What is 'redandwhitekop's position on free speech?





Simple - you can say absolutely anything you like, whenever you like. If we don't like it, we can do absolutely anything we like, whenever we like - it's our site.When you create a profile, it's not yours. It's ours still. You're a guest here.We have general guidelines, yes, we also have 'red lines' on certain behaviours, like most places.At the end of the day, it's a privately-owned platform moderated by like-minded and trusted-by-the-owners people.We don't have a policy or a manifesto as such, neither do we make it up as we go along. The general rule should be if you think it's not appropriate to post something, probably best not to post it. With freedom comes responsibility.Hope that helps.