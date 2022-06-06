Ive set up my garden really, well where Ive now got 2 wild rabbits/Hares who've just had a load of babies plus a pair of squirrels and various birds etc



Unfortunately I also have cats visiting. What can I do to get rid of the cats but not disturb the other wildlife?



Get a cat or a dog yourself, the others will avoid their territory.Not much to be honest. You can try to scare them off, but then they'll only avoid coming when you're there.I think there are also some plants they don't like the smell of, I think, but I'm not sure if that is stronger than the pull of little rabbits and birds.