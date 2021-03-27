I am just popping in to say this is probably my last post on here.Inward and outward reflection has led me to the same conclusion, I dont belong on this forum.I have been told, several times now, that there are 50k registered members on this site and while I dont believe that anywhere near that number will ever read this, I nevertheless address this message to you all. I hope that whoever and wherever you are that you find the love, support and acceptance that you need and deserve in order to live a full and meaningful life. I hope you read uplifting literature and fill your head with good things not the rubbish people try and push on you on social media. Do things that empower you and help others along the way. Find people that make you feel happy and strong and then stay strong. You are valued, you matter.Someone told me a long time ago that it isnt what people say to you or what they do to you that affects you the most, its how they make you feel. So it isnt the words directed at me that have been the deciding factor but how they have left me feeling.I will miss the Supporting Jürgen Klopp and the team.. thread most. Although I wont be contributing anymore, I will keep reading it and I would like to thank keyop and Timbos Goals for the personal invitation to join the thread when it opened. It has been and still is a much needed source of inspiration and a really strong dose of positivity that I have been searching for during the dreadful time weve all been going through. To all the contributors on there youll never know how much the comments and personal anecdotes have helped with my mental well-being. Were all looking for any scraps of good news or reasons to be hopeful and I found plenty in there. Thank you all. I love this football club with a passion.UP THE REDS