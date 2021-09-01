« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies

I don't know what to do with regards to probate I'm afraid mate but when my father died his debt passed with him. In fact when my mum went to the bank to discuss this they made her another appointment and told her to go away and clear all my dad's accounts to hers so there was no estate to take the debt from.
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 03:47:33 pm
I don't know what to do with regards to probate I'm afraid mate but when my father died his debt passed with him. In fact when my mum went to the bank to discuss this they made her another appointment and told her to go away and clear all my dad's accounts to hers so there was no estate to take the debt from.
Hah if only - the only avenue he had left was about 20 quid remaining on his frankly astronomically high overdraft arrangement. I'm livid that the bank even allowed it to get that high........
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

That debt should pass with him and the bank should be able to write it off :)
Youve probably seen this already Jim but theres a section within here on applying for probate. Might be useful?

https://www.gov.uk/browse/births-deaths-marriages/death
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:43:47 pm
Question re probate.

What the merry fuck do I do? My dad left nothing behind - he owned nothing - not even the furniture in the house.

There's no estate, there's no capital, there's no appreciable assets, there's only personal possessions of sentimental value, there's a will stating it all went to my stepmother, but there's literally nothing to inherit.

How do we clear probate, which is needed to communicate effectively with the local Council etc?

There's literally nothing of value - does the debt die with him..........or can they go after her???

Whom do I write to?!  :butt :'(
Firstly, sorry for your loss.

Please don't quote me on this, I'm not customer facing but I do work for a large bank and had some experience in this area. if the debts are sole debts (i.e not a joint mortgage, loan or current account) and there is no assets you should be able to speak to the companies involved and they'll usually agree to ignore the debt.
 
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 03:52:37 pm
That debt should pass with him and the bank should be able to write it off :)
Cheers - I believe so too - just the issue of how to clarify and establish probate remains a sticking point, especially re Council Tax, as he didn't own the house, my stepmother did - and it's currently unoccupied, so she should be exempt - it's a bit of a grey area - and everywhere mentions the need for probate but nobody is saying how to get it done. She has a solicitor who had possession of the will and she's the sole executor - but the executor of..........well.............literally nothing of value...........
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:43:47 pm
Question re probate.

What the merry fuck do I do? My dad left nothing behind - he owned nothing - not even the furniture in the house.

There's no estate, there's no capital, there's no appreciable assets, there's only personal possessions of sentimental value, there's a will stating it all went to my stepmother, but there's literally nothing to inherit.

How do we clear probate, which is needed to communicate effectively with the local Council etc?

There's literally nothing of value - does the debt die with him..........or can they go after her???

Whom do I write to?!  :butt :'(

The debt usually dies with them mate or at least it did with my dad.

I just phoned all the companies, banks, lenders, credit cards, utilities, telecoms, insurance etc to tell them.

Some accepted the info without seeing the death certificate, others wanted to see the original. 

Hope that helps.
By the way, I wasn't mentioned in the will. Anywhere. I was bypassed in favour of my half-siblings and if either or both of them had died, stuff went to their kids......cheers dad........

Still, 0% of nothing can't be missed.

I know, it's not about the lack, this isn't a scarcity thing - it's the principle that's upset me.....  :'(
Quote from: reddebs on September  1, 2021, 03:54:56 pm
The debt usually dies with them mate or at least it did with my dad.

I just phoned all the companies, banks, lenders, credit cards, utilities, telecoms, insurance etc to tell them.

Some accepted the info without seeing the death certificate, others wanted to see the original. 

Hope that helps.
There's a registration service called "Tell Us" - I've used that. The sticking point now is establishing probate - they don't know what they don't know until they're told - and I don't know whom to tell or how to prove it.......
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:54:36 pm
Cheers - I believe so too - just the issue of how to clarify and establish probate remains a sticking point, especially re Council Tax, as he didn't own the house, my stepmother did - and it's currently unoccupied, so she should be exempt - it's a bit of a grey area - and everywhere mentions the need for probate but nobody is saying how to get it done. She has a solicitor who had possession of the will and she's the sole executor - but the executor of..........well.............literally nothing of value...........

