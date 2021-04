Has anyone ever heard of a company changing overtime rates? Ive been getting time and a half for 35 years and since Covid hit we went down to single time for any hours worked. I could understand it for a bit but its been over a year now since I was on furlough. Im just about to do a 60 hour week and the difference is well over a hundred pounds for one week and its pissing people off.

Just wondered if anyone knows if its totally legal, as we have signed no contracts to that effect.