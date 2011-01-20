« previous next »
Author Topic: Noel Gallagher  (Read 60310 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
In light of the original quote;

Yes I would say it's essentially the same


No,not even a tiny bit the same.

You do know that you are on a Liverpool FC forum right ?




Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
In times like these I wonder if bands like Oasis would be able to break through, the music industry has changed quite a bit, no melody maker or NME these days


https://www.nme.com/


I can't stand Noel,he's is incapable of evolving musically or lyrically,plus he is an all round bit of a c*nt.


I think I would sooner go to a k-pop festival than put up with an hour of that manc c*nts toddler like rhymes.


Slide away is a great fucking song though.
Online markmywords

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm

No,not even a tiny bit the same.

You do know that you are on a Liverpool FC forum right ?


Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays
Offline mattD

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 13, 2021, 06:36:28 pm
Putting Noel Gallagher in the same sentence as Thom Yorke. :o

Radiohead 25 years later still make amazing music, they actually take risks and experiment and their albums don't sound bland or dated.

Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm »
On the one show today apparently. Strange.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays


We're in the 22nd Century.

1/10
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm
Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).





Offline Sangria

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm
Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).

If identity and politics is what makes a musician credible, I'm glad I'm more interested in foreign music nowadays. Identity and politics were never an issue for me other than extreme right. Noel Gallagher actually had the right idea when he disagreed with Liam over what constituted rock and roll. Rock and roll is turning up to the venue and doing your best to entertain your fans. Everything else is bollocks.

My current favourite singer (Japanese) has a concert custom where she sings one of her songs without a microphone. Starting from an incident early in her career when the amps and everything else failed at a concert and, instead of calling things off, she performed an unmic-ed set anyway. Now that is rock and roll.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:15:11 am
he wrote some top tunes when he was a council estate bedroom weed smoking lager drinking nobhead

now he's a country estate 8 bedroom coke taking champagne drinking nobhead - the songs have (surprisingly?) dried up

dried up - a bit like his prune-like face

i've said it before but he's trying to rewrite his own history and trying to make his persona into a messianic lennon-esque one

Funny that. A 5 year-old kid from Djibouti could probably tell you who John Lennon was while very, very few people outside of the UK would even recognize the name Noel Gallagher. Hell, even Jon Bon Jovi has more international recognition and is more of a household name than him.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm »
Gallagher compared politics to football back in the day. He said labour was his team. Has he since changed his opinion or are people calling him a tory because he's a twat?

I liked a lot of his songs when they were released but it's aged terribly, a bit like Noel who's morphing into a turtle.
Online markmywords

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm

We're in the 22nd Century.

1/10

get a grip

even NME TV closed down in 2012, it has been downhill for british indie music, since the likes of oasis and co
Offline jackh

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
get a grip

even NME TV closed down in 2012, it has been downhill for british indie music, since the likes of oasis and co

On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm
On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?


Him being the coolest kid in his gang obviously.
Offline jackh

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Him being the coolest kid in his gang obviously.

Have you two got previous from another thread or something?  ;D  Feels like this escalated quickly.  Not really sure what mark was taking exception to in the first place...?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Have you two got previous from another thread or something?  ;D  Feels like this escalated quickly.  Not really sure what mark was taking exception to in the first place...?


I don't think so but more likely than not.
Online markmywords

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm
On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?

The aren't many classic guitar UK bands in the charts and haven't been for about 10 yrs +

Not the end of the world, just an observation

There used to be a whole scene,  similar things has happened in the US, with US rock radio shrinking



Offline jackh

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 11:43:19 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays

I'm doubtful these two things are linked in the manner in which you (seem to) imply - surely all forms of print media are on the decline, and you can't just point to the various subject matter and blame that/those?

I also think it's important to keep in mind that indie/independent isn't a genre - more an 'ethos', I'd say.  So perhaps 'rock' is on the decline (in terms of 'popularity' or whatever), but that's not to say that indie music is on the decline.

We're also more connected to a wider range of choice, and we 'consume' in a much more immediate manner.  A sold-out Knebworth double-header feels like a different lifetime/world, but I'm inclined to think that there's less concentration/greater variety in which artists & genres people are engaging with/listening to rather than it being the case that there's necessarily a dearth of talent out there.

Anyway, drifting away from the topic in question a bit here.  Perhaps one to take to the music thread instead.

Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm
The aren't many classic guitar UK bands in the charts and haven't been for about 10 yrs +

Not the end of the world, just an observation

There used to be a whole scene,  similar things has happened in the US, with US rock radio shrinking

Sorry; missed this as we were posting at a similar time - think I've addressed (or done my best to) similar points anyway...!
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:34:48 pm
I assume if anyone throws terms around like "Tory" or "brexiteer" you would be equally disgusted.
You've sort of lost me. I never said I was ''disgusted'' by anything in my post.

I'm not sure what you are getting at by bringing ''Tory'' and ''Brexiteer'' into it. Is Noel Gallagher either or both? I really wouldn't know.
Online markmywords

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
You've sort of lost me. I never said I was ''disgusted'' by anything in my post.

I'm not sure what you are getting at by bringing ''Tory'' and ''Brexiteer'' into it. Is Noel Gallagher either or both? I really wouldn't know.

Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Quote
Anyone throwing the "woke" and "snowflake" tags around immediately loses me too. That's all about shutting people down and invalidating them, their opinions, their thoughts and their feelings.

Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat

Offline jackh

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #818 on: Today at 12:04:18 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat

There probably is some sort of contextual bias at play, but when I hear "Tory" or "Brexiteer" my judgement falls on the spoken about whereas when I hear "woke" or "snowflake" it rests upon the speaker.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #819 on: Today at 12:31:48 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat
I see what you mean now.

Personally, I'm not keen on the 'Tory' label being thrown around unless the person does have Tory leanings and ideology. Then, it's a statement of fact rather than a way of closing them down.

No, I'm not a fan of shouting ''Tory'' or ''Brexiteer'' in order to invalidate them and close them down. I have no issue with the terms when factual though.

On a personal note I loathe Tory ideology and I'm also a Remainer, but one of my best friends is an amazing woman but also Tory leaning. My lovely brother is Leave voter too. We can talk about such things in an adult way though.

In any genuine conversation, calling anyone derogatory names in order to close them down and invalidate them does tend to lose me. It's not helpful or productive in any way.
