Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:18:54 pm
Cheers mate.

My kid brother is wanting to do one up to start applying for a few things, but he's only 16. He's still in school and doing his GCSEs this year so very limited obviously with what he can put on it. I haven't looked at a CV in 20 years so a bit clueless really.

general tips for CVs

always do reverse chronological - latest job first
check spelling check grammar

common mistake is having a cv in different tenses, if you use present continuous, stick to it

most relevant stuff first, so if you require a certificate or qualification for a certain  job,  put it at the top, near the top

Ive sent you a PM barney


