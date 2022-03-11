« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 783739 times)

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16960 on: March 11, 2022, 11:28:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 11, 2022, 11:13:32 pm
Algorithms.  No one really knows and they change often but will have a lot to do with the number talking about the topic be it mention, likes, RTs, etc.

good to know.  so I can start claiming that my RAWK posts are trending.  :)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16961 on: March 12, 2022, 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 11, 2022, 11:28:06 pm
good to know.  so I can start claiming that my RAWK posts are trending.  :)

Get your algoreethm in order...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16962 on: March 12, 2022, 12:29:17 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 12, 2022, 12:13:08 am
Get your algoreethm in order...
Getting close, just need to check my areethmatic.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16963 on: March 12, 2022, 12:32:50 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 12, 2022, 12:29:17 am
Getting close, just need to check my areethmatic.
You sound like a Geordie  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16964 on: March 12, 2022, 12:39:56 am »
Lovely Reeta Meter Maid
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16965 on: March 12, 2022, 12:42:52 am »
Thomas Peene, Reets of Man...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16966 on: March 12, 2022, 12:48:06 am »
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the reet of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16967 on: March 12, 2022, 12:57:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 12, 2022, 12:48:06 am
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the reet of the people to keep and arm bears, shall not be infringed
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16968 on: March 12, 2022, 01:09:07 am »
Quote from: jambutty on March 12, 2022, 12:57:12 am

Is that in the Bill of Reets? Is that why they panda to the gun lobby?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16969 on: March 12, 2022, 01:30:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 12, 2022, 01:09:07 am
Is that in the Bill of Reets? Is that why they panda to the gun lobby?

The reet to grizzly arms?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16970 on: March 16, 2022, 01:15:36 am »
I read that Geordie is a nickname for a person from the Tyneside area of North East England. I believe there is a big difference in accent, slang and dialect compared to Scousers, even BOTH speak in English, I think (for a non-British English speaker like me). How to "identify" the Geordie actually when they start opening their mouth? Really, is it too much difference than the other English people?

Just sharing, another thing that I read is: Up until the mid 19th century, Liverpudlians spoke with similar tones to their Lancastrian neighbours. But as a port city with a constant influx of immigrants, Liverpool became a melting pot of different dialects. After mass immigration post WWII, Irish had a major influence on the Scouse accent, creating the instantly recognisable sound we know today.

p/s: I believe my boss is going to start questioning me in the meeting even if I start using the terms like "lads" and "the project is like a tit" (please, I am not referring to a breast or nipple).
I am having a good time in RAWK during my rest time in office but I am always trying to be a dormant Scouser the best as I can here.
My another big boss during is in London and during intercontinental video conference, he saw my Steven Gerrard avatar in my Microsoft's profile image and his first question was, "Why do you support Liverpool?" in uncomfortable tone (like I am a non-British glory hunter or something).

After he listened to my answer, he told me that he's born and bred as a Manchester City fan. He was around 50-55 years old, currently staying in London, my big boss.

My answer: I just answered him, the first time I watched Liverpool when I was a kid was during Robbie Fowler period, and I just straight fall in love (it's 1994, I think). Reason, I am / was not even sure what's the reason and why. But I am 100% no doubt and still remember, that first game in front of my eyes on TV, Liverpool were losing  / trailing 0-2, two goals from Gary Pallister and Andy Cole (I can't remember it's a league or FA Cup game, sorry).

I am not sure until right now, during THAT time, why I was supporting the losing team, the team that was playing from behind and struggling in chasing the game. Until now. But I did, fall in in love.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16971 on: March 16, 2022, 01:27:13 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on March 16, 2022, 01:15:36 am

My answer: I just answered him, the first time I watched Liverpool when I was a kid was during Robbie Fowler period, and I just straight fall in love (it's 1994, I think). Reason, I am / was not even sure what's the reason and why. But I am 100% no doubt and still remember, that first game in front of my eyes on TV, Liverpool were losing  / trailing 0-2, two goals from Gary Pallister and Andy Cole (I can't remember it's a league or FA Cup game, sorry).

