« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401] 402   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 684068 times)

Offline BJ

  • IT'S POLITICAL CORRECTNESS GONE MAD
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16000 on: March 27, 2021, 05:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 27, 2021, 04:50:52 pm
If you don't think that James 'joke' was transphobic maybe this trans football fan might be able to change your mind

https://twitter.com/isitoverno/status/1375003045549998081?s=19
Absolutely not. 
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16001 on: March 27, 2021, 05:11:29 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 27, 2021, 01:08:48 pm
Think it's "Ti ma-ur ichav", but not a Welsh speaker at all, lol...(the "ch" is like a Scouse "ck") Maybe ask the neighbours so you can say it with a local accent?

Here's some Welsh lessons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gXToPIIarg

Haha we don't have any neighbours "praise the lord"!!!

That sounds about right thanks. 

We've asked local workmen who've been to the house but I find it's easier to understand the pronunciation when it's written and broken down like you've done it.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,772
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16002 on: March 27, 2021, 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 05:10:42 pm
Absolutely not. 

Oh perfect, then whilst you keep your mind closed to these issues you'll only ever have a problem with it. You, a non trans male, finds jokes related to trans people funny but actual trans people find it offensive so that makes it offensive and transphobic, however you still think its OK...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,713
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16003 on: March 27, 2021, 05:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 27, 2021, 05:18:02 pm
Oh perfect, then whilst you keep your mind closed to these issues you'll only ever have a problem with it. You, a non trans male, finds jokes related to trans people funny but actual trans people find it offensive so that makes it offensive and transphobic, however you still think its OK...

Starting to see why he thinks he's walking on egg shells now  ::)
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16004 on: March 27, 2021, 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 27, 2021, 05:19:24 pm
Starting to see why he thinks he's walking on egg shells now  ::)

Not making offensive jokes about a persecuted minority is now 'treading on egg shells' apparently.
Logged

Offline BJ

  • IT'S POLITICAL CORRECTNESS GONE MAD
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16005 on: March 27, 2021, 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 27, 2021, 04:10:40 pm
This does happen on  here, particuarly in the Trump thread. I remember once pointing out that Trump was right that the internet was invented in the USA, after a tweet was posted mocking him for claimining it was (the tweet was mixing up the internet and the world wide web) and I got jumped on by several posters for it as if I was somehow a Trump supporter.
Its the world were living in now it seems where if you dont agree with the point being put forward you can shut up and clear off.  If you are so convinced that you are right then a challenge to your opinion shouldnt worry you.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16006 on: March 27, 2021, 05:27:30 pm »
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 05:25:49 pm
Its the world were living in now it seems where if you dont agree with the point being put forward you can shut up and clear off.  If you are so convinced that you are right then a challenge to your opinion shouldnt worry you.

To b ehonest, having read the post Craig linked, you were absolutely right to be challenged on it, and it is not similar in any way to my post I referred to. I actually just went and deleted thepost you have just quoted because I didn't want it to be associated with yours and the transphobia comments.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,210
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16007 on: March 27, 2021, 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2021, 05:11:29 pm
Haha we don't have any neighbours "praise the lord"!!!

That sounds about right thanks. 

We've asked local workmen who've been to the house but I find it's easier to understand the pronunciation when it's written and broken down like you've done it.

I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • BAGs
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16008 on: March 27, 2021, 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 27, 2021, 05:39:50 pm
I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!

I'm thinking of moving next door with my new stereo system and gang of dysfunctional mates just so Debs feels at home again.  ;)

PS, Don't tell her. I want it to be a surprise.  :D
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16009 on: March 27, 2021, 06:08:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 27, 2021, 05:39:50 pm
I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!

Yeah we'd sussed the translation it was the how we say it that we were struggling with but think you've nailed it.

