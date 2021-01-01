To clarify, there's no 'woke' or 'cancel culture' element to our modding either. Offence is taken, not given - sometimes the taken offence is brought to our attention, sometimes we spot it, at other times we ourselves find something offensive.Also, remember, very few people on here get to see the modding taking place as it happens - and that's also correct - there's no obligation here for transparency, it's a private site, etc..........so that also means you (collectively) don't get to see much of the action we take to protect not only the integrity of the site itself but also to protect the mental and emotional wellbeing of our members. Abuse and bullying should never be tolerated.If at any point any member feels that something is amiss, there is the freedom to PM any of us, report any post or private message, or start a thread in feedback. We always look at things and take as collective a view as possible.Sometimes there isn't time for a massive debate in the Staff Room as to whether or not Welshred is a massive quilt (still luv ya, Chris!) so sometimes we take unilateral action where the incident is a clear and obvious one.At other times though, we just can't be fuckin arsed moderating threads that turn into keyboard warrior battles between dented egos and distorted dark masculine archetype behaviours. It's too much like hard work so we exercise the right to say no, not here, fuck off to reddit or the official site with that shite.We even have our own version of VAR! Sometimes someone gets a ban and it's reviewed in the cold light of day and they're let back in, with a request to watch it. We're neither nazis nor woke advocates..................but it's Ben's site and he trusts us to get it right.