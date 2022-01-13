« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 768296 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16800 on: January 13, 2022, 04:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 03:18:54 pm
Cheers mate.

My kid brother is wanting to do one up to start applying for a few things, but he's only 16. He's still in school and doing his GCSEs this year so very limited obviously with what he can put on it. I haven't looked at a CV in 20 years so a bit clueless really.

general tips for CVs

always do reverse chronological - latest job first
check spelling check grammar

common mistake is having a cv in different tenses, if you use present continuous, stick to it

most relevant stuff first, so if you require a certificate or qualification for a certain  job,  put it at the top, near the top

Ive sent you a PM barney


Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16801 on: January 13, 2022, 05:47:17 pm »
there's a ton of CV advice online.  just google it.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,784
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16802 on: January 13, 2022, 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 13, 2022, 05:47:17 pm
there's a ton of CV advice online.  just google it.

There's a ton of advice for everything online on Google. Doesn't mean it's easy to get specifics.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16803 on: January 13, 2022, 05:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
There's a ton of advice for everything online on Google. Doesn't mean it's easy to get specifics.
fair enough.  wasn't sure what you were after.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16804 on: January 13, 2022, 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
There's a ton of advice for everything online on Google. Doesn't mean it's easy to get specifics.

Not to mention useful specifics...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,032
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16805 on: January 13, 2022, 07:08:23 pm »
Always exaggerate your skills and make them up where you're lacking.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,278
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16806 on: January 13, 2022, 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
There's a ton of advice for everything online on Google. Doesn't mean it's easy to get specifics.

Is there any form of school's careers advice available these days?

If so may be a good starting point for a 16 year old.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16807 on: January 13, 2022, 07:17:15 pm »
When I used to work with school leavers one of my roles was to help with CVs and as you say there's not a lot of experience you can use so we always started with hobbies.

Any team sports they played and whether they were captain or vice captain. 
Any individual sports they played.
Any part time jobs they'd had like paper rounds or babysitting.
Any clubs or associations they are members of like Scouts, Guides or Military.
Any trophies, competitions or awards they've won.

It really is all about showing their levels of responsibility, reliability, achievements and/or motivation at this stage in their lives.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16808 on: January 14, 2022, 09:38:36 am »
I have a question about home ventillation. I read somewhere that summer ventillation is more important than winter ventillation.

Websites recommend in summer (2x a day, for 10 mins each) and in winter, (3x a week for 15 mins each). I follow this rule, more or less.

But a couple of my colleagues follow the same rule (2x a day for 10 mins) regardless of summer or winter. Since it gets cold and snowy where I live, I find it a little redundant since the time the windoes are closed, the heater is on and when the windows are open, the trapped heat gets out. Energy costs are already at an all time high where I live.

Any advises on this?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16809 on: January 14, 2022, 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 13, 2022, 07:17:15 pm
When I used to work with school leavers one of my roles was to help with CVs and as you say there's not a lot of experience you can use so we always started with hobbies.

Any team sports they played and whether they were captain or vice captain. 
Any individual sports they played.
Any part time jobs they'd had like paper rounds or babysitting.
Any clubs or associations they are members of like Scouts, Guides or Military.
Any trophies, competitions or awards they've won.

It really is all about showing their levels of responsibility, reliability, achievements and/or motivation at this stage in their lives.

this is great advice
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,784
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16810 on: January 14, 2022, 09:44:06 am »
Cheers for the help folks, should have enough to get him started off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16811 on: January 15, 2022, 07:21:18 pm »
Can I plese ask RAWKKs advice.

I've been collecting Liverpool kits for approximetely twenth one yeas. And when I say'kits',
I mean 'kits'. Short /shirts /socks. full kits mostly, and typically the rarer long sleevd versions. Minus one or two
( see examples.  Below).

I pretty much have every Liverpool kit going back to 1969/70.  32 boxes  of them. Approximatelt 235 in total.In the loft.

It's come to that time that I need to despose of them. A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed
 with Pakansonism (just one derivitive of Parkinsons Disease ) and it's starting to take control.


