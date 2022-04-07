« previous next »
Where's a good place to buy good computer desk chairs? Will pay upto £300 for a comfy ergonomic chair.
iPhone charging wires:
How and where do you folks obtain them without them being jarg?
On Amazon, what does MFI certified mean.
Quote from: John C on April 12, 2022, 06:47:19 pm
iPhone charging wires:
How and where do you folks obtain them without them being jarg?
On Amazon, what does MFI certified mean.

Mother-fucking Inconsistent? (Made for I-Phone/I-Pad)

Made for idiots I think  :P
Quote from: Elmo! on April 12, 2022, 08:48:21 pm
Made for idiots I think  :P

Isn't that what ANDROID means?
The Northern Subject Rule. Is it really a thing? Is it prevalent in and around Liverpool?
How can I send someone a boarding pass for a flight?

Can they just download the easyJet app and enter the flight details and that will download their own boarding pass to their phone?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2022, 06:43:48 pm
How can I send someone a boarding pass for a flight?

Can they just download the easyJet app and enter the flight details and that will download their own boarding pass to their phone?

Can you screenshot it and send it to them as an image? Think they would still be able to scan it at the gates.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2022, 06:43:48 pm
How can I send someone a boarding pass for a flight?

Can they just download the easyJet app and enter the flight details and that will download their own boarding pass to their phone?

Should be able to do that yes, they'll need your login details for the easyjet app and the booking ref
one month ago I paid  £79.99 for one year Amazon Prime.  I am not happy with it, 2 times recently I have purchased things and at the time of ordering it said GUARANTEED ONE DAY DELIVERY and then a few minutes later an email is received confirming the purchase and states next day delivery, 1st time it came 4 days late and 2nd time 2 days late.  This annoys me so as I say I want to cancel but my question is will they refund money for the 11 months Prime not used, how much will they refund and how long (aprox) will it take?   I don't want to just dive in there and cancel and lose 11 months Prime that's paid for if you catch my drift.  Thanks.
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 18, 2022, 10:02:46 pm
one month ago I paid  £79.99 for one year Amazon Prime.  I am not happy with it, 2 times recently I have purchased things and at the time of ordering it said GUARANTEED ONE DAY DELIVERY and then a few minutes later an email is received confirming the purchase and states next day delivery, 1st time it came 4 days late and 2nd time 2 days late.  This annoys me so as I say I want to cancel but my question is will they refund money for the 11 months Prime not used, how much will they refund and how long (aprox) will it take?   I don't want to just dive in there and cancel and lose 11 months Prime that's paid for if you catch my drift.  Thanks.

This is what it says in their Help pages:

Quote
Shipping and Delivery    Amazon Prime  
End Your Amazon Prime Membership

It's easy to end your Amazon Prime membership, or cancel your free trial.

You can end your Amazon Prime membership, or cancel your free trial to ensure that it doesn't convert to a full Amazon Prime membership.

    Go to Your Amazon Prime Membership.
    Select Manage, select Update, Cancel and More, and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Note: Paid members who haven't placed an order using the benefits of Amazon Prime are eligible for a full refund. Paying members who have only used Amazon Prime delivery benefits may be eligible for a partial refund. If the other benefits (Prime Video, Prime Music, or Prime Gaming) have been used, members aren't eligible for a refund

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=cu_sic3_dyk_cancel_prime_hp_200421650?nodeId=200421650
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:24:16 am
This is what it says in their Help pages:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=cu_sic3_dyk_cancel_prime_hp_200421650?nodeId=200421650
UPDATE, I went on Amazon last night and instead of cancelling Prime I thought I would click on "contact us" and had a chat with someone who identified himself as Patrick who was an extremely nice / helpful guy who sorta convinced me to stick with Prime.  He gave me a £10 Amazon gift card for the inconvenience.   :) 
Any electricians...or just more competent people than me...

Our kitchen light is one of those you push in to turn on, with a dimmer you can turn. More and more its not turning on when you push it in (no jokes please). Eventually it comes in when you push it enough times. Ive taken the round button off but dont know if its a really simple thing that can be fixed or whether I need someone who knows what theyre doing to come and take a look. Any ideas?
Sounds like you need to go and see a doctor mate.
I'm expecting bonjela but......

