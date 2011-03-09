Thank you all! I'm sure a few of you have figured it's a pretty big deal for me. I nearly had a breakdown around Christmas-time last year. It's pretty demoralising working for someone who is so utterly clueless. I felt like I'd have gone insane if I stayed there for any longer. There are far too many things wrong with him to even begin to start.I would absolutely love to rip him apart, but it's not really in my nature to be anything but professional. I'll be handing my notice in tomorrow and just keeping it civil. I'm 100% certain he'll have a go at me in some way though. He sent the last bloke who decided to leave a message saying, "Do you know what's the first thing to leave a sinking ship? A rat." He then put a review up on his Linkedin Profile slagging him offI expect I'll be told I've 'betrayed' him and let him down, but I couldn't really care at this point! I am wary though that he'll decide not to pay me for the work I've done this month.