A lot of companies have a specialist team that deals with probate when a customer dies but it's more to do with them than you.

When I worked in utilities we had to pass calls to them so they could close the original accounts and open new ones for whoever was going to be responsible for the bills in future.

I think it's more a legal thing for them than you.

No idea about council tax as my parents were exempt due to mums dementia so they just changed the name.
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:56:07 pm
By the way, I wasn't mentioned in the will. Anywhere. I was bypassed in favour of my half-siblings and if either or both of them had died, stuff went to their kids......cheers dad........

Still, 0% of nothing can't be missed.

I know, it's not about the lack, this isn't a scarcity thing - it's the principle that's upset me.....  :'(

This sucks Jim and I'm sorry to hear that. Its definitely the principle that gets to you. Hope you're doing ok.
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:58:20 pm
There's a registration service called "Tell Us" - I've used that. The sticking point now is establishing probate - they don't know what they don't know until they're told - and I don't know whom to tell or how to prove it.......

Whom is everything he had his name on and they should tell you what proof they need.

Quote from: reddebs on September  1, 2021, 04:02:12 pm
A lot of companies have a specialist team that deals with probate when a customer dies but it's more to do with them than you.

When I worked in utilities we had to pass calls to them so they could close the original accounts and open new ones for whoever was going to be responsible for the bills in future.

I think it's more a legal thing for them than you.

No idea about council tax as my parents were exempt due to mums dementia so they just changed the name.

Yeah was the same when I worked in for Sky and for Esure in their call centres. They had a special department to deal with deceased customers' accounts, that we had to forward all those calls to.
Quote from: 24∗7 on September  1, 2021, 03:56:07 pm
By the way, I wasn't mentioned in the will. Anywhere. I was bypassed in favour of my half-siblings and if either or both of them had died, stuff went to their kids......cheers dad........

Still, 0% of nothing can't be missed.

I know, it's not about the lack, this isn't a scarcity thing - it's the principle that's upset me.....  :'(

So sorry to hear that Jim...
Jim
https://www.gov.uk/applying-for-probate

It can be applied for online.  If the Estate is worth less than £5000 there shouldn't be a fee to pay.

The Executor has to apply.

I sorted out my Dad's estate for my Mum.  He didn't have a will.  It was fairly straightforward.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September  1, 2021, 04:09:15 pm
Yeah was the same when I worked in for Sky and for Esure in their call centres. They had a special department to deal with deceased customers' accounts, that we had to forward all those calls to.
Yeah I found out that all the usual providers had dedicated teams and they were brilliant - from his pension to his mobile phone - even Amazon got it right........O2 by the way wrote off the 34 months remaining on his 36 month plan for a new iPhone and gave 28 days' unlimited use on his current SIM. Boss that.
Quote from: Millie on September  1, 2021, 04:15:12 pm
Jim
https://www.gov.uk/applying-for-probate

It can be applied for online.  If the Estate is worth less than £5000 there shouldn't be a fee to pay.

The Executor has to apply.

I sorted out my Dad's estate for my Mum.  He didn't have a will.  It was fairly straightforward.
You absolute star!!!!!! Thanks - why the fuck has nobody out there told me this before?! You have helped more than you know right now..... :wellin
I didn't want to clutter up the current various political threads but could someone explain to me what these labels represent please?

Marxism and Fascism?

I see them used during political discussion and have a vague idea what they mean but don't really know how they relate now.

Also could anyone explain why so many of the old Eastern Bloc are so rascist? 

I understand that rascism built in the UK and USA due to slavery and immigrant workers but as far as I know those countries don't have many black or other minorities for them to discriminate, so how come it's so rife?