We live out in the country and get a few mice, so we have mouse traps pretty much set up all the time in a few corners of a few rooms. We normally use cheese as bait, nothings happened for months and then last week I notice the cheese is gone from a couple of them without being set off. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. These are little bits of cheese where a mouse would have to climb right into the trap to get. I then put a bit of peanut butter in one and a bit of pate in the other....gone next day. Is this just some mouse gymnast, or could it be something else having off with the food without setting off the traps?
Any family members putting on some weight?
I have a party coming up for 80 people. How much wine/alcohol/spirit bottles do you think should suffice for a 6 hour event?

Taking into account some may drive - all drinkers otherwise
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:10:53 pm
Any family members putting on some weight?

They all are but their fingers are too fat to pick cheese out of a mouse trap
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:37:09 am
I'm expecting bonjela but......

We live out in the country and get a few mice, so we have mouse traps pretty much set up all the time in a few corners of a few rooms. We normally use cheese as bait, nothings happened for months and then last week I notice the cheese is gone from a couple of them without being set off. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. These are little bits of cheese where a mouse would have to climb right into the trap to get. I then put a bit of peanut butter in one and a bit of pate in the other....gone next day. Is this just some mouse gymnast, or could it be something else having off with the food without setting off the traps?

Maybe the mice are still too small to set off the traps. Keep feeding them, and you'll get them?

Also are there any mice droppings? Or could put a light dusting of flour down to see if there are foot(paw?)steps.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:37:09 am
I'm expecting bonjela but......

We live out in the country and get a few mice, so we have mouse traps pretty much set up all the time in a few corners of a few rooms. We normally use cheese as bait, nothings happened for months and then last week I notice the cheese is gone from a couple of them without being set off. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. These are little bits of cheese where a mouse would have to climb right into the trap to get. I then put a bit of peanut butter in one and a bit of pate in the other....gone next day. Is this just some mouse gymnast, or could it be something else having off with the food without setting off the traps?

Either they are too light as redbyrdz said or they are approaching the trap from the side. I now use humane traps and, after catching a big mouse, but then seeing the bait disappear, I had to stick a £1 coin on the little plate inside to weight it to assist in triggering the trap, as the mice where tiny - caught 4 little ones. When we had mice in Southport, I realised the mouse was coming to the trap from the side, so I blocked it so they had to approach from the front, that worked as I soon found a mouse with a caved in head in the trap.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:37:09 am
I'm expecting bonjela but......

We live out in the country and get a few mice, so we have mouse traps pretty much set up all the time in a few corners of a few rooms. We normally use cheese as bait, nothings happened for months and then last week I notice the cheese is gone from a couple of them without being set off. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. Put another couple of bits of cheese in...gone next day. These are little bits of cheese where a mouse would have to climb right into the trap to get. I then put a bit of peanut butter in one and a bit of pate in the other....gone next day. Is this just some mouse gymnast, or could it be something else having off with the food without setting off the traps?

What traps are you using? When we have had mice in the past we used the sticky pad ones, regardless of size or acrobatic ability that should catch the little bastards.

Something like this:

https://www.pestcontrolsupermarket.com/pest-expert-mouse-glue-boards--glue-trap-sticky-mouse-traps-24-pack-92-p.asp
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:48 pm
What traps are you using? When we have had mice in the past we used the sticky pad ones, regardless of size or acrobatic ability that should catch the little bastards.

Something like this:

https://www.pestcontrolsupermarket.com/pest-expert-mouse-glue-boards--glue-trap-sticky-mouse-traps-24-pack-92-p.asp


What do you do with the mouse when you catch it, just smash its head in?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:33 am
Any electricians...or just more competent people than me...

Our kitchen light is one of those you push in to turn on, with a dimmer you can turn. More and more its not turning on when you push it in (no jokes please). Eventually it comes in when you push it enough times. Ive taken the round button off but dont know if its a really simple thing that can be fixed or whether I need someone who knows what theyre doing to come and take a look. Any ideas?

This type?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/BG-Electrical-NBS81P-Single-Brushed/dp/B007CVCW2E/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?keywords=Light+Dimmer+Switches&qid=1650471370&sr=8-3

If it's been used for years,  just replace the switch.   Not expensive and easy. 

If you're replacing with a similar model to the current one...

Turn off the mains,  unscrew the old switch cover,  take a pic of the wiring,  double check the wires are not live with a test pen,  then unscrew to remove old and install new.

Pretend to the wife it was a lot more work and very complicated.

Just be careful and extra sure that the mains is off,  no current running through it as you work.