Everyone we've met are so friendly and helpful but we really want to try and speak a bit of Welsh even if it's only please and thank you.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16010 on: March 27, 2021, 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 05:47:28 pm
I'm thinking of moving next door with my new stereo system and gang of dysfunctional mates just so Debs feels at home again.  ;)

PS, Don't tell her. I want it to be a surprise.  :D

😂😂😂😂 You'd actually be more than welcome mate, at least I could tell you all to shut the fuck up without getting battered 😜
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • BAGs
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16011 on: March 27, 2021, 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2021, 06:10:49 pm
😂😂😂😂 You'd actually be more than welcome mate, at least I could tell you all to shut the fuck up without getting battered 😜

 :D

It sounds like you're in a lovely place. I hope you are very happy there.  8)
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16012 on: March 27, 2021, 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 06:16:06 pm
:D

It sounds like you're in a lovely place. I hope you are very happy there.  8)

We are mate thanks.  It's so good it feels like it's a holiday rather than our new home but it's weird going to bed not worrying about noisy neighbours 😁
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,954
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16013 on: March 27, 2021, 06:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 04:07:10 pm
Hi John.

It was this now-locked thread.  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347151.0

The poster wondering why the mods were seemingly letting personal abuse slide was kj999.

Ah, yes. You're right and it would have fell in this category I mentioned here
Quote from: John C on March 27, 2021, 07:24:57 am
Having written the first line, it is a fact that a Brexit or right-wing sympathiser will not get much leeway on this site unless they construct an opinion articulately and then leave the discussion and don't cause an ongoing argument.
But the poster stated he doesn't even live in this country but voted Brexit. That was a kick in the gonads for Rawkites and he should have left the discussion instead of rubbing salt in the wounds imo mate.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,954
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16014 on: March 27, 2021, 07:00:32 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 27, 2021, 04:53:21 pm
BJ, that's five issues right there,
This is concerning,
So is this
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 03:52:20 pm
... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society. I try to live my life respecting everybody.  The world is big enough for people of all creeds, colours, orientations etc to coexist in harmony.  Lets give that a good go rather than taking offence from a cartoon mouse or an author defending battered women.
With respect, you politely asked this afternoon what the parameters are for discussion, so this isn't the Mods having a pop at you, but can you clarify this for us also please?
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 05:10:42 pm
Absolutely not. 
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16015 on: March 27, 2021, 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 05:07:13 pm
It must be tricky to moderate and try to keep everyone happy too.
;D it is and we definitely don't bother trying to do the last part.... :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline BJ

  • IT'S POLITICAL CORRECTNESS GONE MAD
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16016 on: March 27, 2021, 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 27, 2021, 07:00:32 pm
So is this With respect, you politely asked this afternoon what the parameters are for discussion, so this isn't the Mods having a pop at you, but can you clarify this for us also please?
Full quote - Its really wearing me out seeing childrens books,  statues, packets of rice, boxes of biscuits, national parks ... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society.

Its a historical reference. Soviet Russia, 1923 statue toppling and book burning.  Communist China, 1949, statue toppling, book burning. Nazi Germany, elimination of cultural symbols and book burning.  Erasing history shouldnt be occurring in todays society.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16017 on: March 27, 2021, 11:41:53 pm »
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 10:41:23 pm
Full quote - Its really wearing me out seeing childrens books,  statues, packets of rice, boxes of biscuits, national parks ... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society.

Its a historical reference. Soviet Russia, 1923 statue toppling and book burning.  Communist China, 1949, statue toppling, book burning. Nazi Germany, elimination of cultural symbols and book burning.  Erasing history shouldnt be occurring in todays society.
Amazed you were able to remmeber Nazi Germany given the real lack of statues or the banning of things like the Swastika. Almost like that doesn't actually erase history.amd is of a benefit to society.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 11:44:56 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,348
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16018 on: March 27, 2021, 11:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 27, 2021, 04:50:52 pm
If you don't think that James 'joke' was transphobic maybe this trans football fan might be able to change your mind

https://twitter.com/isitoverno/status/1375003045549998081?s=19

I'll hold my hands up and say I was wrong with what I said on the last page about not seeing it as being transphobic. I did still think it was funny though because it was ridiculous.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,713
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2021, 11:53:07 pm
I'll hold my hands up and say I was wrong with what I said on the last page about not seeing it as being transphobic. I did still think it was funny though because it was ridiculous.

I get you, there is a humour in its ridiculousness. Its such a far fetched and absurd story that its funny.

