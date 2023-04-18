Poll

Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
April 18, 2023, 11:38:43 am
« Reply #10360 on: April 18, 2023, 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 18, 2023, 10:27:15 am
No, he said he had no idea what Gapko was doing in the team, because two syllables is hard.


Really? I had to listen to Talkshite last night in the car and it's 5 minutes of waffle about (their limited knowledge of) tactics, the state of the game, what they think of the players/manager, then a minute of the commentator reading an advert for a builders' warehouse, then 30 seconds or so of where the ball is and who has passed it to whom, before the cycle starts again.

😂 I was meaning our coverage on lfctvgo.  If I'm away and unable to watch on TV I follow it on the app and if I'm in the car I stream it through my Bluetooth 👍
Logged

Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
April 18, 2023, 02:53:32 pm
« Reply #10361 on: April 18, 2023, 02:53:32 pm »
Ben Mee would put a glass eye to sleep. Every sentence began with an ummm or an ahhhh, then a long pause followed by a monotone ramble of footballing cliches.
Logged

Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
April 18, 2023, 03:49:34 pm
« Reply #10362 on: April 18, 2023, 03:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on April 18, 2023, 02:53:32 pm
Ben Mee would put a glass eye to sleep. Every sentence began with an ummm or an ahhhh, then a long pause followed by a monotone ramble of footballing cliches.

Don't watch the MNF circus outside of the 90 minutes unless we're on, and as soon as I saw him I knew it would be awful. Carragher and Jones knew he was out of his depth, and I do wonder how and why these things happen where a lad with very little charisma or media experience is thrust onto a show like that where those two things are pretty important. I assume his agent pitched him and told Mee it would be a great opportunity to get some media spotlight, but if anything it's probably lessened his chances in future. Having seen clips where they show you how much prep work and time they put into the MNF studio bits it's amazing that after all of it he still looked and sounded so bad. You'd be better just not having a guest in those circumstances.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
April 18, 2023, 04:04:40 pm
« Reply #10363 on: April 18, 2023, 04:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on April 18, 2023, 03:49:34 pm
Don't watch the MNF circus outside of the 90 minutes unless we're on, and as soon as I saw him I knew it would be awful. Carragher and Jones knew he was out of his depth, and I do wonder how and why these things happen where a lad with very little charisma or media experience is thrust onto a show like that where those two things are pretty important. I assume his agent pitched him and told Mee it would be a great opportunity to get some media spotlight, but if anything it's probably lessened his chances in future. Having seen clips where they show you how much prep work and time they put into the MNF studio bits it's amazing that after all of it he still looked and sounded so bad. You'd be better just not having a guest in those circumstances.

He came across really well when there was the whole white lives matter shitshow at Burnley, so I think Sky were under the impression he could string a few sentences together. But it was absolute car crash and you're right than Jones and Carra knew it - they were basically feeding him answers by the end.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • Destroyed Cowboy
April 18, 2023, 04:06:35 pm
« Reply #10364 on: April 18, 2023, 04:06:35 pm »
Mee was giving me serious u wot m8 vibes.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
April 18, 2023, 04:31:19 pm
« Reply #10365 on: April 18, 2023, 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 18, 2023, 04:06:35 pm
Mee was giving me serious u wot m8 vibes.



Brilliant !

He wasnt good what I saw and as he still plays he just isnt going to put the boot in on fellow players as he will have to play them soon.

Still he was harmless and not like the banshee of salford when he is on that is one positive 🤣
Logged

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
April 20, 2023, 11:04:59 pm
« Reply #10366 on: April 20, 2023, 11:04:59 pm »
Commentary is so bad these days, just across the board. I can't watch Sky or BT anymore, the sound has to be turned down. BBC commentators are slightly better, although Guy Mowbray as lead commentator makes you realise how far behind the likes of Motson he is. He just doesn't have the voice or descriptive skills.

5Live guys are great, Ian Dennis and Conor McNamara in particular, so it's not a gripe against commentating in general. The television commentary is an absolute train wreck these days. Barring exceptions like McCoist, and the older commentators like Tyldsley, Drury and Champion, I can't be doing with any of the others.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,879
  • Dutch Class
April 21, 2023, 12:07:48 am
« Reply #10367 on: April 21, 2023, 12:07:48 am »
Quote from: mattD on April 20, 2023, 11:04:59 pm

5Live guys are great, Ian Dennis and Conor McNamara in particular, so it's not a gripe against commentating in general.

McNamara basically replaced Drury as the PL international feed's main commentator. He's very good
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,284
  • Poultry in Motion
April 21, 2023, 10:29:07 am
« Reply #10368 on: April 21, 2023, 10:29:07 am »
I actually thought that Mee was ok in terms of calling out that some of the Leeds defending was poor. He wasnt as diplomatic as most current players would probably be.

Maybe he was a last minute booking because the Sky studios are just up the road from Brentford (not that he lives at the stadium).
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
April 21, 2023, 10:30:28 am
« Reply #10369 on: April 21, 2023, 10:30:28 am »
Ian Darke on BT during Sevilla game last night

"Doing the Manchester City style Poznan"

How do these idiots manage to get on our TV screens  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • JFT96.
Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm »
Has anybody mentioned Stephen Warnock yet? My goodness. He's beyond insufferable.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
Today at 05:19:55 am
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 05:19:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 21, 2023, 10:30:28 am
Ian Darke on BT during Sevilla game last night

"Doing the Manchester City style Poznan"

How do these idiots manage to get on our TV screens  :butt
Pretty sure Celtic were doing it before Abu Dhabi, in any case, it's called the Poznan because a club from Poznan invented it, you don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to work it out.
Logged
