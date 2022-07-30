« previous next »
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Reply #17240 on: July 30, 2022, 09:54:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 30, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
When putting a car up for sale on social media or whatever, I see people that hide their number plate.
This is visible to hundreds if not thousands of people every single day.

Why cover it when you're selling it?

Maybe they don't want you to do an MOT check?

 ???
Barneylfc∗

Reply #17241 on: July 30, 2022, 09:56:20 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 30, 2022, 09:54:42 pm
Maybe they don't want you to do an MOT check?

 ???

They dont take the plate off if you're going to see the car though. Makes no sense at all
El Lobo

Reply #17242 on: July 30, 2022, 09:58:50 pm
It is bizarre. I swear people think if you put the reg in itll tell you where the owner lives and who they bank with.
Drinks Sangria

Reply #17243 on: July 31, 2022, 09:02:21 am
I think its a genuine attempt often to block the MOT history and hope that if someone comes, they love the car and talk themselves into it.

I went and saw a car several months ago when I was looking where theyd blocked the plates out. Had no reservations of checking the MOT history whilst I was there and what do you know, it was awful. Loads of problems. It was quite car though with an immaculate high-end interior and I think they were hoping to get people there and blind them with the cars luxury so that theyd not check or ignore the history.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Reply #17244 on: August 3, 2022, 01:13:25 pm
Is that Troy Hawke guy from Liverpool?

What is his connection to Jan Molby?
Crosby Nick

Reply #17245 on: August 3, 2022, 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  3, 2022, 01:13:25 pm
Is that Troy Hawke guy from Liverpool?

What is his connection to Jan Molby?

Hes from Kingston in Surrey but went to uni in Liverpool I think, hence a load of sometimes fairly niche Liverpool references.
Graeme

Reply #17246 on: August 3, 2022, 04:43:48 pm
Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.

Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.

It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.

Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name :D
SamLad

Reply #17247 on: August 3, 2022, 05:38:00 pm
seems to me you have way too much time on your hands.

if he's a senior guy and keeps himself to himself ... what are you concerned about?

the cops may be visiting him for a hundred reasons, none of which = he's a bad guy.

or ... he is a bad guy.  what would you do if you found out he was?
Elmo!

Reply #17248 on: August 3, 2022, 05:49:00 pm
As a single male who lives on my own, and largely keeps myself to myself, I'd hate to think the neighbours across the street are trying to find out my name because they are suspicious. There are loads of reasons the police could have visited.
Graeme

Reply #17249 on: August 3, 2022, 06:02:50 pm
I wish I had a spare 5 minutes to myself! Probably doesnt read back very well to be honest. Theres a few other oddities as well that I didnt go into in my post because it already looked long enough of a post.
Graeme

Reply #17250 on: August 3, 2022, 06:05:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August  3, 2022, 05:38:00 pm
or ... he is a bad guy.  what would you do if you found out he was?

Not say hello to him if we were both outside gardening etc. Left his car boot open a few months back one evening so I bobbed over and told him, wouldnt do that again etc.
Graeme

Reply #17251 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:18 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August  3, 2022, 05:49:00 pm
As a single male who lives on my own, and largely keeps myself to myself, I'd hate to think the neighbours across the street are trying to find out my name because they are suspicious. There are loads of reasons the police could have visited.

Yeah but I already know youre a weirdo and so do your neighbours :D :D
SamLad

Reply #17252 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 06:05:14 pm
Not say hello to him if we were both outside gardening etc. Left his car boot open a few months back one evening so I bobbed over and told him, wouldnt do that again etc.

that'll learn him!!  :)
Ghost Town

Reply #17253 on: August 3, 2022, 07:53:12 pm
Is his surname Radley, first name Boo?