There is nothing wrong with that aspect. There def is from the idea that it makes light of people who are genuinely struggling with their gender.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • BAGs
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 03:19:02 am »
Quote from: John C on March 27, 2021, 06:52:36 pm
Ah, yes. You're right and it would have fell in this category I mentioned here But the poster stated he doesn't even live in this country but voted Brexit. That was a kick in the gonads for Rawkites and he should have left the discussion instead of rubbing salt in the wounds imo mate.
Oh, I understand why people were upset. I'm also in the group that feel the pain of that kick in the nuts, so I really do get why his stance wound people up. Particularly as the consequences of his stance and vote will not be felt by him because he doesn't even live in the UK. I just found the group kicking a bit unsavoury though, that's all.

Cheers for the reply, John.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16021 on: Yesterday at 07:32:06 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:32:48 am
I get you, there is a humour in its ridiculousness. Its such a far fetched and absurd story that its funny.

There is nothing wrong with that aspect. There def is from the idea that it makes light of people who are genuinely struggling with their gender.

Spot on. I didn't find the idea of James being trans funny, it's his body and life and he can be who he wants, like Barney I found the whole absurd rant funny.
Logged

Online WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16022 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 am »
So I can laugh at the absurdity/ridiculousness of the message, OK I get that.

I can't laugh at the fact he is trans, OK I get that.

What if (unlikely I know) it all turns out to be true ? Do all the people who laughed at the absurdity/ridiculousness now need to apologise ?

Mine field with egg shells to walk on.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16023 on: Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm »
Quote from: BJ on March 27, 2021, 10:41:23 pm
Full quote - Its really wearing me out seeing childrens books,  statues, packets of rice, boxes of biscuits, national parks ... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society.

Its a historical reference. Soviet Russia, 1923 statue toppling and book burning.  Communist China, 1949, statue toppling, book burning. Nazi Germany, elimination of cultural symbols and book burning.  Erasing history shouldnt be occurring in todays society.

Three examples of totalitarian regimes utilising genocide and extreme control to rewrite history with no attempt at enlightened education.

And now you have these nasty, evil wokes and snowflakes, how dare they attempt to educate us as to why honouring statues of racists and greedy capitalists is a bad thing. You okay, hun?

Seriously now, quit while you're behind. You asked your genuine question, you got your genuine answer, the rest now just smacks of being disingenuous and only serves to place you on the radar.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16024 on: Yesterday at 03:12:49 pm »
Drawing a line now.


Anyone wants to carry on with a tiresome debate, start a thread on it.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline BJ

  • IT'S POLITICAL CORRECTNESS GONE MAD
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16025 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
I am just popping in to say this is probably my last post on here.

Inward and outward reflection has led me to the same conclusion, I dont belong on this forum.

I have been told, several times now, that there are 50k registered members on this site and while I dont believe that anywhere near that number will ever read this, I nevertheless address this message to you all.  I hope that whoever and wherever you are that you find the love, support and acceptance that you need and deserve in order to live a full and meaningful life.  I hope you read uplifting literature and fill your head with good things not the rubbish people try and push on you on social media.  Do things that empower you and help others along the way.  Find people that make you feel happy and strong and then stay strong. You are valued, you matter.

Someone told me a long time ago that it isnt what people say to you or what they do to you that affects you the most, its how they make you feel.  So it isnt the words directed at me that have been the deciding factor but how they have left me feeling. 

I will miss the Supporting Jürgen Klopp and the team.. thread most. Although I wont be contributing anymore, I will keep reading it and I would like to thank keyop and Timbos Goals for the personal invitation to join the thread when it opened.  It has been and still is a much needed source of inspiration and a really strong dose of positivity that I have been searching for during the dreadful time weve all been going through.  To all the contributors on there youll never know how much the comments and personal anecdotes have helped with my mental well-being.  Were all looking for any scraps of good news or reasons to be hopeful and I found plenty in there. Thank you all.  I love this football club with a passion.

 :scarf  UP THE REDS  :scarf

Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • BAGs
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16026 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Lovely post BJ.

I hope you stick around. Anyway, check your PMs.

All the best.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,139
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16027 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Update re having my car returned to the finance company etc - got the break pads sorted, got the small mark on the bumper fixed, couldn't find a good available valet at a price I was willing to pay (why does £200 seem to be the standard price for a valet of a small car?) so I spent 5 hours on Saturday really making the car shine, making sure the inside was spotless and looking good.

Looked new when I was done with it - with the exception of the alloys. Unfortunately, there's a few marks/scuffs on two, one is perfect, but there's bad scrapes round the edge of the third, where I hit a curb on Wavertree retail park trying to avoid some dickhead in a Range Rover who swung it round the corner as if no other car could possibly be there.

