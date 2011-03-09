« previous next »
Offline Craig 🤔

« Reply #15360 on: June 18, 2020, 01:27:53 PM »
to be honest his current, soon to be ex, boss sounds like a massive fucking plank so doubt he'll be looking to go back there anytime soon.

Can't wait to hear how he takes you handing your notice in  ;D
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

« Reply #15361 on: June 18, 2020, 01:44:27 PM »
Craig 🤔
to be honest his current, soon to be ex, boss sounds like a massive fucking plank so doubt he'll be looking to go back there anytime soon.

Can't wait to hear how he takes you handing your notice in  ;D

In the current climate, you can never say never, so best not risk calling him the bellend he obviously is ;D
Offline El Denzel Pepito

« Reply #15362 on: June 18, 2020, 03:17:08 PM »
Thank you all! I'm sure a few of you have figured it's a pretty big deal for me. I nearly had a breakdown around Christmas-time last year. It's pretty demoralising working for someone who is so utterly clueless. I felt like I'd have gone insane if I stayed there for any longer. There are far too many things wrong with him to even begin to start.

I would absolutely love to rip him apart, but it's not really in my nature to be anything but professional. I'll be handing my notice in tomorrow and just keeping it civil. I'm 100% certain he'll have a go at me in some way though. He sent the last bloke who decided to leave a message saying, "Do you know what's the first thing to leave a sinking ship? A rat." He then put a review up on his Linkedin Profile slagging him off ::)

I expect I'll be told I've 'betrayed' him and let him down, but I couldn't really care at this point! I am wary though that he'll decide not to pay me for the work I've done this month.
Offline Craig 🤔

« Reply #15363 on: June 18, 2020, 03:21:22 PM »
El Denzel Pepito
Thank you all! I'm sure a few of you have figured it's a pretty big deal for me. I nearly had a breakdown around Christmas-time last year. It's pretty demoralising working for someone who is so utterly clueless. I felt like I'd have gone insane if I stayed there for any longer. There are far too many things wrong with him to even begin to start.

I would absolutely love to rip him apart, but it's not really in my nature to be anything but professional. I'll be handing my notice in tomorrow and just keeping it civil. I'm 100% certain he'll have a go at me in some way though. He sent the last bloke who decided to leave a message saying, "Do you know what's the first thing to leave a sinking ship? A rat." He then put a review up on his Linkedin Profile slagging him off ::)

I expect I'll be told I've 'betrayed' him and let him down, but I couldn't really care at this point! I am wary though that he'll decide not to pay me for the work I've done this month.

He made you work despite claiming furlough didn't he? If he doesn't pay you just make sure he's aware you have evidence of him committing fraud.
Offline El Denzel Pepito

« Reply #15364 on: June 18, 2020, 03:27:13 PM »
Craig 🤔
He made you work despite claiming furlough didn't he? If he doesn't pay you just make sure he's aware you have evidence of him committing fraud.

Yeah, that's right. I've got plenty of WhatsApp communications with him throughout furlough (1000s of messages), so it would be impossible for him to say otherwise. I got 100% pay for the first month of furlough so I didn't kick up a fuss over working from home, but ever since he's paid me only 80% of my salary - without even telling me. I brought it up and he deflected blame onto his accountant and said he would pay the extra 20% in 'a few months when they receive furlough compensation,' when that isn't how it works in the slightest.

Thanks for that though, definitely one to have in my armor if things go south.
Offline reddebs

« Reply #15365 on: June 18, 2020, 06:33:13 PM »
rob1966
This this and this.

Once worked with a lad who well burnt his bridges when he left us - the Area manager found great pleasure in telling him to go fuck himself when he came back after he realised the new job wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Great news that you got the job
Yep never burn bridges in the workplace.

Offline Ghost Town

« Reply #15366 on: June 18, 2020, 06:46:05 PM »
El Denzel Pepito
He sent the last bloke who decided to leave a message saying, "Do you know what's the first thing to leave a sinking ship? A rat." He then put a review up on his Linkedin Profile slagging him off ::)
So he admitted he's the captain of a sinking ship? Sounds like a prize twat.
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

« Reply #15367 on: June 18, 2020, 08:36:22 PM »
reddebs
Yep never burn bridges in the workplace.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Especially if you work in a bridge building factory.
Offline reddebs

« Reply #15368 on: June 18, 2020, 08:44:57 PM »
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗
Especially if you work in a bridge building factory.