Live and let live, I say
afc turkish

Reply #17254 on: August 3, 2022, 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 06:06:18 pm
Yeah but I already know youre a weirdo and so do your neighbours :D :D

 ;D
Elmo!

afc turkish

Reply #17256 on: August 3, 2022, 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August  3, 2022, 08:37:12 pm
He's right to be fair.  ;D

Self-knowledge is an admirable trait... :D
Kenny's Jacket

Reply #17257 on: August 6, 2022, 11:23:49 am
Does anyone know how to contact the BBC. about programme content? 
My mate called me , he said there was a show on bbc1 this morning about trials in Eaat London to use new technology to promote movement in your arm.?  Ive no other details

WhereAngelsPlay

Reply #17258 on: August 6, 2022, 11:36:21 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  6, 2022, 11:23:49 am
Does anyone know how to contact the BBC. about programme content? 
My mate called me , he said there was a show on bbc1 this morning about trials in Eaat London to use new technology to promote movement in your arm.?  Ive no other details


Tweet them mate and also keep an eye on the tech and also keep an eye on their Health,Tech and science pages.

The problem with some stories they run is that they often run older stories at the weekend as filler.

Have you checked that it wasn't on Click ? Sounds like their sort of thing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006m9ry
west_london_red

Reply #17259 on: August 7, 2022, 12:52:39 pm
It was on Click, I just saw it now being repeated on BBC News and remembered this post.

You should be able to download from iPlayer
Kenny's Jacket

Reply #17260 on: August 7, 2022, 02:33:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  6, 2022, 11:36:21 am

Have you checked that it wasn't on Click ? Sounds like their sort of thing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006m9ry

Quote from: west_london_red on August  7, 2022, 12:52:39 pm
It was on Click, I just saw it now being repeated on BBC News and remembered this post.

You should be able to download from iPlayer

Found it on iplayer.  Thanks lads, that's great
I've been a good boy.

Reply #17261 on: August 8, 2022, 09:06:32 pm
For anyone who does interviews at work. If you get asked a competency based question (eg give an example of a time when you disagreed with your manager) but you can't answer it because you've never been in that situation, do they mark you down?
Elmo!

Reply #17262 on: August 8, 2022, 09:28:38 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:06:32 pm
For anyone who does interviews at work. If you get asked a competency based question (eg give an example of a time when you disagreed with your manager) but you can't answer it because you've never been in that situation, do they mark you down?

As someone who hasn't done an interview in almost 10 years.... how is that example in any way a competency based question? Am I missing something here?

It doesn't seem like it related to competence at all. Maybe I'm being a bit thick and missing something.
I've been a good boy.

Reply #17263 on: August 8, 2022, 10:06:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August  8, 2022, 09:28:38 pm
As someone who hasn't done an interview in almost 10 years.... how is that example in any way a competency based question? Am I missing something here?

It doesn't seem like it related to competence at all. Maybe I'm being a bit thick and missing something.
They ask some ridiculous shite to be honest. I suppose they're trying to gauge what kind of personality you have and if you're likely to give them problems.
Crosby Nick

Reply #17264 on: August 8, 2022, 11:43:26 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:06:32 pm
For anyone who does interviews at work. If you get asked a competency based question (eg give an example of a time when you disagreed with your manager) but you can't answer it because you've never been in that situation, do they mark you down?

Where I work they do them and theyre ridiculously rigid. Normally theres a question with about 3 sub parts to it and loads for a candidate to even remember let alone try and answer. Then each answer gets scored on how well they answered it. Pretty crap system to be honest.
Elmo!

Reply #17265 on: August 9, 2022, 12:31:42 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 10:06:26 pm
They ask some ridiculous shite to be honest. I suppose they're trying to gauge what kind of personality you have and if you're likely to give them problems.

Personality is totally different to competence though right? I'm fucking glad I'm not looking for a new job.
redbyrdz

Reply #17266 on: August 9, 2022, 03:32:43 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:06:32 pm
For anyone who does interviews at work. If you get asked a competency based question (eg give an example of a time when you disagreed with your manager) but you can't answer it because you've never been in that situation, do they mark you down?

Unless"handling conflict in the team well" is a selection criteria, that isn't a question you can be marked on. If you've never been in that situation, I'd say so, but try and come up with a.non-work situation that is similar, even if its arguing with the wife/partner, or getting sent off in a game of football.

If they ask about disagreements too much, I'd be wary that there is a proper arse who you'd have to work with.
I've been a good boy.

Reply #17267 on: August 9, 2022, 12:34:09 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  9, 2022, 03:32:43 am
Unless"handling conflict in the team well" is a selection criteria, that isn't a question you can be marked on. If you've never been in that situation, I'd say so, but try and come up with a.non-work situation that is similar, even if its arguing with the wife/partner, or getting sent off in a game of football.

