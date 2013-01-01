« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 679416 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 08:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:58:24 pm
I moved to Nationwide a few years ago and got no complaints. Their app is decent.

I'm with nationwide too, but have never used the app, so can't say about that.

The website is ok, a bit cumbersome for some things, but very secure (it drives me nuts with the 50000 warnings about scams. "Are you SURE you want to pay that bill? REALLY?)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15921 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:29:52 pm
Is it a decent app Rob?  The Yorkshire Bank one has been great so I'm gutted it's changing to Virgin.

the missus manages to use it so it must be ok ;D

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:23:46 pm
I'm with nationwide too, but have never used the app, so can't say about that.

The website is ok, a bit cumbersome for some things, but very secure (it drives me nuts with the 50000 warnings about scams. "Are you SURE you want to pay that bill? REALLY?)

My Natwest is like that too, does my head in, wish there was an option to disable them
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,297
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15922 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:54:17 pm
Yes they do.

https://www.postoffice.co.uk/the-co-operative-bank

The cashminder account is more for people who struggle get an account according to the Co-op website, the Co-op current account will be best for Deb, missus has that account and as you know its got the online stuff that Deb needs too.
I have both with them now. The Cashminder one was for exactly the reason you mentioned, did everything I needed, still does.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15923 on: Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:50:29 pm
the missus manages to use it so it must be ok ;D

It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15924 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁



I log on to the website for her and I've set up money transfers, payments direct debits etc. When she first set up the account, they did transfer all existing DDS for her.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15925 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm
I log on to the website for her and I've set up money transfers, payments direct debits etc. When she first set up the account, they did transfer all existing DDS for her.

Thanks Rob I'll have a closer look into it.
Logged

Online Red_Bear

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 01:49:42 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁
I'm with the Nationwide, and I do everything on the app - setting up regular payments, cancelling payments, transferring money between accounts etc - can't think of the last time I actually had to speak to an actual person. Only thing you can't do, which I know you can do with some bank apps, is pay in cheques.

I also have a Starling account, which I got largely because you can use it abroad with no fees - it's one of the new banks which doesn't have branches at all. It seems good too, though I've not used it nearly as much as my Nationwide one.

Having said that, it's probably also worth checking Money Saving Expert for their advice on which bank, as the best bank account for you might be different - that's generally my first point of call for anything financial!
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 06:06:18 am »
Quote from: Red_Bear on Today at 01:49:42 am
I'm with the Nationwide, and I do everything on the app - setting up regular payments, cancelling payments, transferring money between accounts etc - can't think of the last time I actually had to speak to an actual person. Only thing you can't do, which I know you can do with some bank apps, is pay in cheques.

I also have a Starling account, which I got largely because you can use it abroad with no fees - it's one of the new banks which doesn't have branches at all. It seems good too, though I've not used it nearly as much as my Nationwide one.

Having said that, it's probably also worth checking Money Saving Expert for their advice on which bank, as the best bank account for you might be different - that's generally my first point of call for anything financial!

Thanks for that I'll have a look.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Up
« previous next »
 