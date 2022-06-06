« previous next »
Quote from: Elmo! on June  6, 2022, 05:54:53 pm
It's safe to drink but down south it's hard water full of calcium and other minerals that cause limescale. I'm not sure what Liverpool is like, but up here in Scotland we have brilliant soft tap water with no need to clean the kettle constantly or have scum floating on your cup of tea.

I find London tap water to be absolutely vile, but I think it's just a case of what you are used to.

Liverpool gets water from a few different places, I think here in south Liverpool it's mostly from Vrynwy in Wales. It's perfectly fine, tastes well, and I recently descaled the kettle for the first time after about 8 years.

Take your point though, it might be rubbish elsewhere.
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  6, 2022, 06:16:17 pm
Liverpool gets water from a few different places, I think here in south Liverpool it's mostly from Vrynwy in Wales. It's perfectly fine, tastes well, and I recently descaled the kettle for the first time after about 8 years.

Take your point though, it might be rubbish elsewhere.

Noticed a massive difference in the water when we moved out to Southport from Kirkby, the water over there is hard, tasted horrible compared to the water in Liverpool and used to scale the kettle up something rotten, they'd not last long if you didn't descale them. Moving to Manchester meant I went back to soft water.

This shows how most of England has hard water

The UK as a whole to show how fucking glorious our water is.  ;D

Are National Insurance cards still a thing? I've vague recollection that you used to get one about 3 months before 16th birthday. My lad turns 16 in 3 weeks but haven't got one.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 10, 2022, 04:20:46 pm
Are National Insurance cards still a thing? I've vague recollection that you used to get one about 3 months before 16th birthday. My lad turns 16 in 3 weeks but haven't got one.

This is second hand information as I am not 16  :D but I THINK they're not a thing anymore

Should have gotten a number via post tho absolutely. Can chase it up

See

https://www.gov.uk/apply-national-insurance-number
Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc

Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 10:42:29 am
Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc

Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?
Get yourself one of these mate; works great for me  :wave
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 10:42:29 am
Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc

Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?

Get a goose. A big one.
Have you time to train the rabbits in Krav Maga?
Thanks Lads, great advice  ;D
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 11:27:12 am
Thanks Lads, great advice  ;D

Nice little .22 rifle, something like a Ruger, suppressor and subsonic ammunition ;)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 10:42:29 am
Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc

Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?

Get a cat or a dog yourself, the others will avoid their territory.
:P


Not much to be honest. You can try to scare them off, but then they'll only avoid coming when you're there.

I think there are also some plants they don't like the smell of, I think, but I'm not sure if that is stronger than the pull of little rabbits and birds.
Cover your lawn with kitchen foil. They hate that.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 14, 2022, 11:58:31 am
Nice little .22 rifle, something like a Ruger, suppressor and subsonic ammunition ;)

My French mate Kurt is popping up from East London, he said hes got it covered. 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 10:42:29 am
Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc

Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?

I always thought that Tiger/Lion shit keeps them away for months, you can buy it as pellets. No idea if it will scare off the rabbits as well though.

Looks like amazon sell it. Silent roar cat repellent.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 14, 2022, 02:51:04 pm
I always thought that Tiger/Lion shit keeps them away for months, you can buy it as pellets. No idea if it will scare off the rabbits as well though.

Looks like amazon sell it. Silent roar cat repellent.


Apparently that doesn't work, the arrogant little fuckers just shit there anyway. We've got problems with some c*nts cats shitting on our garden and other than getting a staffy and training it to kill cats, fuck knows what I can do - If I knew who's cat it was they'd be getting a bag of cat shit right in their face.
Sneak in and spray your neighbour's garden with catnip.
Best place to get (low priced) Tom's (footwear) online for men or women?
I'm sorry did you just ask for the best place to find low-price Toms?

Try the docks...
Anyone know exactly where/how to get to the OBD2 port socket on a new shape 2019 Insignia. Done google, youtube & handbook etc 👍 edit right hand drive
Quote from: tray fenny on June 16, 2022, 12:54:24 pm
Anyone know exactly where/how to get to the OBD2 port socket on a new shape 2019 Insignia. Done google, youtube & handbook etc 👍 edit right hand drive

All I could find was its either in the footwell above the pedals, or one other site looked like it was saying behind the trim near your right knee.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2022, 02:47:42 pm
All I could find was its either in the footwell above the pedals, or one other site looked like it was saying behind the trim near your right knee.
Yeah tried the usual places, no joy mate. Theres a plastic case above the right knee that may house the socket but its proving difficult to open and I dont want to break it.
Completely forgot I was taking my Ma to see Elton John at the ground tomorrow. Was going to drive in. Is there anywhere near to Anfield (walking distance) that is fairly secure and will still be open after the gig finishes?

Willing to pay around £20 for secure parking. Wanna avoid going into town and using the 917 if I can help it.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 16, 2022, 07:16:38 pm
Completely forgot I was taking my Ma to see Elton John at the ground tomorrow. Was going to drive in. Is there anywhere near to Anfield (walking distance) that is fairly secure and will still be open after the gig finishes?

Willing to pay around £20 for secure parking. Wanna avoid going into town and using the 917 if I can help it.

Sent you a PM
Long shot but is anyone into pigeons? got a lost racing pigeon in my yard been here for about 2 weeks.

Trying to catch him and hes just to jumpy make any sort of movement and he fucks off back on the roof, will he eventually just go? or am i now a racing pigeon owner?
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 05:13:45 pm
Long shot but is anyone into pigeons? got a lost racing pigeon in my yard been here for about 2 weeks.

Trying to catch him and hes just to jumpy make any sort of movement and he fucks off back on the roof, will he eventually just go? or am i now a racing pigeon owner?

Ask him if the transfer to Spurs is still on...
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 05:13:45 pm
Long shot but is anyone into pigeons? got a lost racing pigeon in my yard been here for about 2 weeks.

Trying to catch him and hes just to jumpy make any sort of movement and he fucks off back on the roof, will he eventually just go? or am i now a racing pigeon owner?


Just phone/tweet at your local Club and one of them will come around,catch and then return it back home.
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 05:13:45 pm
Long shot but is anyone into pigeons? got a lost racing pigeon in my yard been here for about 2 weeks.

Trying to catch him and hes just to jumpy make any sort of movement and he fucks off back on the roof, will he eventually just go? or am i now a racing pigeon owner?

Mike's on his way