If they ask about disagreements too much, I'd be wary that there is a proper arse who you'd have to work with.
That question itself would ring alarm bells for me. They're basically admitting that the manager is a c*nt and want to know how well you'd adapt to him/her.
Barneylfc∗

Reply #17268 on: August 9, 2022, 01:06:37 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:06:32 pm
For anyone who does interviews at work. If you get asked a competency based question (eg give an example of a time when you disagreed with your manager) but you can't answer it because you've never been in that situation, do they mark you down?

If you can't answer the question, you'll score 0 for it and likely fail the interview as there will be a minimum pass mark for each question?
Barneylfc∗

Reply #17269 on: August 9, 2022, 01:11:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  9, 2022, 12:34:09 pm
That question itself would ring alarm bells for me. They're basically admitting that the manager is a c*nt and want to know how well you'd adapt to him/her.

Not really. It could be something as trivial as the manager thinks it would be best for the team to do something in a specific way, but someone else thinks it would be better to do it another way.

An example of that in my work would be the manager asking our team (there's 5 of us) to do a task that involves listening to calls made to employers prior to setting up a deduction order. He wanted us to split it evenly between the 5 of us.
4 of us do part of our job that the 5th person doesn't. So we thought the 5th person could take on the calls task as they don't do the other bit the rest of us do.
Drinks Sangria

Reply #17270 on: August 10, 2022, 12:31:39 pm
HR at work have been useless so I'll turn to RAWK for expert advice, as there will certainly be someone who knows.

Long story short I have a failing staff member who has an awful attitude and is utterly unaccountable for her mistakes, attitude and laziness. She blames others, denies pure data that shows she's not doing enough and pulls every trick in the book to get out of work. She's on managed performance because of this and had an informal verbal warning.

It's now got to the point where she's creating a toxic environment because people seem to somehow be aware she's blamed certain people for her failings (she confides in one team member she sees as a mate who then tells everyone, classic office gossip). I've sat down with her multiple times to try and be empathetic and work through it and she basically throws it in my face by saying she's thankful for the support and the things I've done to help her cope with the work and then being crazily lazy.

It's come to a head when (we have a skeleton staff in on Saturdays because they're so quiet) we've come in on Monday and she's done absolutely fuck all working from home on the Saturday, which has put us way back for the week. I'm not seeking advice on how to manage her, but is it legal and acceptable for me to ask her in a supervised meeting 'do you think this is the right job for you?' Or words to that effect. She needs to feel some pressure because she's on a good wage to deliver her JD, she was great during probation and then as soon as she had a secure job she's been awful and it's affecting others in the team. I want to know what's the limit of what I can say without it being tantamount to constructive dismissal or unfair on her.
Spanish Al

Reply #17271 on: August 10, 2022, 10:26:25 pm
How long has she been an employee? I am by no means an expert on this or profess to know a lot but Im pretty sure in the first two years of an employees employment, you can pretty much get rid of them without really needing a reason.

Weve had a few over the last few years in my place like that and theyve been given the boot despite nothing obvious or big happening that would usually lead to the sack. Theyve just been shit at the job or lazy fuckers or a combination of both.

EDIT: Not saying youre first port of call should be to sack her btw ;D But if you are able to just rid of someone like that, Im fairly sure nothing would come of a quick chat to see if she can buck up her ideas or have a think about if she actually wants to be there. We had a woman a couple of years back, lovely woman, but the job simply wasnt not for her. Pretty sure my manager at the time had a chat with her to see if she thought it was the right job to which she replied yes. She didnt get any better though so that chat was had again where she admitted it perhaps wasnt and off she went.
Elmo!

Reply #17272 on: August 11, 2022, 12:05:43 am
As long as there is no hint of getting rid of her for any protected characteristic (race/sex/disability etc), yeah you can get rid in first 2 years for any reason other than that.
John C

Reply #17273 on: August 11, 2022, 08:32:46 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 10, 2022, 12:31:39 pm
HR at work have been useless so I'll turn to RAWK for expert advice,
There's a lot of considerations and unknowns for us to give you thorough advice mate and please note I'm not a HR expert, just a senior manager.

