Ask - RAWK replies

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 3, 2021, 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  3, 2021, 05:17:53 pm
:lmao still don't remember why yours was changed..

King Kong Balls, The Walnut Whip and getting wet for you I can't remember.

Other:

I suggested changing my name via Deedpoll to my actual car reg plate, so I didn't have to fork out for a private registration.  (Stolen from Viz to be fair)
Chopper didn't like me referring to trabs as trainers
You started calling me Peat instead of Pete
Forked out a small RAWK donation to Bob Kurac in 2005 to become a RAWK supporter and nothing ever since. (Sorry Rawk)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 3, 2021, 08:25:47 pm
Mortgage blacklist?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 5, 2021, 06:58:44 pm
Has anyone used the pyrolytic function on their oven? I'm sceptical due to the extreme heat.. is it actually safe? What could make it unsafe?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 9, 2021, 10:21:21 pm
What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech? 
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 08:36:13 am
Quote from: princeoftherocks on March  9, 2021, 10:21:21 pm
What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech?

don't be vague - what do you want to say?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 10:07:17 am
Quote from: princeoftherocks on March  9, 2021, 10:21:21 pm
What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech?
On this site or in general everyday life?
If its on here then free speech doesnt apply.
Its a paid for forum so you go along with the moral guidance of the site owners or find somewhere else.
Hope that helps  :wave
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 10:12:10 am
Having spent some time on here now and knowing a few of the mods of the site I don't think it's much different to everyday life in that you are free to say whatever you want on the site, however there are consequences to what you say if they are sexist, racist, xenophobic, etc which isn't always the case in everyday life
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 10:18:59 am
Quote from: princeoftherocks on March  9, 2021, 10:21:21 pm
What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech? 

Simple - you can say absolutely anything you like, whenever you like. If we don't like it, we can do absolutely anything we like, whenever we like - it's our site.

When you create a profile, it's not yours. It's ours still. You're a guest here.

We have general guidelines, yes, we also have 'red lines' on certain behaviours, like most places.

At the end of the day, it's a privately-owned platform moderated by like-minded and trusted-by-the-owners people.

We don't have a policy or a manifesto as such, neither do we make it up as we go along. The general rule should be if you think it's not appropriate to post something, probably best not to post it. With freedom comes responsibility.

Hope that helps.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 10:19:39 am
Prob also worth knowing that whilst the site attracts a global user base its moral compass is well and truly Liverpool based.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 10:41:28 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 10, 2021, 10:19:39 am
Prob also worth knowing that whilst the site attracts a global user base its moral compass is well and truly Liverpool based.

That's a good point.

We're not Tories
We're not I'm alright Jack fuck you
We're outwards not inward looking
We back the players, we don't abuse them
We back the Manager (Owls don't count)
We don't constantly bitch and moan about the club.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 11:27:45 am
i once got a whole year ban just for writing 'everton are playing really well'

...shit, i just wrote it again so before they ban a second time can i jus.....
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 04:11:28 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on March  9, 2021, 10:21:21 pm
What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech? 


Just to add to what 24/7 said....

Freedom of speech generally means that your *government* can't stop you saying things. Anybody else can shut you down whenever they feel like it, if they're in a position to do so.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 07:05:22 pm
May have been asked..no idea why 25 year olds are getting the vaccine before others, 2 of me lads mates have been offered it..no underlying in either..heard of others saying the same thing.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 07:09:18 pm
Quote from: Medellin on March 10, 2021, 07:05:22 pm
May have been asked..no idea why 25 year olds are getting the vaccine before others, 2 of me lads mates have been offered it..no underlying in either..heard of others saying the same thing.
I'm 32 and got offered it before my parents who are in their fifties. I've never had any health issues so no idea why I got it so early.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 07:18:18 pm
Quote from: Medellin on March 10, 2021, 07:05:22 pm
May have been asked..no idea why 25 year olds are getting the vaccine before others, 2 of me lads mates have been offered it..no underlying in either..heard of others saying the same thing.

My gfs brother got it due to his job (he goes into old/vulnerable peoples houses) and hes 21 with no underlying.

There is often a reason for it, even if its just a case of getting lucky and knowing someone who gets you a last minute one from what gets left over at the end of the day.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 07:39:06 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 10, 2021, 07:09:18 pm
I'm 32 and got offered it before my parents who are in their fifties. I've never had any health issues so no idea why I got it so early.

Maybe the person in the NHS doing the bookings is an avid Rawk reader and saw your username and thought you deserved it
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 10, 2021, 08:06:49 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on March 10, 2021, 07:39:06 pm
Maybe the person in the NHS doing the bookings is an avid Rawk reader and saw your username and thought you deserved it
That's got to be it I think
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 11, 2021, 03:48:00 pm
O.K.  Thanks.  I have nothing further to add....
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 11, 2021, 05:18:22 pm
Anyone know anywhere in Liverpool which do puppy socialisation sessions?