Pallister and Cole scored in a league game at Anfield, but it was 1997.
Pallister opened the scoring before John Barnes equalised. Pallister made it 1-2 with Cole scoring their 3rd.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16972 on: March 16, 2022, 01:38:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 16, 2022, 01:27:13 am
Pallister and Cole scored in a league game at Anfield, but it was 1997.
Pallister opened the scoring before John Barnes equalised. Pallister made it 1-2 with Cole scoring their 3rd.
Aahhh thanks!! The state of my mind though. It's magic you still remember it, haha!! My bad, my bad... That, yes that was the game that drew me in as what I can remember in my brain!!!

Was watching it with my cousin and I kept supporting the losing team, till the end. Hahahah!!  ;D  ;D  But no doubt, there were Gary Pallister and Andy Cole in that specific game.

Thanks, sir... I believe you are older than me and following Liverpool much much earlier than me. Really appreciate that, the information of the game.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16973 on: March 16, 2022, 02:02:48 am »
Love your posts NarutoReds.

In answer to your question about accents, like most countries the UK has a huge variety of regional accents. Some of them form a continuum so that you can plot the tiny changes as you travel from region to adjacent region.

There's no single 'true' UK accent. In many countries the accent of the capital city is usually regarded as a base accent for the nation, but that doesn't apply to the UK. Some people regard a form of adopted Home Counties/Oxfordshire accent known as Received Pronunciation, which was favoured for many years by the BBC and theatre, and in political and diplomatic circles, as the closest we can get to a base 'UK accent' - although this view is, naturally, highly controversial. Interestingly the exact origins of RP remain unclear but that's a different and highly involved subject.

It's also worth remembering that even within a lingustic region there can be a lot of variation; there's more than one Scouse accent, more than one Geordie and so on.

Geordie accents are deemed to be quite 'strong', with 'strong' being classed by the degree of divergence from RP. Scouse is also seen as 'strong' by this measure, but the two are very different in form and historical development.

The best way to recognise and familiarise yourself with different accents is to listen a lot to people from the region. For Geordie accents in football you could listen to Alan Shearer who has a mild Geordie accent, or to Paul Gascoigne whose accent is much stronger to the point where some southerners have difficulty understanding everything he says, esp if speaking fast.

For Scouse, you could listen to TAW whose Scouse contingent cover most (though not all) of the variations.

This is a very complex subject, as it must also be in your country of origin, with lots of controversy and disagreement. But it's also endlessly fascinating.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16974 on: March 16, 2022, 04:44:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 16, 2022, 02:02:48 am
Love your posts NarutoReds.

In answer to your question about accents, like most countries the UK has a huge variety of regional accents. Some of them form a continuum so that you can plot the tiny changes as you travel from region to adjacent region.

There's no single 'true' UK accent. In many countries the accent of the capital city is usually regarded as a base accent for the nation, but that doesn't apply to the UK. Some people regard a form of adopted Home Counties/Oxfordshire accent known as Received Pronunciation, which was favoured for many years by the BBC and theatre, and in political and diplomatic circles, as the closest we can get to a base 'UK accent' - although this view is, naturally, highly controversial. Interestingly the exact origins of RP remain unclear but that's a different and highly involved subject.

It's also worth remembering that even within a lingustic region there can be a lot of variation; there's more than one Scouse accent, more than one Geordie and so on.

Geordie accents are deemed to be quite 'strong', with 'strong' being classed by the degree of divergence from RP. Scouse is also seen as 'strong' by this measure, but the two are very different in form and historical development.

The best way to recognise and familiarise yourself with different accents is to listen a lot to people from the region. For Geordie accents in football you could listen to Alan Shearer who has a mild Geordie accent, or to Paul Gascoigne whose accent is much stronger to the point where some southerners have difficulty understanding everything he says, esp if speaking fast.

For Scouse, you could listen to TAW whose Scouse contingent cover most (though not all) of the variations.

