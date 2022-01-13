Can I plese ask RAWKKs advice.



I've been collecting Liverpool kits for approximetely twenth one yeas. And when I say'kits',

I mean 'kits'. Short /shirts /socks. full kits mostly, and typically the rarer long sleevd versions. Minus one or two

( see examples. Below).



I pretty much have every Liverpool kit going back to 1969/70. 32 boxes of them. Approximatelt 235 in total.In the loft.



It's come to that time that I need to despose of them. A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed

with Pakansonism (just one derivitive of Parkinsons Disease ) and it's starting to take control.





I digress.





Kits.

Idealy for the best price, i'd sell them on Ebay or somewhere, but even at a couple a week, it would tke a

couple of years. I nether have the patience anymore nor the time. Which leaves a private buyer, or auction.



At auction I'd probably have to splt them into batches in oeder to sell them, and at a pittance, not their true

maket value.



What are they worth? £100 a kit? £50 a kit? £30 a kit? £20 a kit? who knows? They could be worth upto £23,000 at their finest, but sadly

I'll never get get that.





Which is why I want to ask RAWK.



Where would you sell them, for their best value? And how mutch per kit is acceptable. I want the best price

I can get for them.



Over to you RAWK.