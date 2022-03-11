I read that Geordie is a nickname for a person from the Tyneside area of North East England. I believe there is a big difference in accent, slang and dialect compared to Scousers, even BOTH speak in English, I think (for a non-British English speaker like me). How to "identify" the Geordie actually when they start opening their mouth? Really, is it too much difference than the other English people?



Just sharing, another thing that I read is: Up until the mid 19th century, Liverpudlians spoke with similar tones to their Lancastrian neighbours. But as a port city with a constant influx of immigrants, Liverpool became a melting pot of different dialects. After mass immigration post WWII, Irish had a major influence on the Scouse accent, creating the instantly recognisable sound we know today.



p/s: I believe my boss is going to start questioning me in the meeting even if I start using the terms like "lads" and "the project is like a tit" (please, I am not referring to a breast or nipple).

I am having a good time in RAWK during my rest time in office but I am always trying to be a dormant Scouser the best as I can here.

My another big boss during is in London and during intercontinental video conference, he saw my Steven Gerrard avatar in my Microsoft's profile image and his first question was, "Why do you support Liverpool?" in uncomfortable tone (like I am a non-British glory hunter or something).



After he listened to my answer, he told me that he's born and bred as a Manchester City fan. He was around 50-55 years old, currently staying in London, my big boss.



My answer: I just answered him, the first time I watched Liverpool when I was a kid was during Robbie Fowler period, and I just straight fall in love (it's 1994, I think). Reason, I am / was not even sure what's the reason and why. But I am 100% no doubt and still remember, that first game in front of my eyes on TV, Liverpool were losing / trailing 0-2, two goals from Gary Pallister and Andy Cole (I can't remember it's a league or FA Cup game, sorry).



I am not sure until right now, during THAT time, why I was supporting the losing team, the team that was playing from behind and struggling in chasing the game. Until now. But I did, fall in in love.