I digress.


Kits.
 Idealy for the best price, i'd sell them on Ebay or somewhere, but even at a couple a week, it would tke a
couple of years. I nether have the patience anymore nor the time. Which leaves a private buyer, or auction.

At auction I'd probably have to splt them  into batches in oeder to sell them, and at  a pittance, not their true
maket value.

What are they worth? £100 a kit?  £50 a kit?  £30 a kit?  £20 a kit? who knows? They could be worth upto £23,000 at their finest, but sadly
I'll never get get that.


Which is why I want to ask RAWK.

Where would you sell them, for their best value? And how mutch  per kit is acceptable.  I want the best price
I can get for them.

Over to you  RAWK.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,032
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16812 on: January 15, 2022, 07:24:21 pm »
I mean eBay is almost certainly your best bet for getting the best value - especially because for the ones you know are worth a decent amount you can set a reserve price you're happy with.

It's a bit of effort to picture each one and list them, but prob worth it over other options.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16813 on: January 15, 2022, 07:32:42 pm »
If it's a full collection (or nearly full) from 1969 then it might be worth you trying to sell it as one collection for a top price, a rare opportunity for someone to get hold of a full collection in one go. Maybe at auction at a proper auction house.

There are lots of very rich fans out there and you only need one to take a fancy to the idea of obtaining a premium collection of kits in one go. Sometimes people will buy something BECAUSE it's very expensive, and because it's a rare opportunty. 
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16814 on: January 15, 2022, 08:14:12 pm »
Depop also has a massive collection of footy kits and they do go for a good price so I'd personally try that before Ebay.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,846
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16815 on: January 15, 2022, 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 03:18:54 pm
My kid brother is wanting to do one up to start applying for a few things, but he's only 16. He's still in school and doing his GCSEs this year so very limited obviously with what he can put on it. I haven't looked at a CV in 20 years so a bit clueless really.
Frankly, CV's are a bastard Barney. Particularly from 16 to even 22. If you've done fuck all but you'll likely be a boss employee it's tough. If you've done all sorts but you're a prat you'll get an interview.

My advice is to embellish. Happy to help by pm mate.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,969
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16816 on: January 16, 2022, 12:15:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 09:44:06 am
Cheers for the help folks, should have enough to get him started off.

Id suggest being that age and lacking work experience maybe consider getting him to do some voluntary work for a bit. Gives you something to put on the CV and to put down as a reference, and you get some good karma if nothing else. I did a few months for Age Concern when I was about 18, worked in one their shops and helped them collect stuff people were donating but was too big for them to drop off.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16817 on: January 24, 2022, 09:00:51 am »
Anyone?

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 14, 2022, 09:38:36 am
I have a question about home ventillation. I read somewhere that summer ventillation is more important than winter ventillation.

Websites recommend in summer (2x a day, for 10 mins each) and in winter, (3x a week for 15 mins each). I follow this rule, more or less.

But a couple of my colleagues follow the same rule (2x a day for 10 mins) regardless of summer or winter. Since it gets cold and snowy where I live, I find it a little redundant since the time the windoes are closed, the heater is on and when the windows are open, the trapped heat gets out. Energy costs are already at an all time high where I live.

Any advises on this?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16818 on: January 24, 2022, 12:23:35 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 24, 2022, 09:00:51 am
Anyone?


I haven't met anyone in the UK who'd follow ventilation guidelines like that.   :-X From the looks of it, most people here just open the window and crank up the heating. They then leave the window open for a few hours or days.

Plus UK windows have "trickle vents", which are small slits in the frame that only have a loose platic cover, so there is constant airflow, that you can't stop. They are required by building regulations for most huildings. A similar common ventilation method is having air bricks in your wall - bricks with a sieve-like structure that let air flow all the time. Both mean you don't need to think about ventilating that much, but you are also "heating the street" all the time.

