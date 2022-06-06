Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc
Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?
Get a cat or a dog yourself, the others will avoid their territory.
Not much to be honest. You can try to scare them off, but then they'll only avoid coming when you're there.
I think there are also some plants they don't like the smell of, I think, but I'm not sure if that is stronger than the pull of little rabbits and birds.