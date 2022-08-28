Ive just had a parking fine of £85 'or £50 if I pay within 14 days.



The company is called Parkingeye. My offence was to stay 3 minutes over my allotted time (3 hours) in a retail car park.



The appeals state needing to show receipts from the shops in the park. When we got back to the car there was no ticket issued so I didnt think of keeping receipts.



The offence was on 11th August and the letter arrived today. Is this enforceable ?



as barney says you could bin it but these companies do take a small amount of unpaid fines to court so it's your calli had a parking fine issued to me at a hotel i was visiting - they take your reg as you drive in and out - and it became quite a nasty affair actually as a debt collecting company had taken over the unpaid fine and that led to the usual threats from those knuckle draggersi finally got proof from the hotel that i was to be treated as a visiting guest of the hotel (so different from your circumstances) and so the fine wasn't enforceablethis didn't stop the debt collection agency from issuing more threats until they finally accepted an email from the hotel manager himself - but i had been through weeks of horrible shit so it can be stressfulas Barry says though - your credit card company will have proof of times or the fact that you were shopping and not using it just for parking if that's the case