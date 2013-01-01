It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob. I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁



I'm with the Nationwide, and I do everything on the app - setting up regular payments, cancelling payments, transferring money between accounts etc - can't think of the last time I actually had to speak to an actual person. Only thing you can't do, which I know you can do with some bank apps, is pay in cheques.I also have a Starling account, which I got largely because you can use it abroad with no fees - it's one of the new banks which doesn't have branches at all. It seems good too, though I've not used it nearly as much as my Nationwide one.Having said that, it's probably also worth checking Money Saving Expert for their advice on which bank, as the best bank account for you might be different - that's generally my first point of call for anything financial!