Offline Alan_X

« Reply #15369 on: June 18, 2020, 08:59:42 PM »
Craig 🤔
He made you work despite claiming furlough didn't he? If he doesn't pay you just make sure he's aware you have evidence of him committing fraud.

That would be blackmail. Just drop the c*nt in it over the furlough thing and sue him in the small claims court for your money. Better still, give him notice youll issue a winding up order if he doesnt pay.

A mate of mine was fucked over for money owed by a boss who had made him work cash in hand. He let the taxman know anonymously and the company had to pay all the back tax plus 100% penalty.
Offline reddebs

« Reply #15370 on: June 19, 2020, 08:17:59 AM »
Anyone here who registered as an NHS volunteer been having problems with the alerts system.

Mine have been working fine so far but the last few days I keep getting them coming up for London?

Offline red_Mark1980

« Reply #15371 on: June 20, 2020, 08:20:22 AM »
El Denzel Pepito
Thank you all! I'm sure a few of you have figured it's a pretty big deal for me. I nearly had a breakdown around Christmas-time last year. It's pretty demoralising working for someone who is so utterly clueless. I felt like I'd have gone insane if I stayed there for any longer. There are far too many things wrong with him to even begin to start.

I would absolutely love to rip him apart, but it's not really in my nature to be anything but professional. I'll be handing my notice in tomorrow and just keeping it civil. I'm 100% certain he'll have a go at me in some way though. He sent the last bloke who decided to leave a message saying, "Do you know what's the first thing to leave a sinking ship? A rat." He then put a review up on his Linkedin Profile slagging him off ::)

I expect I'll be told I've 'betrayed' him and let him down, but I couldn't really care at this point! I am wary though that he'll decide not to pay me for the work I've done this month.

"It's a great opportunity for me to further my career and I was never looking for a new job but a recruitment company head hunted me and I couldn't turn it down"

Oh and well done for nailing it
Offline The Bournemouth Red

« Reply #15372 on: June 24, 2020, 06:42:37 PM »
What was the name of that shop chain that sold dried fruits, pulses, cereals, nuts etc?

Sort of a food based Holland and Barratt.
Offline Craig 🤔

« Reply #15373 on: June 24, 2020, 06:48:09 PM »
The Bournemouth Red
What was the name of that shop chain that sold dried fruits, pulses, cereals, nuts etc?

Sort of a food based Holland and Barratt.

Whole Foods? Prob not that as it's a US based firm mostly, but only one I can think of.
Offline gary75

« Reply #15374 on: June 24, 2020, 08:30:40 PM »
One when I was younger was called "weigh-house" all products in cardboard barrels and plastic tubs with scoops so you can serve yourself.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

« Reply #15375 on: Yesterday at 12:46:46 PM »
Sounds like silly question, but I need to use my annual leave up by September and work weekends here and there.

I have seen the council announce a parade, and Klopp said he will do everything in his power too.

Is it safe to say it won't happen between July - September? I am trying book all my holidays now and get them out the way.
Offline The Bournemouth Red

« Reply #15376 on: Yesterday at 05:58:42 PM »
gary75
One when I was younger was called "weigh-house" all products in cardboard barrels and plastic tubs with scoops so you can serve yourself.

Got it in the end, the chain was Julian Graves. Went under in 2012.
Online Barneylfc∗

« Reply #15377 on: Yesterday at 06:50:06 PM »
Lynx the saucy mynx
Sounds like silly question, but I need to use my annual leave up by September and work weekends here and there.

I have seen the council announce a parade, and Klopp said he will do everything in his power too.

Is it safe to say it won't happen between July - September? I am trying book all my holidays now and get them out the way.

Given that the parade last year attracted up to 750000 depending on which report you believe, I reckon our league title parade will have similar numbers if not more. I can't see any scenario where even this bunch of pricks that lead the government give the go ahead for a gathering of that size by then.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

« Reply #15378 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 PM »
Barneylfc∗
Given that the parade last year attracted up to 750000 depending on which report you believe, I reckon our league title parade will have similar numbers if not more. I can't see any scenario where even this bunch of pricks that lead the government give the go ahead for a gathering of that size by then.
That's a relief. I wouldn't even be comfortable going at any point in 2020.
Offline Welshred

« Reply #15379 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 PM »
There were tweets last week that the council were looking at the end of July
Online Barneylfc∗

« Reply #15380 on: Today at 01:22:48 AM »
Welshred
There were tweets last week that the council were looking at the end of July

They'll take that shite at Pier Head into consideration and say no I reckon.
