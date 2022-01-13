Can I plese ask RAWKKs advice.
I've been collecting Liverpool kits for approximetely twenth one yeas. And when I say'kits',
I mean 'kits'. Short /shirts /socks. full kits mostly, and typically the rarer long sleevd versions. Minus one or two
( see examples. Below).
I pretty much have every Liverpool kit going back to 1969/70. 32 boxes of them. Approximatelt 235 in total.In the loft.
It's come to that time that I need to despose of them. A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed
with Pakansonism (just one derivitive of Parkinsons Disease ) and it's starting to take control.
I digress.
Kits.
Idealy for the best price, i'd sell them on Ebay or somewhere, but even at a couple a week, it would tke a
couple of years. I nether have the patience anymore nor the time. Which leaves a private buyer, or auction.
At auction I'd probably have to splt them into batches in oeder to sell them, and at a pittance, not their true
maket value.
What are they worth? £100 a kit? £50 a kit? £30 a kit? £20 a kit? who knows? They could be worth upto £23,000 at their finest, but sadly
I'll never get get that.
Which is why I want to ask RAWK.
Where would you sell them, for their best value? And how mutch per kit is acceptable. I want the best price
I can get for them.
Over to you RAWK.