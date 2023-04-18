Ben Mee would put a glass eye to sleep. Every sentence began with an ummm or an ahhhh, then a long pause followed by a monotone ramble of footballing cliches.



Don't watch the MNF circus outside of the 90 minutes unless we're on, and as soon as I saw him I knew it would be awful. Carragher and Jones knew he was out of his depth, and I do wonder how and why these things happen where a lad with very little charisma or media experience is thrust onto a show like that where those two things are pretty important. I assume his agent pitched him and told Mee it would be a great opportunity to get some media spotlight, but if anything it's probably lessened his chances in future. Having seen clips where they show you how much prep work and time they put into the MNF studio bits it's amazing that after all of it he still looked and sounded so bad. You'd be better just not having a guest in those circumstances.