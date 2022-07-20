I've always found Greg James pretty decent.This Chris Stark is joining Roman Kemp on Capital, can't stand Kemp personally though.
Anyone recommend a good Radio ShowI have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music listAny recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.Cheers.
Fine folks on RAWK, please help me out. I loved Peep Show, The Office, Coupling, Phoenix Nights, After Life, Fleabag. What should I watch next? Thank you.
The Young Ones and Bottom. Should find them on you tubr
IT Crowd
I've watched a couple of episodes and I'm not a fan even though I work in the IT sector.
I've watched a couple of episodes and I'm not a fan even though I work in the IT sector. Thanks mate, I will check these out.
Curb Your Enthusiasm, it'll change your life
I get the impression he was looking for British comedy. Its the only thing that links the shows
Possibly, but whatever was actually mean, Curb is always the correct answer.
I have ordered a new electric oven and gas hob for my tenant but the installers said it needs its own circuit/red switch before it can be installed. Is getting one of those or getting one installed a big and expensive job?
You need to give it longer.
Potentially, yes, but for me the problem with IT Crowd and Bottom is that they're too goofy (for lack of a better word), too over the top. For some reason, I have no issues with Only The Fools and Horses or The Office (UK+US), Friends, Coupling etc even though they're not that realistic either. Lately, the style of Horace and Pete and After Life has worked for me for some reason. I'm gonna try It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
