« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 695232 times)

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16160 on: May 9, 2021, 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May  8, 2021, 01:29:52 pm
Someone smoked in my living room last night (I didn't notice and was drunk!). I've opened the windows, cained the air freshner and lit one of those wax melts, but I can still smell it.

Any suggestions to get rid of the smell?

Take up smoking.  Give it a couple of weeks and your breath will smell like a dying hippy campfire and you won't even  notice.
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,998
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16161 on: May 9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  9, 2021, 03:01:20 pm
Why was my post above with the scented candle deleted? It is a legit product  ;D

Was it one of Paltrows?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,790
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16162 on: May 9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm
Was it one of Paltrows?

Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16163 on: May 9, 2021, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?

I hear it was conceived in a doorway at Greggs.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,213
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16164 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm »
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,790
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16165 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?

From Monday.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,408
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 02:20:14 am »
I just told someone to fuck off as they quoted The Scottish S*n. It is the same as the The S*n, right?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 