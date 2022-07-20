« previous next »
Anyone recommend a good Radio Show

I have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music list

Any recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.

Cheers.
I've always found Greg James pretty decent.

This Chris Stark is joining Roman Kemp on Capital, can't stand Kemp personally though.
Quote from: CraigDS on July 20, 2022, 03:10:15 pm
I've always found Greg James pretty decent.

This Chris Stark is joining Roman Kemp on Capital, can't stand Kemp personally though.

I like Stark also, but if he's joining an idiot until he finally gets his own show then that is a shame.
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 20, 2022, 03:04:19 pm
Anyone recommend a good Radio Show

I have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music list

Any recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.

Cheers.
 

If i'm home during the day i have 6music on.Good mix of music and smart d.j's.Don't think i've listened to radio 1 in decades,so happily clueless about what the cool kids are listening to.
I always listen to 6music.

Lister is on in the afternoons.
Fine folks on RAWK, please help me out. I loved Peep Show, The Office, Coupling, Phoenix Nights, After Life, Fleabag. What should I watch next? Thank you.
IT Crowd
Quote from: Jaska on July 23, 2022, 10:50:06 pm
Fine folks on RAWK, please help me out. I loved Peep Show, The Office, Coupling, Phoenix Nights, After Life, Fleabag. What should I watch next? Thank you.


The Young Ones and Bottom. Should find them on you tubr
Quote from: rob1966 on July 24, 2022, 10:14:10 am
The Young Ones and Bottom. Should find them on you tubr

😂😂😂😂😂.

Sorry just thinking about them has me in stitches!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 24, 2022, 01:34:41 am
IT Crowd
I've watched a couple of episodes and I'm not a fan even though I work in the IT sector.

Quote from: rob1966 on July 24, 2022, 10:14:10 am
The Young Ones and Bottom. Should find them on you tubr
Thanks mate, I will check these out.
Quote from: Jaska on July 24, 2022, 03:34:02 pm
I've watched a couple of episodes and I'm not a fan even though I work in the IT sector.



You need to give it longer.
Quote from: Jaska on July 24, 2022, 03:34:02 pm
I've watched a couple of episodes and I'm not a fan even though I work in the IT sector.
Thanks mate, I will check these out.

you should add The New Statesman to the list. Mayells best work IMO.

Quote from: AndyInVA on July 20, 2022, 03:04:19 pm
Anyone recommend a good Radio Show

I have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music list

Any recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.

Cheers.

Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth taking over the show. He is sort of funny in his own way, but she is one of the most juvenile presenters I have ever heard.
Quote from: Jaska on July 23, 2022, 10:50:06 pm
Fine folks on RAWK, please help me out. I loved Peep Show, The Office, Coupling, Phoenix Nights, After Life, Fleabag. What should I watch next? Thank you.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, it'll change your life
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:32:27 pm
Curb Your Enthusiasm, it'll change your life

First few series of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia
I get the impression he was looking for British comedy.  Its the only thing that links the shows
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:53:04 pm
I get the impression he was looking for British comedy.  Its the only thing that links the shows

Possibly, but whatever was actually mean, Curb is always the correct answer.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Possibly, but whatever was actually mean, Curb is always the correct answer.

The epitome of refinemen
I have ordered a new electric oven and gas hob for my tenant but the installers said it needs its own circuit/red switch before it can be installed. Is getting one of those or getting one installed a big and expensive job?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm
I have ordered a new electric oven and gas hob for my tenant but the installers said it needs its own circuit/red switch before it can be installed. Is getting one of those or getting one installed a big and expensive job?

Depends where the oven is with reference to the board.

Basically it needs to be fitted as follows...

Oven -> Isolation Switch -> Board

If your board is miles away from your cooker, they'll need to either run the cabling under floorboards or drill through the walls somehow - increasing the cost of the job

I got mine done a while back - think it was about £120ish. It was a bit of a bastard as they had to go thorugh a wall and under some floorboards.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Possibly, but whatever was actually mean, Curb is always the correct answer.
I've watched several seasons and like it a lot. 👍
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm
I have ordered a new electric oven and gas hob for my tenant but the installers said it needs its own circuit/red switch before it can be installed. Is getting one of those or getting one installed a big and expensive job?

Basically the oven needs to be on its own circuit. That means running a wire from your electrical panel board to the oven. This is easy to do when the house is being built as you can run all the wires in the walls. Now that the house is built, that is a lot more difficult. I would recommend a qualified electrician as getting this right is important.

Cost is hard to know given the variables as previously stated. How long will the wire need to be and how much of a pain in the arse is it to run the wire from A to B. Some local sparky should be able to do it easily.
Thanks for the replies.
Be much cheaper to do if you run the wire yourself and pay trade price just to hook it up.
I could do it for you fifty quid all in. Er...none of your tenants are tall are they?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 24, 2022, 09:29:01 pm
You need to give it longer.
Potentially, yes, but for me the problem with IT Crowd and Bottom is that they're too goofy (for lack of a better word), too over the top. For some reason, I have no issues with Only The Fools and Horses or The Office (UK+US), Friends, Coupling etc even though they're not that realistic either. Lately, the style of Horace and Pete and After Life has worked for me for some reason. I'm gonna try It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 20, 2022, 03:04:19 pm
Anyone recommend a good Radio Show

I have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music list

Any recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.

Cheers.
LBC 10am - 1pm with James Obrian is great.

BBC Radio 6 is also top.
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 09:15:30 am
Potentially, yes, but for me the problem with IT Crowd and Bottom is that they're too goofy (for lack of a better word), too over the top. For some reason, I have no issues with Only The Fools and Horses or The Office (UK+US), Friends, Coupling etc even though they're not that realistic either. Lately, the style of Horace and Pete and After Life has worked for me for some reason. I'm gonna try It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Have you tried Community? 110 episodes, it took me a little while to get into it but then I loved it, also you get 110 episodes of Alison Brie.
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 09:15:30 am
Potentially, yes, but for me the problem with IT Crowd and Bottom is that they're too goofy (for lack of a better word), too over the top. For some reason, I have no issues with Only The Fools and Horses or The Office (UK+US), Friends, Coupling etc even though they're not that realistic either. Lately, the style of Horace and Pete and After Life has worked for me for some reason. I'm gonna try It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Depends what exactly you're after, but what about ...

Modern Family
Seinfeld
Parks and Recreation
30 Rock
Arrested Development
Scrubs