This is a very complex subject, as it must also be in your country of origin, with lots of controversy and disagreement. But it's also endlessly fascinating.
Thanks for the reply, Ghost Town!!! That is a really kind reply for me. Firstly, I appreciate the info regarding Home Counties / Oxfordshire accent known as "Received Pronunciation".

I just knew it today. For someone who is from Information Technology background and job like me, more American English creeping in our programming language and terms.

Spending my time in lovely RAWK forum is the only way to keep my Scouseness sanity and my Scouse Dream.

I even spending time to do a research on how the Scousers are communicating. And I found this awesome sentences written on the blog.

Lid / lad is an extremely popular scouse phrase, which can also be shortened to 'la', another popular word in the city.

'Lid' originates from the slang 'bin lid' which translates to 'our kid' so 'lid' (or lad / la) is another way of referring to a male acquaintance.

The phrase 'alright lid' is basically the scouse way of saying "hello mate".

I will remember that. I will. This is fecking fun. Erm... Fecking? Wait, sounds like a RedCafe that. It's fucking fun, that's more like it.

p/s: And for God sake you were replying me at "02:02:48 am"... Get some sleep, mate...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16975 on: March 16, 2022, 06:39:41 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on March 16, 2022, 01:15:36 am
I read that Geordie is a nickname for a person from the Tyneside area of North East England. I believe there is a big difference in accent, slang and dialect compared to Scousers, even BOTH speak in English, I think (for a non-British English speaker like me). How to "identify" the Geordie actually when they start opening their mouth? Really, is it too much difference than the other English people?

Just sharing, another thing that I read is: Up until the mid 19th century, Liverpudlians spoke with similar tones to their Lancastrian neighbours. But as a port city with a constant influx of immigrants, Liverpool became a melting pot of different dialects. After mass immigration post WWII, Irish had a major influence on the Scouse accent, creating the instantly recognisable sound we know today.

p/s: I believe my boss is going to start questioning me in the meeting even if I start using the terms like "lads" and "the project is like a tit" (please, I am not referring to a breast or nipple).
I am having a good time in RAWK during my rest time in office but I am always trying to be a dormant Scouser the best as I can here.
My another big boss during is in London and during intercontinental video conference, he saw my Steven Gerrard avatar in my Microsoft's profile image and his first question was, "Why do you support Liverpool?" in uncomfortable tone (like I am a non-British glory hunter or something).

After he listened to my answer, he told me that he's born and bred as a Manchester City fan. He was around 50-55 years old, currently staying in London, my big boss.

My answer: I just answered him, the first time I watched Liverpool when I was a kid was during Robbie Fowler period, and I just straight fall in love (it's 1994, I think). Reason, I am / was not even sure what's the reason and why. But I am 100% no doubt and still remember, that first game in front of my eyes on TV, Liverpool were losing  / trailing 0-2, two goals from Gary Pallister and Andy Cole (I can't remember it's a league or FA Cup game, sorry).

I am not sure until right now, during THAT time, why I was supporting the losing team, the team that was playing from behind and struggling in chasing the game. Until now. But I did, fall in in love.

 :lmao

Mate you do make me laugh. I always look out for posts.

All the best to you, you are "a good 'un"
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16976 on: March 16, 2022, 09:03:41 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on March 16, 2022, 01:38:39 am
Aahhh thanks!! The state of my mind though. It's magic you still remember it, haha!! My bad, my bad... That, yes that was the game that drew me in as what I can remember in my brain!!!

Was watching it with my cousin and I kept supporting the losing team, till the end. Hahahah!!  ;D  ;D  But no doubt, there were Gary Pallister and Andy Cole in that specific game.

Thanks, sir... I believe you are older than me and following Liverpool much much earlier than me. Really appreciate that, the information of the game.

I wish I didn't remember it, but unfortunately I do. Man Utd released the game on VHS with the title "Heading For Glory" as all the goals scored were headers.
You made the right choice. Imagine how miserable you'd be now if you chose Man Utd  ;D
I'm under 40 still (at least for another few days  :D).
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16977 on: March 17, 2022, 03:41:23 pm »
Where are people opening an ISA nowadays?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16978 on: March 17, 2022, 04:05:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 17, 2022, 03:41:23 pm
Where are people opening an ISA nowadays?

