I love how these boys let 1 game or 1 goal completely sway their opinion on something. 2 different scales today but 2 equally as big dickheads. Neville on about Man Of the Match saying how Salah was clearly the best player on the pitch. But Gakpo will likely get Man Of The Match....only for Salah to score again and then get it.

Then Robbie Savage doubling down on his "Ten Hag is the best manager in the world" pish. Saying it was 1 game and that's not enough reason to change his mind. So going by that, if Newcastle had of won that cup last week he would still have said Ten Hag is the best in the world right ?