Gallagher compared politics to football back in the day. He said labour was his team. Has he since changed his opinion or are people calling him a tory because he's a twat?



He was a New Labour Luvvie and then, before the 2015 election, branded Milliband a 'fucking communist' (but in the same interview said it doesn't matter who you vote for, they're all the same and change nothing). And then said he 'didn't mind' Cameron (in 2013, when Cameron's government were slashing public services, and targeting benefits cuts at the poorest and the disabled)He later had digs at Cameron for holding the referendum, and later criticised May and Bozo for telling lies.But his biggest and most bitter rants have been about Corbyn and that leftist end of politics. He hates Corbyn and leftists. But then, anyone to the left of Blair is apparently a 'communist'.A year or two ago he was getting nostalgic for Blair and New Labour, saying they 'danced' between Tory and Labour and 'got it right'.About Brexit, he's said he didn't vote because he thought only idiots would vote to leave the EU, and that he didn't want to leave.But then later, he's had several rants at 'Remoaners', saying if people don't want to accept Brexit, they should fuck off to North Korea, and he wants to see Brexit go through.In other words, not really a Tory, but hates leftists and Labour. Not a Brexiteer but supports Brexit.So, like his lyrics, rather jumbled, cliched, and all over the place.