one month ago I paid £79.99 for one year Amazon Prime. I am not happy with it, 2 times recently I have purchased things and at the time of ordering it said GUARANTEED ONE DAY DELIVERY and then a few minutes later an email is received confirming the purchase and states next day delivery, 1st time it came 4 days late and 2nd time 2 days late. This annoys me so as I say I want to cancel but my question is will they refund money for the 11 months Prime not used, how much will they refund and how long (aprox) will it take? I don't want to just dive in there and cancel and lose 11 months Prime that's paid for if you catch my drift. Thanks.