Energy efficiency has a long way to go in the UK.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2022, 12:27:01 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16819 on: January 24, 2022, 12:37:15 pm »
To really answer your question - to me, how much you should ventilate depends on the humidity, both inside and outside the house. Usually you want to keep humidity low to avoid mould on the walls, but sometimes the air can get too dry, which also increases health problems. So if it's too humid inside, and dry outside, open the windows. If it's not, there isn't much of a point to me.

It also depends on the building - old buildings tend to have more gaps and draughts going through them, so often need less (intentional) ventilation. Also concrete walls absorb a lot less humidity than brick walls, and concrete buildings often feel more stuffy. Brick walls and natural materials in the house help regulate the air humidity, so often less ventilation is needed.

Those guidelines sound a little bit like they are designed to take i to account that people don't want to open the windows much in winter.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16820 on: January 25, 2022, 01:57:37 pm »
Yeah, I live in Germany and they are a sticker for such practices. Maybe a very local thing here.

I have one of those humidity/temperature meters in my living, bed and kitchen. Humidity is always between 50 and 60%. I try to maintain them. If it gets below 50, I keep a bowl of water if I cant open the window. But if it becomes too stuffy, I open the windows and risk the temperature going down below 10 degrees which increases the risk of moulding. So cant have them open for too long. Its like a constant lookout process.

I was wondering, if anyone had a hack or if anyone had automated them, maybe I can discuss with them about the way in which they have optimised the process.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16821 on: January 25, 2022, 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 25, 2022, 01:57:37 pm
Yeah, I live in Germany and they are a sticker for such practices. Maybe a very local thing here.

I have one of those humidity/temperature meters in my living, bed and kitchen. Humidity is always between 50 and 60%. I try to maintain them. If it gets below 50, I keep a bowl of water if I cant open the window. But if it becomes too stuffy, I open the windows and risk the temperature going down below 10 degrees which increases the risk of moulding. So cant have them open for too long. Its like a constant lookout process.

I was wondering, if anyone had a hack or if anyone had automated them, maybe I can discuss with them about the way in which they have optimised the process.

You can get humidity-activated extraction fans for the bathroom etc. And humidity-activated air conditioning units, even free standing ones. If humidity is a big problem in your house, you could think about getting one, but to be honest I'd just stick with opening the windows if it gets stuffy.

Also I don't think you need to keep the windows open for 15 minutes to get full air exchange in a room, pretty sure a couple of minutes is enough.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16822 on: Yesterday at 04:39:08 pm »
There are some songs/poems that feel like they should be one word, but then throw you off. Can't think of any examples, so if anyone can think of any, that'd be great.

You're a great big pain in my
ask me a question and I'll tell you no
lie on your back and try to sleep....

Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,055
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16823 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 04:39:08 pm
There are some songs/poems that feel like they should be one word, but then throw you off. Can't think of any examples, so if anyone can think of any, that'd be great.

You're a great big pain in my
ask me a question and I'll tell you no
lie on your back and try to sleep....
Lulu had a baby, she called it Sonny Jim.
She took him to the washhouse to see if he could swim.
He swam to the bottom, he swam to the top.
Lulu got excited and caught him by his
Cocktails cocktails two and six a jar
If you do not like them stick them up your
Ask no questions, tell no lies
Do you ever see a policeman playing with his
Flies are dangerous, fleas are worse
That is the end of this little verse.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16824 on: Today at 08:09:02 am »
Bit of a weird one - but hopefully someone might know an answer...

We currently rent our house of my Wifes Aunt (due to begin purchasing in the next month!). The Aunt is based in New York and is an American citizen (she might hold a British passport or be applying for one). My wifes Gran (the Aunts mum) lives in the UK and has done 50+ years now. The aunt uses the grans bank account for when she visits the UK, however, as part of preparing for the sale of the property she needs her own UK bank account.

She has asked whether we can add her name to our utility bill or council tax as proof of ID for opening a bank account. This makes me nervous as she doesn't live at our property. Are we allowed to add her name to the bills?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16825 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 08:09:02 am
Bit of a weird one - but hopefully someone might know an answer...