So I'll get charged for this but I'm at the point where I just want it gone, will dispute anything I see as unfair and just swallow the charges on the wheels.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 03:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:34:38 pm
Lovely post BJ.

I hope you stick around. Anyway, check your PMs.

All the best.
Agreed - that was a great post with positive sentiments woven into it. Thanks BJ - best of luck with all you do.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,348
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 03:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:57:29 pm
why does £200 seem to be the standard price for a valet of a small car?

What does that entail? I do my own and my family's cars inside and out. Feel like I'm being stroked as I do it for nothing  :D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,139
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:18 pm
What does that entail? I do my own and my family's cars inside and out. Feel like I'm being stroked as I do it for nothing  :D
I find it mildly therapeutic in a way so wouldn't normally look to get it valeted, but the £200 was for inside vaccuming and cleaning of the plastic and the dash and carpets, then full wash outside and waxing. So essentially, what I ended up doing. I just can't see where the value in that comes from. It wasn't a full detail or anything and at least three places quoted me similar figures. You definitely need to start charging mate!  ;D

I'll probably be back in here complaining over mine v BMW's version of 'acceptable wear and tear.'
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,772
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Where on earth do you live? That's £20 round my way!
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,713
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16032 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:36 pm
Where on earth do you live? That's £20 round my way!

Yeah thats like £20-30 ish round here. You only get into the hundreds if youre having a proper machine polish, etc done.
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16033 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:38:18 pm
Yeah thats like £20-30 ish round here. You only get into the hundreds if youre having a proper machine polish, etc done.

As a bit of an 'enthusiast' I've got a full paint correction and detail planned for my car this week providing it's not too sunny and if people are getting away with charging £200 for a mini-valet I'm moving to wherever Sangria lives and setting myself up ASAP!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,139
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16034 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:36 pm
Where on earth do you live? That's £20 round my way!
Not too far from Chester, all the quotes were from companies in Chester or Ellesmere Port. The best price I got quoted was £50 but he had no availability until the end of April.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,031
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16035 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
£200  :o

Mine is getting done on the driveway next week, prestige valet and its £70. That's the inside hoovered, cleaned, seats etc done, outside washed, tyres blacked. Mine has got cream leather interior and really needs a good thorough clean.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
  • Yeah right..
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16036 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:47 pm
£200  :o

Mine is getting done on the driveway next week, prestige valet and its £70. That's the inside hoovered, cleaned, seats etc done, outside washed, tyres blacked. Mine has got cream leather interior and really needs a good thorough clean.

Dunno why this appeared..does this need happen when your car gets cleaned?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BQUOwXbbG_4?start=185" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BQUOwXbbG_4?start=185</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,348
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16037 on: Today at 07:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:29:09 pm
I find it mildly therapeutic in a way so wouldn't normally look to get it valeted, but the £200 was for inside vaccuming and cleaning of the plastic and the dash and carpets, then full wash outside and waxing. So essentially, what I ended up doing. I just can't see where the value in that comes from. It wasn't a full detail or anything and at least three places quoted me similar figures. You definitely need to start charging mate!  ;D

I'll probably be back in here complaining over mine v BMW's version of 'acceptable wear and tear.'

That's mental.
I do a full weekend on my own car when the notion takes me.
Rinse, foam, rinse, hand wash, rinse, dry, clay, compound, polish, wax, clean the alloys, tyres, plastics, full trimmings inside etc.
Will skip the clay and compound on other peoples cars as it takes forever. If I was paying £200 I'd want all of that done to be fair. Certainly wouldn't be paying that for what you described.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16038 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm »
I don't even know what clay means, in this context!

My poor car has clearly not been pampered :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,196
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16039 on: Today at 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:17:04 pm
That's mental.
I do a full weekend on my own car when the notion takes me.
Rinse, foam, rinse, hand wash, rinse, dry, clay, compound, polish, wax, clean the alloys, tyres, plastics, full trimmings inside etc.
Will skip the clay and compound on other peoples cars as it takes forever. If I was paying £200 I'd want all of that done to be fair. Certainly wouldn't be paying that for what you described.

Do you get any rinsing done?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401] 402   Go Up
« previous next »
 