Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.



One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).



The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).



If identity and politics is what makes a musician credible, I'm glad I'm more interested in foreign music nowadays. Identity and politics were never an issue for me other than extreme right. Noel Gallagher actually had the right idea when he disagreed with Liam over what constituted rock and roll. Rock and roll is turning up to the venue and doing your best to entertain your fans. Everything else is bollocks.My current favourite singer (Japanese) has a concert custom where she sings one of her songs without a microphone. Starting from an incident early in her career when the amps and everything else failed at a concert and, instead of calling things off, she performed an unmic-ed set anyway. Now that is rock and roll.