We currently rent our house of my Wifes Aunt (due to begin purchasing in the next month!). The Aunt is based in New York and is an American citizen (she might hold a British passport or be applying for one). My wifes Gran (the Aunts mum) lives in the UK and has done 50+ years now. The aunt uses the grans bank account for when she visits the UK, however, as part of preparing for the sale of the property she needs her own UK bank account.

She has asked whether we can add her name to our utility bill or council tax as proof of ID for opening a bank account. This makes me nervous as she doesn't live at our property. Are we allowed to add her name to the bills?

IANAL but that sounds like fraud to me.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16826 on: Today at 09:12:32 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:26:43 am
IANAL but that sounds like fraud to me.

The Americans have one of the only tax systems in the world where they pay income tax on whatever income they earn anywhere in the world so long as they remain a US citizen.

US income tax is not my area of expertise but I would imagine that she has to declare the sale income and pay the equivalent of UK capital gains tax on it. You want to be careful for any hint of tax fraud.

When a US citizen opens a bank account in the UK, they have to tell the bank that they are a US citizen under FATCA. The Aunt sounds like she might be trying to suggest to the bank that she's a UK resident (by showing that she has a UK address and pays UK council tax) in order to avoid the US reporting.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16827 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 08:09:02 am
Bit of a weird one - but hopefully someone might know an answer...

We currently rent our house of my Wifes Aunt (due to begin purchasing in the next month!). The Aunt is based in New York and is an American citizen (she might hold a British passport or be applying for one). My wifes Gran (the Aunts mum) lives in the UK and has done 50+ years now. The aunt uses the grans bank account for when she visits the UK, however, as part of preparing for the sale of the property she needs her own UK bank account.

She has asked whether we can add her name to our utility bill or council tax as proof of ID for opening a bank account. This makes me nervous as she doesn't live at our property. Are we allowed to add her name to the bills?

if she is selling the house she will need a solicitor, what have they advised.

you could put her on the council tax, and then advise them she has left when its all gone through.
The council wont be arsed as you are not asking for a reduction, and you're not lying. just make sure to tell them when shes gone
its her house so quite believable

Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16828 on: Today at 09:40:01 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm
Lulu had a baby, she called it Sonny Jim.
She took him to the washhouse to see if he could swim.
He swam to the bottom, he swam to the top.
Lulu got excited and caught him by his
Cocktails cocktails two and six a jar
If you do not like them stick them up your
Ask no questions, tell no lies
Do you ever see a policeman playing with his
Flies are dangerous, fleas are worse
That is the end of this little verse.
Brilliant - thank you.

Trying to find the name of what that style is called...
Logged

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16829 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:12:32 am
The Americans have one of the only tax systems in the world where they pay income tax on whatever income they earn anywhere in the world so long as they remain a US citizen.

US income tax is not my area of expertise but I would imagine that she has to declare the sale income and pay the equivalent of UK capital gains tax on it. You want to be careful for any hint of tax fraud.

When a US citizen opens a bank account in the UK, they have to tell the bank that they are a US citizen under FATCA. The Aunt sounds like she might be trying to suggest to the bank that she's a UK resident (by showing that she has a UK address and pays UK council tax) in order to avoid the US reporting.

Thanks for the replies guys - her husband is a bigwig at some pharma company and has legions of lawyers, so I don't think its anything to do with avoiding tax. I'm more concerned about it i'd get in trouble for adding her to the council tax?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16830 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 12:39:40 pm
Thanks for the replies guys - her husband is a bigwig at some pharma company and has legions of lawyers, so I don't think its anything to do with avoiding tax. I'm more concerned about it i'd get in trouble for adding her to the council tax?

That's more what I was getting at. Giving a false address in order to obtain a bank account seems dodgy as hell and almost certainly illegal. Also giving the council false details about who lives at a property is probably illegal as well.

There are banks I think that allow you to open an account without a UK address - I'm sure I've heard HSBC are better for this but I could be wrong.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Up
« previous next »
 