We live out in the country and get a few mice, so we have mouse traps pretty much set up all the time in a few corners of a few rooms. We normally use cheese as bait, nothings happened for months and then last week I notice the cheese is gone from a couple of them without being set off. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. These are little bits of cheese where a mouse would have to climb right into the trap to get. I then put a bit of peanut butter in one and a bit of pate in the other....gone next day. Is this just some mouse gymnast, or could it be something else having off with the food without setting off the traps?