Once he's had his second vaccine towards end of March I'm wanting to get him to meet as many other dogs as possible from a young age so he's well socialised.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 11, 2021, 07:03:10 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 05:18:22 pm
Once he's had his second vaccine towards end of March I'm wanting to get him to meet as many other dogs as possible from a young age so he's well socialised.

People are going to be furious when they find out dogs are getting their second jab in March before many people get their first.  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 11, 2021, 07:11:44 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 11, 2021, 07:03:10 pm
People are going to be furious when they find out dogs are getting their second jab in March before many people get their first.  ;D

Dogs are more deserving than most humans  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 11, 2021, 07:34:23 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on March 11, 2021, 03:48:00 pm
O.K.  Thanks.  I have nothing further to add....
..... which you're free to do. Or not do :D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
Are Al and Craig the same person
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 02:28:01 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
Are Al and Craig the same person

Yes

and no.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:28:01 pm
Yes

and no.

Only because FSG are too cheap and beneath running the club, on account of being estate agents...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 11, 2021, 05:18:22 pm
Anyone know anywhere in Liverpool which do puppy socialisation sessions?

Fayes Doggie Boutique, Craig mate. ON FB I believe.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 09:20:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Fayes Doggie Boutique, Craig mate. ON FB I believe.

Excellent, ta!

Only found one other place doing them currently and theyre slow getting back to me.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 04:07:39 pm
I need to change my bank and as I've been with the same one for over 20yrs I've no clue as to which one.

I don't need anything spectacular, just a basic account with a debit card, to pay direct debits, no overdraft but it must have a proper app facility where I can private message the bank when I need info etc, transfer cash, manage my own standing orders and generally manage everything online.

Has anyone any experience of any of the newer online only type banks rather than traditional high Street ones?  Would anyone recommend the post office one, Nationwide as I'd like to be supporting small local enterprises?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:25:46 pm
See if the Co-op still do one called Cashminder. I've had that since 2011.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:32:58 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:25:46 pm
See if the Co-op still do one called Cashminder. I've had that since 2011.

Yes they do , noticed it the other day as we need to change banks as ours has decided to shut down ( M&S)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:44:30 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:25:46 pm
See if the Co-op still do one called Cashminder. I've had that since 2011.

Thanks Jim but it's no good as I'd be travelling 70 odd miles to a branch, same as with my current bank which is why I'm changing.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:44:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:07:39 pm
I need to change my bank and as I've been with the same one for over 20yrs I've no clue as to which one.



You don't know which bank with which you have been for 20 years?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:47:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:44:30 pm
Thanks Jim but it's no good as I'd be travelling 70 odd miles to a branch, same as with my current bank which is why I'm changing.
Last I heard, every Post Office is a branch. Besides, how do you think I run my account with them from Tallinn? 🤔
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:54:17 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:47:41 pm
Last I heard, every Post Office is a branch. Besides, how do you think I run my account with them from Tallinn? 🤔

Yes they do.

https://www.postoffice.co.uk/the-co-operative-bank

The cashminder account is more for people who struggle get an account according to the Co-op website, the Co-op current account will be best for Deb, missus has that account and as you know its got the online stuff that Deb needs too.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:56:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:44:43 pm
You don't know which bank with which you have been for 20 years?

😁 😜

Well it was Yorkshire Bank but it's now Virgin Money who have been bombarding me for months about all these fabulous changes they'll be bringing into branch which I don't want, don't need, nor asked for and they've now closed every local branch, including some big town centre ones.

To top it all I needed to draw out a substantial amount of cash to pay some workmen last week, which is how I found out all the local branches had been closed, only to find out when I got home it was £200 short of what I'd asked for but the receipt was for the full amount meaning I had to dash straight back and hope they admitted their mistake.

Now I'm moving house I'll be 75 miles away from my nearest branch.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:58:24 pm
I moved to Nationwide a few years ago and got no complaints. Their app is decent.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:17:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:56:58 pm
😁 😜

Well it was Yorkshire Bank but it's now Virgin Money who have been bombarding me for months about all these fabulous changes they'll be bringing into branch which I don't want, don't need, nor asked for and they've now closed every local branch, including some big town centre ones.

To top it all I needed to draw out a substantial amount of cash to pay some workmen last week, which is how I found out all the local branches had been closed, only to find out when I got home it was £200 short of what I'd asked for but the receipt was for the full amount meaning I had to dash straight back and hope they admitted their mistake.

Now I'm moving house I'll be 75 miles away from my nearest branch.

A sense of humo(u)r about these things is vital, Debs... :D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:24:39 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:47:41 pm
Last I heard, every Post Office is a branch. Besides, how do you think I run my account with them from Tallinn? 🤔

Yeah good point Jim 😁
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:29:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:54:17 pm
Yes they do.

https://www.postoffice.co.uk/the-co-operative-bank

The cashminder account is more for people who struggle get an account according to the Co-op website, the Co-op current account will be best for Deb, missus has that account and as you know its got the online stuff that Deb needs too.

Is it a decent app Rob?  The Yorkshire Bank one has been great so I'm gutted it's changing to Virgin.
