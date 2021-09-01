Also could anyone explain why so many of the old Eastern Bloc are so rascist?



Oh debs it goes WAAAAAAY further back in time than Hitler! Take Hungary - it's gone full-on cryptofascist again. It's partly to do with the backlash against Communism, partly to do with the rise in nationalism which is driven by scarcity mindsets emboldened by things like Trumpism and a general fear/suspicion of anything resembling Socialism (which is the charge often placed against the EU and explains the anti-EU sentiment rife there too), partly to do with historical imperative (Austro-Hapsburgs) and partly to do with the fact that too many are thick as fuckin mince and hate everyone, even themselves........Don't even start me on the mess that is the former Yugoslavia.....But, in general, anywhere that used to be Communist has tended to suffer from a kind of pendulum effect. You see it in just about every former Iron Curtain nation - even here in Estonia, but especially in places like Hungary and Belarus.Oh and I just remembered that the Hun sided with the 2nd and 3rd Reichs in both World Wars and, as a consequence, shrank dramatically in size. It used to be huuuuuuuuuge - now they're just a bunch of racists in a bowl called the Carpathian basin.