I have ordered a new electric oven and gas hob for my tenant but the installers said it needs its own circuit/red switch before it can be installed. Is getting one of those or getting one installed a big and expensive job?



Basically the oven needs to be on its own circuit. That means running a wire from your electrical panel board to the oven. This is easy to do when the house is being built as you can run all the wires in the walls. Now that the house is built, that is a lot more difficult. I would recommend a qualified electrician as getting this right is important.Cost is hard to know given the variables as previously stated. How long will the wire need to be and how much of a pain in the arse is it to run the wire from A to B. Some local sparky should be able to do it easily.