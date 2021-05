Yes mate it's the best one in town - know the owners



Had a fantastic experience there - there was a Bolognese cannelloni and some tacos on the menu that were absolutely brilliant - the staff were lovely too, they gave us an extra slice of cake for free when we came back towards the end of our stay and just generally couldn't do enough!Shame we don't have more eateries like that in the UK, most of the stuff in my town is more cafe's and if you do go into Liverpool, the choice, whilst much better than a few years ago, isn't up there with that place.