Assuming its quite a large organisation because you have a HR dept. Despite you not getting sufficient advice from HR you still need to adhere to company policy, find out where your Performance Policy is and get fully familiar with it. It sounds like you've already had informal 1-1 chats so the soft management route (which I always recommend) has been exhausted. It sounds like you need to meet with her and her TU rep (if applicable). Again depending on Policy you still might want to make this informal, an honest chat without inviting her in writing to attend.
Before I make the next point you'll have to consider your own position in the company, what status do you have, can you impose an action plan without her ignoring it or the TU undermining it. If so then be completely honest and gently ruthless and tell her you'll need to micro-manage her if there isn't a tangible improvement within 2-weeks which must continue or you'll invoke the disciplinary procedure.
You'll need to set targets and expectations without singling her out, you may need to apply them across the team but still tell her its her that being monitored.

You can discuss with her whether the structure she works under is fit-for-purpose and that you'll introduce a review if the team isn't performing overall and that may impact her (although team reviews are not the best way to manage performance - you should be tackling it).
You need to make sure she is unequivocally aware that she has placed a spotlight on herself and you have a duty of care to the other staff to manage the situation.

If she fails, again, you'll need to know the disciplinary policy as you may need to step back from that and someone neutral takes over an investigation.

Record everything if you don't already - from today, not Monday, write everything down.

I'd advise anyone going in to management who suspects they have a poor worker to keep a diary of that person from day 1. Even if you can never use all of the information formally because it looks like you're case building it serves as a reminder and you can at least contradict an employee if they ever deny doing anything months after an incident - we all forget stuff.

I empathise mate, I had a very long, overdue and ruthless chat with one of my team last Friday morning. At first he threatened to leave the meeting and I told him if he is not receptive to my ideas we've got a bigger problem than I thought and he is going to make himself very vulnerable as an employee.

Happy to help via pm if you want but as I say I'm just an experienced manager not a HR expert.










Jiminy Cricket

Reply #17274 on: August 11, 2022, 08:48:56 am
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 04:43:48 pm
Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.

Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.

It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.

Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name :D
I'm a bit late to this. But, for what it is worth, maybe your neighbour feels he is being watched and stalked by a neighbour. And as such, requested that plain clothes police officers attend. :P
Ghost Town

Reply #17275 on: August 11, 2022, 06:21:28 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 11, 2022, 08:48:56 am
I'm a bit late to this. But, for what it is worth, maybe your neighbour feels he is being watched and stalked by a neighbour. And as such, requested that plain clothes police officers attend. :P
;D

That did strike me as well, but I wasn't going to say it...
Drinks Sangria

Reply #17276 on: August 11, 2022, 07:43:03 pm
John, thats a great reply with some good info for me thank you. Theres a lot in there Ive done already but some crucial elements Im yet to and will absolutely incorporate into our next chat, on Monday.

I agree with your advice on documenting everything - years ago when first in a junior management position I got fucked over in a he-said-she-said where another staff member was lying but I lacked the proof to back up my less-plausible but entirely true side of the story. Learned the hard way and am now meticulous with it.

What you say about the micro-management is particularly interesting and I think has that firm edge needed with these sort of things. Its got to the point now where other team members are complaining to me frequently, barely masking their contempt and shes been inconsistent at best in implementing the performance plans Ive put in place. Her etiquette and consideration of others is disgraceful. Appreciate the help John, some good stuff for me to unpack and use.

Al, shes been with us around 9 months, so does lack the legal protections that come with greater longevity. I suppose some of my confusion came from feeling there needed to be some big individual incident in order to give her a final written warning, but conscious incompetence over time when already on a warning is surely enough. She was pretty good during her probation, then as soon as she passed it was like we had a completely different person in the team.
rowan_d

Reply #17277 on: Today at 07:38:45 am
Has anyone here got experience of going to Alton Towers in the week leading up to Halloween? Going for two days with my brother and nephews this year but get the feeling that the weather might just destroy the entire trip.

Also, is the maze experience worth the extra money? £32 a head is steep as fuck. Will probably do the Dungeon at least.