Does it go back to Hitler's attempt at a pure bred white, blonde, blue eyed population?

That's a lot of complicated questions, Debs...

I don't want to be a smartarse, but for your first question, maybe read up on those terms on wikipedia. To be honest, a lot of people using them could also do with reading up on them...

The second question, why are eastern European countries racist (are they, actually? Are there any stats?)  First, it's not got to do with Hitler's white aryans. Most of those countries where not supportive of Hitler's ideology, even if some were occupied by the Nazis.

I think usually racism (and similar hatred) gets stronger when people have less exposure to those different from them. During the soviet union, travel was severly restricted, so only very few people could experience other cultures and people. Though that was quite a long time ago now, so I don't know if it's still a valid reason.

I think the biggest problem is the same as everywhere else - poverty, lack of education, hopelessness, people in general dissatsfied with their lives. So they take it out on others.
Quote from: reddebs on September  3, 2021, 02:11:00 pm
Also could anyone explain why so many of the old Eastern Bloc are so rascist? 
Oh debs it goes WAAAAAAY further back in time than Hitler! Take Hungary - it's gone full-on cryptofascist again. It's partly to do with the backlash against Communism, partly to do with the rise in nationalism which is driven by scarcity mindsets emboldened by things like Trumpism and a general fear/suspicion of anything resembling Socialism (which is the charge often placed against the EU and explains the anti-EU sentiment rife there too), partly to do with historical imperative (Austro-Hapsburgs) and partly to do with the fact that too many are thick as fuckin mince and hate everyone, even themselves........

Don't even start me on the mess that is the former Yugoslavia.....

But, in general, anywhere that used to be Communist has tended to suffer from a kind of pendulum effect. You see it in just about every former Iron Curtain nation - even here in Estonia, but especially in places like Hungary and Belarus.

Oh and I just remembered that the Hun sided with the 2nd and 3rd Reichs in both World Wars and, as a consequence, shrank dramatically in size. It used to be huuuuuuuuuge - now they're just a bunch of racists in a bowl called the Carpathian basin.
Anyone with building knowledge - weve bought a house thats got a rather large and shabby conservatory on it. It needs ripping down but we do want to turn the space into a proper extension, is it possible and will it save money to build up on the existing brickwork thats there? Its got a brick base all the way round, about half a metre high. As in can this be incorporated into the extension so as to save some money?

Also, its currently got a really shite corrugated plastic roof on it, pitched away from the house itself. Will a proper pitched roof with a skylight or velux windows require planning?

Thanks in advance to anyone with the knowledge!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
Anyone with building knowledge - weve bought a house thats got a rather large and shabby conservatory on it. It needs ripping down but we do want to turn the space into a proper extension, is it possible and will it save money to build up on the existing brickwork thats there? Its got a brick base all the way round, about half a metre high. As in can this be incorporated into the extension so as to save some money?

Also, its currently got a really shite corrugated plastic roof on it, pitched away from the house itself. Will a proper pitched roof with a skylight or velux windows require planning?

Thanks in advance to anyone with the knowledge!

Did the EXACT thing you describe during first lockdown and yep it can be done.  Ours was replaced with a single storey extension with pitched roof and bi-folding doors.  Looks absolutely mint and the best thing we ever did in regards to our house.

We didn't have any issues with planning permission but I suppose if your going 2 storeys it may be trickier. All depends on who or what your structure will overlook I suppose.

If you're having an extension in place of the conservatory I strongly suspect you will need the existing base completely removed and new footings dug out. (this is what we did) 
Youd need to know what sort of foundations the wall is built on and what youd need for the extension.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Youd need to know what sort of foundations the wall is built on and what youd need for the extension.

Yeah id be very surprised if the builder didn't suggest digging new footings.
I imagine a standard conservatory with a plastic roof isnt built on massive foundations, so unlikely to be considered enough for a single story extension, let alone a double if thats what you wanted.
