no  ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.

The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today.   Is this enforceable ?
£50 for 3 minutes!?
You could have been stuck in a tailback trying to get out of the car park for all they know.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 08:20:12 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2022, 05:18:20 pm
Parkingeye 100% do take some to court, as they did it with my GF but used all her old address details (we'd moved) so she never found out until she applied for something and found she had 2 CCJs from them.

Crikey thats terrible, have you fought it?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 08:20:58 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  5, 2022, 08:11:52 pm
£50 for 3 minutes!?
You could have been stuck in a tailback trying to get out of the car park for all they know.

Really good point
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 08:21:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 08:20:12 pm
Crikey thats terrible, have you fought it?

In the process of doing so now, not proving easy.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 09:27:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  5, 2022, 05:18:20 pm
Parkingeye 100% do take some to court,
This is correct KJ, my lad ended up getting summoned by the CCJ and paid about £200 rather than the £50 fine. And that was arbitrated down from £250.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 5, 2022, 09:47:45 pm
Tesco have come in for some shit for their overzealous enforcement of parking which they sub out to a third party and my missus got done for being about 3 minutes over. It was £60 or £30 if paid sooner. The car park is never full (apart from Christmas maybe) and I was tempted to make them sing fot it but she wanted to pay.

Instead I have boycotted the store for a minimum of 12 months which looking back through my bank statements will have cost them at least £5,000. It will make no difference to them but it makes me feel better. :)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 6, 2022, 11:38:49 am
Thanks for the replies,  Looks like they have the right to enforce theses fines if the are going to court and winning. 

I have a blue badge and can park almost anywhere with this for 3 hours.  Id rather have got a fine from the local authority than these c*nts.   At least my fine might have gone to fund something worthwhile.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
September 6, 2022, 12:17:19 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on September  5, 2022, 09:47:45 pm
Tesco have come in for some shit for their overzealous enforcement of parking which they sub out to a third party and my missus got done for being about 3 minutes over. It was £60 or £30 if paid sooner. The car park is never full (apart from Christmas maybe) and I was tempted to make them sing fot it but she wanted to pay.

Instead I have boycotted the store for a minimum of 12 months which looking back through my bank statements will have cost them at least £5,000. It will make no difference to them but it makes me feel better. :)

They need to bring in parking enforcement in NI at supermarkets. The amount of scumbags I see using disabled and parent child spots just to avoid having to park an extra 10 feet away from the door infuriates me.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 09:21:29 am
Any physios on here who can advise on a piriformis and sacrum issue?

Or anybody who has suffered with this that can give some advice please.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 02:37:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:21:29 am
Any physios on here who can advise on a piriformis and sacrum issue?

Or anybody who has suffered with this that can give some advice please.
My wife swears by these two physiotherapists on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobBrad

They appear to be serious and know their stuff. A couple of filtered lists for you:

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobBrad/search?query=piriformis

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobBrad/search?query=sacrum

They have a website too (with products):

https://www.bobandbrad.com/
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:25:44 am
Ive had three dates with a woman after being set up by a mutual friend. Each date has gone fine, good laugh, conversation, a degree of mutual attraction, but please dont think of this as me being big headed, she has openly told me she has fallen for me and that we have a connection. I was more happy to take things slower but thats not the issue.

Not once on all three dates has this woman put her hand in her pocket. Now Im a gentleman and dont mind paying for most things, but it would be nice to offer surely? She only drinks Courvoisier or cocktails, so our first date I paid for the entire night, including getting an Uber home and dropping her off the complete opposite part of the city from my gaff.

Second date, same again, no offers of getting a round in. Third date we went to a posh gaff by our work and the bill for a few drinks come to £60. When the waitress dropped the bill off this woman looked at it and winced before putting it down! The next pub it was all on me again, even the cab home.

To be honest, I was starting to get a bit annoyed even after that, but tonight she was coming to ours and I was gonna cook for her, a few drinks, watch the game etc. I spoke to her before and said, ahhh the only think I havent got is a bottle of your Courvoisier, would you mind picking one up?
Honestly, the stunned silence on the other end of the phone and finally the errrrrrr, okaaaaaaaaay was the last straw for me.

Is it a case of me being a mingebag (my favourite thread on here), or am I right to expect at least an offer? This woman has a really good job too so its not a cash flow issue.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:53:24 am
It can be awkward as a woman to offer to pay for something an a date. But if "equal contributions" would be important for hwr, I think she'd at least tried. Which sounds to me like you're seeing financial matters differently, which doesn't seem a great base for a relationship.

Also the way you write that, you don't seem to have fallen for her, so maybe just leave it there?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:57:58 am
Fuck her off, the mingebag. I think the bloke inviting on the first date is fine and quite normal. If she hasn't put a single penny in after three dates I would be worried that she expects to never have to pay anything.
