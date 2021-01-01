Cheers mate.



My kid brother is wanting to do one up to start applying for a few things, but he's only 16. He's still in school and doing his GCSEs this year so very limited obviously with what he can put on it. I haven't looked at a CV in 20 years so a bit clueless really.



general tips for CVs always do reverse chronological - latest job first check spelling check grammar common mistake is having a cv in different tenses, if you use present continuous, stick to it most relevant stuff first, so if you require a certificate or qualification for a certain job, put it at the top, near the top