Cash or Stocks and Shares?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16979 on: March 17, 2022, 04:11:02 pm »
I opened by first ever ISA this time last year. Stuck £5k in it and opted for a Stocks and Shares one. In the last few months thats taken a bit of a hit. Its currently worth about £200 less than when I opened it. It obviously did warn that things can go down as well as up and advised it being a longer term thing.

Will the rate increase today translate to better rates on savings accounts?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16980 on: March 17, 2022, 04:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2022, 04:11:02 pm
I opened by first ever ISA this time last year. Stuck £5k in it and opted for a Stocks and Shares one. In the last few months thats taken a bit of a hit. Its currently worth about £200 less than when I opened it. It obviously did warn that things can go down as well as up and advised it being a longer term thing.

Will the rate increase today translate to better rates on savings accounts?

Yeah not been a great month or two but these things are meant for the long term, it will bounce back.

I've already seen my interest rate on one of my savings accounts rise - if only a tiny bit - since the last rate rise (Marcus) so likely to see more after this.

In terms of a S&S ISA, I use Fidelity, which I like, but I think Vanguard charges lower fees. I think you can only select Vanguard funds through them though.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16981 on: March 17, 2022, 04:20:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 17, 2022, 03:41:23 pm
Where are people opening an ISA nowadays?

I've got one with triodos.co.uk. They probably don't offer the highest interest rates, but they only invest into socially and environmentally responsible projects, and thats worth it for me.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16982 on: March 17, 2022, 05:05:35 pm »
Anyone recommend somewhere that I can order a sink, shower unit and toilet from that will deliver the quality of the typical DIY stores but at a lesser price? B&Q etc surely put massive mark ups on everything.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16983 on: March 17, 2022, 05:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2022, 05:05:35 pm
Anyone recommend somewhere that I can order a sink, shower unit and toilet from that will deliver the quality of the typical DIY stores but at a lesser price? B&Q etc surely put massive mark ups on everything.

https://www.victorianplumbing.co.uk/ is pretty good, even if it has that gobshite doing their TV adverts.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16984 on: March 17, 2022, 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 17, 2022, 04:05:36 pm
Cash or Stocks and Shares?
any, medium risk as long as its an ISA.
I created a Fidelity account which were really good about 10 years ago but I can't log in to search and fail to send me any account details. Its very weird.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16985 on: March 17, 2022, 05:28:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 17, 2022, 04:20:09 pm
I've got one with triodos.co.uk. They probably don't offer the highest interest rates, but they only invest into socially and environmentally responsible projects, and thats worth it for me.
Thanks for replying.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16986 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm »
Got to present a PowerPoint over Zoom on Friday. How do I share my screen so the other person just sees my slides but I can see my slide notes?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16987 on: Today at 02:30:24 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 02:19:17 pm
Got to present a PowerPoint over Zoom on Friday. How do I share my screen so the other person just sees my slides but I can see my slide notes?

This any use?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1DTqKXwsc4&t=199s
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16988 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Brill cheers!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16989 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 17, 2022, 04:14:41 pm
Yeah not been a great month or two but these things are meant for the long term, it will bounce back.

I've already seen my interest rate on one of my savings accounts rise - if only a tiny bit - since the last rate rise (Marcus) so likely to see more after this.

In terms of a S&S ISA, I use Fidelity, which I like, but I think Vanguard charges lower fees. I think you can only select Vanguard funds through them though.

Yeah, last few months have been pretty shit in terms of stocks and shares funds.

Also, if your under 40 and looking at something for the long term dont forget the LISA. For anyone not familiar you can open one before your 40, pay in up to £4k a year until your 50 and the government tops up your contributions by 25% up to £1k a year. Only drawback is you can only withdraw the money either when you buy a house or turn 60.
