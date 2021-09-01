That's a lot of complicated questions, Debs...
I don't want to be a smartarse, but for your first question, maybe read up on those terms on wikipedia. To be honest, a lot of people using them could also do with reading up on them...
The second question, why are eastern European countries racist (are they, actually? Are there any stats?) First, it's not got to do with Hitler's white aryans. Most of those countries where not supportive of Hitler's ideology, even if some were occupied by the Nazis.
I think usually racism (and similar hatred) gets stronger when people have less exposure to those different from them. During the soviet union, travel was severly restricted, so only very few people could experience other cultures and people. Though that was quite a long time ago now, so I don't know if it's still a valid reason.
I think the biggest problem is the same as everywhere else - poverty, lack of education, hopelessness, people in general dissatsfied with their lives. So they take it out on others.